Wilk Announces L.A. County Awarded Millions to Assist with Homelessness

SACRAMENTO – State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced that Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties have been awarded more than $60 million to help provide services for the homeless. The grants will come from the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency’s Homeless Coordinating and Financing Council (HCFC) and will support local agencies as they serve the homeless through a coordinated regional response.

The funding allocated in Senate District 21 is broken down as follows:

﻿• Los Angeles County – $29,403,004.00

• San Bernardino County – $1,300,625.00

• Los Angeles City & County Continuum of Care – $31,357,060.00

• San Bernardino City & County Continuum of Care – $1,453,114.00

“The communities I serve have been hit incredibly hard by the pandemic,” said Wilk. “Families already teetering on the brink of homelessness found themselves even more vulnerable. Our local agencies were on the frontlines offering assistance, but resources still are needed as California is only crawling back from the economic devastation of the last year. These grants will allow local agencies to continue serving our communities.

“Housing is just one piece of the puzzle,” Wilk continued. “I am invested in finding long-term solutions that will address homelessness and help our vulnerable populations find a path forward that sets them up for success.”

State Sen. Wilk represents the 21st Senate District which includes the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Victor valleys.

