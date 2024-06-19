WalletHub: Santa Clarita Ranks First among the Cities with the Highest Credit Card Debts

With U.S. credit card debt totaling $1.26 trillion and projected to increase by another $120 billion this year, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on the Cities With the Highest & Lowest Credit Card Debts in 2024, to see where people are at the most risk of credit score damage or excessive interest.

WalletHub compared more than 180 of the largest cities in the U.S. based on the latest data on consumers’ finances from TransUnion and the Federal Reserve, adjusted for inflation. Below, you can find a handful of highlights from the report.

Santa Clarita Stats

-Overall Rank: 1st

-Total Santa Clarita Credit Card Debt: The total credit card debt in Santa Clarita is $1,601,940,835 in Q1 2024.

-Average Santa Clarita Household Debt: The average household in Santa Clarita owes $21,836 in debt.

To see the full report, please visit the website.

