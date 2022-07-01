header image

1808 - Ygnacio del Valle born in Jalisco, Mexico; owned most of SCV
Ygnacio del Valle
Wilk, Valladares Secure Millions of Dollars in Funding for Bridge to Home
| Friday, Jul 1, 2022
bridgetohome

California State Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita and California State Asssemblymember Suzette Valladares, R-Santa Clarita have announced they have secured $3 million in funding from the 2022-2023 state budget for construction of the new Bridge to Home Santa Clarita Valley facility.

Established 25 years ago, the Bridge to Home non-profit is dedicated to supporting individuals and families to transition out of homelessness. This funding is a critical component of ensuring Bridge to Home can continue and expand its services to meet the needs of the growing homeless community.

“Securing this funding for Bridge to Home is a big win in the uphill fight to end homelessness. Transitioning unhoused individuals into safe and secure situations has been one of my top priorities as a Legislator, so securing this funding is personal to me,” said Wilk. “I am so pleased that this year’s state budget will allocate millions of dollars to help in the construction of a new facility that will further serve our community.”

“California has a homeless crisis and we must do all we can to help those individuals in vulnerable situations get back on their feet,” said Valladares. “With these millions of dollars secured for Bridge to Home, those who are heartbreakingly in need can rest assured that these funds will be put to good use to give them a helping hand.”

Bridge to Home SCV serves more than 700 households a year, engages hundreds of volunteers across the community and is currently constructing an 18,600 square foot facility to provide a wide variety of services, including interim housing, daily meals, medical offices, case management, counseling and job training. The awarded funds will go specifically to this new facility which, when finalized, will be Santa Clarita’s first interim housing for families and has the capacity to shelter 92 people.

