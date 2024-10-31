Woodside Homes to Build Townhome Community in Santa Clarita

Woodside Homes is building its first community in northern Los Angeles, with the announcement of Wayfare Station in Santa Clarita.

These three-story townhomes are crafted to provide modern solutions for modern living, with easy access to Vista Canyon Metrolink Station, as well as a first-of-its-kind partnership with Frontline Wildfire Defense Systems.

By combining indoor/outdoor experiences with six spacious and flexible floor plans these homes feature open-concept living areas with decks, walk-in closets and designated work areas in each home.

Lifestyle Solutions options include kitchens, spa-like baths with separate primary tub and shower, tech-ready workstations, drop zones, storage, laptop storage in the kitchen island and decks for barbecues, according to Woodside Homes.

Homeowners at Wayfare Station will also benefit from a first-of-its-kind partnership with Frontline Wildfire Defense, makers of an innovative exterior wildfire sprinkler system. At the click of a button, the system activates to protect the entire community with a mix of water and non-toxic, biodegradable firefighting foam.

Homebuyers will also have access to the Frontline App, which provides customized wildfire tracking and alerts, evacuation planning, emergency contact groups and preparation checklists. This marks the first-ever Frontline installation for a multi-family community, covering over 150 units.

Residents of Wayfare Station will benefit from an array of amenities, including a clubhouse. The clubhouse features a large pool area for relaxation and recreation, as well as indoor spaces for social gatherings, complete with tables, a pool table and more.

The Vista Canyon Metrolink Station provides residents with access for commuting to Los Angeles, Orange County, the Antelope Valley and beyond.

