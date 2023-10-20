header image

October 20
1873 - Santa Barbara lawyers Charles Fernald and J.T. Richards purchase Rancho San Francisco (75 square miles of SCV) for $33,000, or 69 cents an acre, in a sheriff's sale [story]
souvenir title report
Marsha McLean | Next Stop, Vista Canyon!
Friday, Oct 20, 2023

Marsha McLean - regionalWe are closing in on the completion of a project that I have been waiting for since its inception. Today, Friday, Oct. 20, we will cut the ribbon and officially welcome commuters and residents alike to the Vista Canyon Multi-Modal Center! Located on the east side of Santa Clarita (27550 Vista Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, 91387) within the Vista Canyon development, this amazing facility will serve as a central hub for residents who work outside of Santa Clarita, as well as those who travel and commute to our thriving city. With its own Metrolink station, bus transfer station and many amenities that revolve around a lively transit-oriented community, I am confident to say that the Vista Canyon Multi-Modal Center will improve Santa Clarita’s quality of life in countless ways.

The train platform officially marks Santa Clarita’s fourth Metrolink station and will serve the Southern California Regional Rail Authority Metrolink Antelope Valley Line, which runs between Lancaster and Los Angeles Union Station. The new train station features a double-track and center platform equipped with beautiful canopies, as well as easily accessible ramps and stairs connected by a pedestrian underpass. The overall architectural design of this innovative facility thoughtfully connects the Metrolink station to the new bus transfer station, the adjacent residential community, offices, retail and the expansive regional trail network.

In proximity to our trails and accessible via bike lanes, the Vista Canyon Multi-Modal Center conveniently accommodates all cyclists who use their bikes to make those first/last-mile connections. Offering 18 on-site lockers accessed only through the Movatic app, you can be assured that your bike will stay safe. Best of all, the first 12 hours of locker usage is completely free! This serves as an excellent solution for residents looking to avoid driving while also ensuring the safety of their bicycles when using public transportation.

The artistic layout of the station transports you back in time. Inspired by the discovery of gold just a few miles from the very location of the Center back in 1842, the entire design depicts California’s heritage of the early gold rush era. As you walk through the breathtaking pedestrian tunnel, take a moment to observe and even feel the texture of the walls. Veins of gold create ribbon-like paths along the walkway, navigating you through the passage and replicating the treasures just waiting to be discovered.

At the very end of the tunnel, just before you reach the station, is the art piece titled The Union at the End of the Tunnel. The magnificent piece of art tells a tale of the “wedding of the rails.” Instrumental in connecting the railways between San Francisco and Los Angeles, were the Chinese laborers who completed the arduous task of constructing a seven-thousand-foot tunnel through the San Gabriel Mountains. The Union at the End of the Tunnel depicts the importance of this period through a collage of historical photos along with metal tubes to symbolize the train tracks. It truly is a sight to see.

The design and overall construction of the Vista Canyon Multi-Modal Center was guided by numerous sustainability principles. Situated in a chaparral biome, the selection of native plants was carefully considered for the ability to thrive on the site. The architects and engineers also prioritized the use of sustainable materials to reduce maintenance costs, especially in terms of saving energy!

The Vista Canyon Multi-Modal Center will offer a variety of transit options, that significantly enhance mobility, alleviate traffic congestion and above all, contribute to Santa Clarita’s journey toward a more sustainable future. We hope you’ll join us at the ribbon cutting ceremony tomorrow, October 20 at 1 p.m. To learn more about this location and the services it offers, please visit SantaClaritaTransit.com.

Councilwoman Marsha McLean is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at mmclean@santaclarita.gov.
Marcia Mayeda | Safely Walking Your Four-Legged Friend

Marcia Mayeda | Safely Walking Your Four-Legged Friend
Thursday, Oct 19, 2023
Walking your dog can be one of life's simple pleasures, offering exercise, bonding time and a breath of fresh air for both you and your furry companion.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | SENSES: A Main Street Monster Mash

Ken Striplin | SENSES: A Main Street Monster Mash
Tuesday, Oct 17, 2023
It seems as though we were just announcing the transformation of Main Street in Old Town Newhall into a one-night Saint Patrick’s Day party, but time flies when you’re having a great time at SENSES Block Party.
READ MORE...

Jason Gibbs | Join Us for State of the City 2023 ‘Event Extravaganza’

Jason Gibbs | Join Us for State of the City 2023 ‘Event Extravaganza’
Friday, Oct 13, 2023
Not only am I fortunate to live here in our vibrant city, I am honored to serve as its mayor. The city of Santa Clarita is proud to offer a wide range of programs and services to our residents.
READ MORE...

Kathryn Barger | Investing in the Future

Kathryn Barger | Investing in the Future
Tuesday, Oct 10, 2023
As we strive to do right by the youth in our communities, it's truly important for government agencies, businesses, and community members to come together.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Getting Your Steps in On Santa Clarita Trails

Ken Striplin | Getting Your Steps in On Santa Clarita Trails
Monday, Oct 9, 2023
As the sun begins to set earlier and the days become cooler, this is the best time to get out into nature and enjoy our open spaces.
READ MORE...
Oct. 28: Summer Breeze Concert Series Features Terrell Edwards
The summer season is coming to an end, but on Saturday, Oct. 28, the Summer Breeze Concert Series is saying “Hello Fall” with the music of Terrell Edwards and his band.
Oct. 28: Summer Breeze Concert Series Features Terrell Edwards
Hart District’s Kathy Hunter Named NASW-CA Community Member of Year
William S. Hart Union High School District Assistant Superintendent Kathy Hunter was named California’s 2023 State Community Member of the Year at an awards ceremony held on Friday, Oct. 20, as part of the 2023 National Association of Social Workers California Annual Conference. Hunter will move forward to represent California at the national level.
Hart District’s Kathy Hunter Named NASW-CA Community Member of Year
Supes Declare Flood Preparedness Week in Advance of El Niño Winter
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors officially proclaimed Oct. 23-28 as Flood Preparedness Week. The annual dedication aims to raise flood risk awareness within LA County communities while encouraging residents to take proactive steps to prepare for the upcoming storm season.
Supes Declare Flood Preparedness Week in Advance of El Niño Winter
COC Women’s Soccer Enters State, National Ranks
Already in the midst of a nine-game unbeaten streak and holding the conference's top spot, this week College of the Canyons has surged into both the state and national women's soccer rankings.
COC Women’s Soccer Enters State, National Ranks
Jonathan Dolgen, CalArts Trustee, Dies at 78
Jonathan Dolgen, longtime entertainment industry executive and California Institute of the Arts trustee, died of "natural causes" on Monday, Oct. 9. He was 78.
Jonathan Dolgen, CalArts Trustee, Dies at 78
Oct. 28: Commit to Make A Difference Day in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita is preparing for Make A Difference Day on Saturday, Oct. 28 looking for enthusiastic residents to join with other volunteers on this day of community service. Make A Difference Day is an opportunity to roll up your sleeves and help positively impact the community.
Oct. 28: Commit to Make A Difference Day in Santa Clarita
Mobile Spay, Neuter Services Coming to Newhall Community Center
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with contractor the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control, have announced that Simi Valley Non-Profit Spay and Neuter Clinic will be providing local low-cost spay/neuter services for pet owners in financial need every Monday, starting Nov. 6.
Mobile Spay, Neuter Services Coming to Newhall Community Center
Saugus ‘S’ Restored by High School Senior
Saugus High School senior Robbie Haring recently took on the task of restoring the Saugus "S" for his Eagle Scout project. On the hillside above Saugus High School the famous Saugus "S" has been rebuilt, repainted and will light up at night.
Saugus ‘S’ Restored by High School Senior
COC Professor Named Certified Paralegal Champion
Lori Young, College of the Canyons paralegal professor, has been named the recipient of the 2023 Certified Paralegal Champion Award by the National Association of Legal Assistants (NALA).
COC Professor Named Certified Paralegal Champion
SUSD CAASPP Results Show Increase in Math Proficiency
The Saugus Union School District is proud to announce its 2022-2023 official California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress (CAASPP) results. Students in grades 3 – 6 participated in the annual state assessment to measure their English Language Arts (ELA) and Mathematics grade level proficiency in the spring of 2023.
SUSD CAASPP Results Show Increase in Math Proficiency
Princess Cruises Announces Significant Pricing Shift
Princess Cruises, headquartered in Valencia,  has announced  a shift in its pricing strategy, ensuring that early birds get the best deals possible.
Princess Cruises Announces Significant Pricing Shift
Marcia Mayeda | Safely Walking Your Four-Legged Friend
Walking your dog can be one of life's simple pleasures, offering exercise, bonding time and a breath of fresh air for both you and your furry companion.
Marcia Mayeda | Safely Walking Your Four-Legged Friend
Oct. 21: Free Hazardous Waste, E-Waste Collection
The Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts will be holding a free Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Recycling event for Santa Clarita residents Saturday, Oct. 21, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., at the south parking lot of College of the Canyons, Valencia campus.
Oct. 21: Free Hazardous Waste, E-Waste Collection
COC Names Flora Peugnet, Joseph Marsh Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Flora Peugnet (women's golf) and Joseph Marsh (football) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's and Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Oct. 9-14.
COC Names Flora Peugnet, Joseph Marsh Athletes of the Week
Nov. 16: Children’s Bureau Foster Care Virtual Orientation
In celebration of National Adoption Month this November, Children’s Bureau is excited to announce a special virtual orientation on Nov. 16, offering individuals and couples the opportunity to learn how they can make a difference in the lives of children in foster care.
Nov. 16: Children’s Bureau Foster Care Virtual Orientation
Nov. 4-5: Papa Johns Pizza Palooza Customer Appreciation
The Newhall Papa Johns location and its new owners Brian and Janelle Kawasaki are celebrating Pizza Palooza to celebrate customer appreciation.
Nov. 4-5: Papa Johns Pizza Palooza Customer Appreciation
Oct. 22: BikeFest Returns to CSUN
California State University, Northridge’s College of Social and Behavioral Sciences is hosting the second annual CSUN BikeFest on Sunday, Oct. 22.
Oct. 22: BikeFest Returns to CSUN
GVHS Band Sweeps Wildcat Classic Tournament
On Saturday, Oct. 14, the Golden Valley High School Marching Band was the sweepstakes winner at the Wildcat Classic Marching Band Tournament and realized that hard work really does pay off.
GVHS Band Sweeps Wildcat Classic Tournament
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Top 102,000
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 91 new cases and one additional death from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Top 102,000
FosterAll Recognizing National Adoption Month
FosterAll, a nonprofit organization, celebrates National Adoption month with its ongoing mission of over 38 years to find loving and nurturing parents to foster/adopt the thousands of children in foster care in Southern California.
FosterAll Recognizing National Adoption Month
State Schools 2022-23 Assessment Test Reveals Promising Gains
The California Department of Education released assessment results Wednesday that indicate the impact of the state recovery effort from the COVID-19 pandemic.
State Schools 2022-23 Assessment Test Reveals Promising Gains
