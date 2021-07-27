Wilk Announces L.A. County Awarded Millions to Assist with Homelessness

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Jul 27, 2021

By Press Release

Scott Wilk

File Photo: Courtesy Sen. Scott Wilk.

SACRAMENTO – State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced that Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties have been awarded more than $60 million to help provide services for the homeless. The grants will come from the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency’s Homeless Coordinating and Financing Council (HCFC) and will support local agencies as they serve the homeless through a coordinated regional response.

The funding allocated in Senate District 21 is broken down as follows:

﻿• Los Angeles County – $29,403,004.00

• San Bernardino County – $1,300,625.00

• Los Angeles City & County Continuum of Care – $31,357,060.00

• San Bernardino City & County Continuum of Care – $1,453,114.00

“The communities I serve have been hit incredibly hard by the pandemic,” said Wilk. “Families already teetering on the brink of homelessness found themselves even more vulnerable. Our local agencies were on the frontlines offering assistance, but resources still are needed as California is only crawling back from the economic devastation of the last year. These grants will allow local agencies to continue serving our communities.

“Housing is just one piece of the puzzle,” Wilk continued. “I am invested in finding long-term solutions that will address homelessness and help our vulnerable populations find a path forward that sets them up for success.”

###

State Sen. Wilk represents the 21st Senate District which includes the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Victor valleys.

No Comments for : Wilk Announces L.A. County Awarded Millions to Assist with Homelessness


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • SCV Water’s Upcoming Virtual Gardening Class to Highlight SCV’s Top 30 Plants for Landscaping

    SCV Water’s Upcoming Virtual Gardening Class to Highlight SCV’s Top 30 Plants for Landscaping

    2 seconds ago
  • Wilk Announces L.A. County Awarded Millions to Assist with Homelessness

    Wilk Announces L.A. County Awarded Millions to Assist with Homelessness

    34 mins ago
  • Today in SCV History (July 27)

    Today in SCV History (July 27)

    10 hours ago
  • Consumer Federation of America Announces Nation’s Top 10 Consumer Complaints Made in 2020

    Consumer Federation of America Announces Nation’s Top 10 Consumer Complaints Made in 2020

    15 hours ago
  • County Announces ‘Get Ahead LA,’ Free Online Financial Resources

    County Announces ‘Get Ahead LA,’ Free Online Financial Resources

    15 hours ago
  • Aug. 2-6: COC to Host ‘Fall Rush’ Event, Offer Express Registration to New Students

    Aug. 2-6: COC to Host ‘Fall Rush’ Event, Offer Express Registration to New Students

    16 hours ago
  • Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Real Husbands of Hollywood, ‘The Rookie,’ 6 More Productions

    Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Real Husbands of Hollywood, ‘The Rookie,’ 6 More Productions

    16 hours ago
  • Officials Confirm Positive West Nile Virus Mosquito Samples in LA County

    Officials Confirm Positive West Nile Virus Mosquito Samples in LA County

    17 hours ago
  • Water Board Expresses Confidence in SCV Water Quality

    Water Board Expresses Confidence in SCV Water Quality

    17 hours ago
  • SCV Native Abbey Weitzeil Wins Bronze Medal at Tokyo Olympics

    SCV Native Abbey Weitzeil Wins Bronze Medal at Tokyo Olympics

    17 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.