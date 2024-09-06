Wilk Calls on Governor Newsom to Visit Chiquita Canyon Landfill

California Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) has delivered a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom inviting him to tour the Chiquita Canyon Landfill, where an underground chemical fire continues to impact the environment, health, safety and wellbeing of residents in the Santa Clarita Valley.

“Every day for the last two years residents of Val Verde and Castaic have had to put up with the foul, overwhelming odors coming out of the landfill. Worse than that, it’s making them sick,” said Wilk. “While state, county and federal agencies have been working to fix the problem, real relief is long overdue. This crisis certainly rises to the level of the governor, and I strongly urge him to visit the site and experience situation firsthand.”

Since May 2022, an underground chemical fire at the landfill has generated noxious odors, hazardous leachate, and elevated levels of benzene. As a result, tens of thousands of complaints have been filed by residents citing respiratory issues, eye irritation, nausea and more.

In various meetings with state agencies involved in the cleanup, it has been determined that declaring a State of Emergency is not necessary to expedite odor mitigation or resident relief efforts.

However, in his letter, Wilk highlighted residents’ frustration with the slow progress and the dismissal of their concerns about long-term health effects. He emphasized that the governor’s visit is crucial to accelerating action.

“Your presence would strongly underscore the state’s commitment to resolving this crisis. A visit would provide a firsthand look at the severity of the situation, and allow for direct dialogue with affected residents and stakeholders. It may also inspire potential new solutions and increased support. I urge you to prioritize this visit and help bring much-needed visibility to this ongoing public health and environmental issue,” wrote Wilk in the letter.

To read the full letter click here.

Wilk represents the California 21st Senate District, which includes the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Victor valleys.

