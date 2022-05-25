County Development Authority Awarded $1m in Grants For Public Housing, Including Valencia

The Los Angeles County Development Authority is pleased to announce that it has been awarded more than $1 million in grants from the California Public Utilities Commission, through the Solar on Multifamily Affordable Housing Program, which provides financial incentives for installing energy efficient systems on multifamily affordable housing throughout the State.

The grants will go toward two separate LACDA senior public housing developments currently undergoing major solar renovations; South Bay Gardens in southeast Los Angeles and Orchard Arms in Valencia.

The renovations are part of a larger LACDA effort to “go green” by increasing solar efficiency and decreasing utility costs by 30-40% for public housing residents. A first SOMAH grant of $475,000 will be applied to the South Bay Gardens for the installation of new solar carports while the solar project at Orchard Arms, will be funded with a $681,000 award from SOMAH. Like the South Bay Gardens project, the solar carports installed at Orchard Arms will work to provide clean energy to residents.

Additionally, the LACDA is working with partners to provide energy efficient initiatives for residents at little to no cost. Through the Los Angeles County Internal Services Department, the LACDA was successful in obtaining funding from the Reliable, Equitable, and Accessible Charging for multifamily Housing (REACH) to install 30 electric vehicle charging stations at three public housing developments; Carmelitos, Harbor Hills, and Quartz Hill. Each site was evaluated and found to be the best fit to improve current energy infrastructure and meet existing and future resident demand for charging stations.

The LACDA’s partnerships with Southern California Edison, Southern California Gas Company, and the Los Angeles Department of Water & Power, have also been successful. Both Edison and LADWP, installed LED lighting in the common areas at several LACDA public housing developments, including Marina Manor, Orchard Arms, and Lancaster Homes. SoCal Gas installed high-efficiency boilers at Orchard Arms, Foothill Villa, and Marina Manor. This collaboration with the SoCal Gas Company is still ongoing, but the LACDA cost-savings will be approximately $2 million.

“We are excited and thankful to receive this grant from SOMAH,” said Emilio Salas, LACDA Executive Director. “It is encouraging to see our partners working collaboratively toward a future of clean energy. We are working diligently in Los Angeles County to Build Better Lives and Better Neighborhoods and that includes building efficient and greener energy communities.”

For more information about the LACDA’s Public Housing Program, please call (626) 262-4510. All media may contact Elisa Vásquez, LACDA Public Information Officer, at (626) 586-1762.

