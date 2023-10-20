Marsha McLean | Next Stop, Vista Canyon!

|
1873 - Santa Barbara lawyers Charles Fernald and J.T. Richards purchase Rancho San Francisco (75 square miles of SCV) for $33,000, or 69 cents an acre, in a sheriff's sale [story]
The summer season is coming to an end, but on Saturday, Oct. 28, the Summer Breeze Concert Series is saying “Hello Fall” with the music of Terrell Edwards and his band.
|
William S. Hart Union High School District Assistant Superintendent Kathy Hunter was named California’s 2023 State Community Member of the Year at an awards ceremony held on Friday, Oct. 20, as part of the 2023 National Association of Social Workers California Annual Conference. Hunter will move forward to represent California at the national level.
|
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors officially proclaimed Oct. 23-28 as Flood Preparedness Week. The annual dedication aims to raise flood risk awareness within LA County communities while encouraging residents to take proactive steps to prepare for the upcoming storm season.
|
Already in the midst of a nine-game unbeaten streak and holding the conference's top spot, this week College of the Canyons has surged into both the state and national women's soccer rankings.
|
Jonathan Dolgen, longtime entertainment industry executive and California Institute of the Arts trustee, died of "natural causes" on Monday, Oct. 9. He was 78.
|
The city of Santa Clarita is preparing for Make A Difference Day on Saturday, Oct. 28 looking for enthusiastic residents to join with other volunteers on this day of community service. Make A Difference Day is an opportunity to roll up your sleeves and help positively impact the community.
|
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with contractor the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control, have announced that Simi Valley Non-Profit Spay and Neuter Clinic will be providing local low-cost spay/neuter services for pet owners in financial need every Monday, starting Nov. 6.
|
Saugus High School senior Robbie Haring recently took on the task of restoring the Saugus "S" for his Eagle Scout project. On the hillside above Saugus High School the famous Saugus "S" has been rebuilt, repainted and will light up at night.
|
We are closing in on the completion of a project that I have been waiting for since its inception. Today, Friday, Oct. 20 we will cut the ribbon and officially welcome commuters and residents alike to the Vista Canyon Multi-Modal Center!
|
|
Lori Young, College of the Canyons paralegal professor, has been named the recipient of the 2023 Certified Paralegal Champion Award by the National Association of Legal Assistants (NALA).
|
The Saugus Union School District is proud to announce its 2022-2023 official California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress (CAASPP) results. Students in grades 3 – 6 participated in the annual state assessment to measure their English Language Arts (ELA) and Mathematics grade level proficiency in the spring of 2023.
|
Princess Cruises, headquartered in Valencia, has announced a shift in its pricing strategy, ensuring that early birds get the best deals possible.
|
Walking your dog can be one of life's simple pleasures, offering exercise, bonding time and a breath of fresh air for both you and your furry companion.
|
The Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts will be holding a free Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Recycling event for Santa Clarita residents Saturday, Oct. 21, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., at the south parking lot of College of the Canyons, Valencia campus.
|
College of the Canyons student-athletes Flora Peugnet (women's golf) and Joseph Marsh (football) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's and Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Oct. 9-14.
|
In celebration of National Adoption Month this November, Children’s Bureau is excited to announce a special virtual orientation on Nov. 16, offering individuals and couples the opportunity to learn how they can make a difference in the lives of children in foster care.
|
The Newhall Papa Johns location and its new owners Brian and Janelle Kawasaki are celebrating Pizza Palooza to celebrate customer appreciation.
|
California State University, Northridge’s College of Social and Behavioral Sciences is hosting the second annual CSUN BikeFest on Sunday, Oct. 22.
|
On Saturday, Oct. 14, the Golden Valley High School Marching Band was the sweepstakes winner at the Wildcat Classic Marching Band Tournament and realized that hard work really does pay off.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 91 new cases and one additional death from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
|
FosterAll, a nonprofit organization, celebrates National Adoption month with its ongoing mission of over 38 years to find loving and nurturing parents to foster/adopt the thousands of children in foster care in Southern California.
|
The California Department of Education released assessment results Wednesday that indicate the impact of the state recovery effort from the COVID-19 pandemic.
