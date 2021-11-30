header image

2013 - Actor Paul Walker ("Fast & Furious" movies) dies in a fiery car crash in the Valencia Industrial Center. [story]
Paul Walker
Wilk to Preside Over VIA’s 2022 Board Installation Luncheon
| Tuesday, Nov 30, 2021
VIA

Join the Valley Industry Association Friday, Dec. 17, at 11:45 a.m., for its 2022 Board Installation Luncheon.

The event will be held at The Canyon, located at 24201 Valencia Boulevard, Santa Clarita, 91355.

VIA is pleased to announce that State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, will join VIA for the luncheon to offer comments and updates from Sacramento.

Bring your questions! Wilk will also officiate at the swearing in of the Board to assure all that each member of the newly installed board accepts their formal oath of office.

In addition to the installation of our new Board of Directors, Outgoing 2020 and 2021 Chairwoman, Hillary Broadwater will share some of the highlights her two years as Chairwoman and Incoming Chairman, David Cantrell of American Family Funding will offer his vision for the coming year.

The 2022 Valley Industry Association Board of Directors
﻿will be comprised of 25 individuals:

– David Cantrell, American Family Funding, Chairman of the Board

– Hillary Broadwater, QM Design Group, Immediate Past Chairwoman

– Nola Aronson, Nola Aronson’s Advanced Audiology

– Bill Bolde, The Master’s University

– Tim Burkhart, Six Flags Magic Mountain

– J.C. Burnett, Courier-Messenger, Inc.

– Claudia Dunn-Martinez, UCLA Health

– Monica Fawcett, City of Santa Clarita

– Mike Garrison, KKAJ, CPAs

– Laura Kirchhoff, Circle of Hope, Inc.

– Kim Kurowski, A-1 Party

– Jorge Lopez, J & M Events

– Kathie Martin, SCV Water Agency

– Ed Masterson, SOS Entertainment

– Jill Mellady, Mellady Direct Marketing

– Steve Nunez, Mission Valley Bank

– Ralph Peschek, William S. Hart Union High School District

– Paul Raggio, One True North

– Ted Sirotta, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital

– Kim Thomson, Reliant Relocation Services

– Teresa Todd, Point of View Communications

– Omar Torres, College of the Canyons

– Sue Tweddell, Primerica

– Justin Veyna, Barkley Risk Management and Insurance

– Mark Young, Donahoe, Young & Williams, LLP

***Note: This event is by reservation only.

Please RSVP no later than Friday, Dec. 10, to the VIA office.

Members and Sponsored Guests: $55

Non-members: $65.00

Charges will apply for cancellation made less than 72 hours in advance.

﻿(661) 294-8088 or via the website. Click [here] to RSVP.
