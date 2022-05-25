header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
May 25
1966 - Mustang Drive-In theater opens on Soledad Canyon Road [story]
Mustang Drive-In
County Development Authority Awarded $1m in Grants For Public Housing, Including Valencia
| Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Water drop


The Los Angeles County Development Authority is pleased to announce that it has been awarded more than $1 million in grants from the California Public Utilities Commission, through the Solar on Multifamily Affordable Housing Program, which provides financial incentives for installing energy efficient systems on multifamily affordable housing throughout the State.

The grants will go toward two separate LACDA senior public housing developments currently undergoing major solar renovations; South Bay Gardens in southeast Los Angeles and Orchard Arms in Valencia.

The renovations are part of a larger LACDA effort to “go green” by increasing solar efficiency and decreasing utility costs by 30-40% for public housing residents. A first SOMAH grant of $475,000 will be applied to the South Bay Gardens for the installation of new solar carports while the solar project at Orchard Arms, will be funded with a $681,000 award from SOMAH. Like the South Bay Gardens project, the solar carports installed at Orchard Arms will work to provide clean energy to residents.

Additionally, the LACDA is working with partners to provide energy efficient initiatives for residents at little to no cost. Through the Los Angeles County Internal Services Department, the LACDA was successful in obtaining funding from the Reliable, Equitable, and Accessible Charging for multifamily Housing (REACH) to install 30 electric vehicle charging stations at three public housing developments; Carmelitos, Harbor Hills, and Quartz Hill. Each site was evaluated and found to be the best fit to improve current energy infrastructure and meet existing and future resident demand for charging stations.

The LACDA’s partnerships with Southern California Edison, Southern California Gas Company, and the Los Angeles Department of Water & Power, have also been successful. Both Edison and LADWP, installed LED lighting in the common areas at several LACDA public housing developments, including Marina Manor, Orchard Arms, and Lancaster Homes. SoCal Gas installed high-efficiency boilers at Orchard Arms, Foothill Villa, and Marina Manor. This collaboration with the SoCal Gas Company is still ongoing, but the LACDA cost-savings will be approximately $2 million.

“We are excited and thankful to receive this grant from SOMAH,” said Emilio Salas, LACDA Executive Director. “It is encouraging to see our partners working collaboratively toward a future of clean energy. We are working diligently in Los Angeles County to Build Better Lives and Better Neighborhoods and that includes building efficient and greener energy communities.”

For more information about the LACDA’s Public Housing Program, please call (626) 262-4510. All media may contact Elisa Vásquez, LACDA Public Information Officer, at (626) 586-1762.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Sheriff Villanueva Begins Operation Safe Travel
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva held a press conference Tuesday to announce a new initiative to keep the public safe while they ride the Metro system.
County Development Authority Awarded $1m in Grants For Public Housing, Including Valencia
The Los Angeles County Development Authority is pleased to announce that it has been awarded more than $1 million in grants from the California Public Utilities Commission, through the Solar on Multifamily Affordable Housing Program, which provides financial incentives for installing energy efficient systems on multifamily affordable housing throughout the State.
Public Works Announces Road Closures Near Lake Hughes
Los Angeles County Public Works has announced a road closure near Lake Hughes late May.
June 23: VIA Summer BBQ Party Changes Date
The Valley Industry Association has changed the date of their upcoming summer BBQ party. 
CHP Reminds Public To Buckle Up For Memorial Day
As the nation observes Memorial Day and honors those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country, travel to gatherings with family and friends will dramatically increase vehicles on roadways during the holiday weekend. 
SCV Sheriff Station Increasing Law Enforcement Presence Around Schools
After the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station will be working with all SCV School districts to ensure added safety through the remaining school year. 
Hart District Welcomes New Principal, Five New Assistant Principals
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Bryan Wilson as the new principal of Golden Oak Adult School. He takes over for Donna Manfredi who announced her retirement in March.
Wilk’s Better Vision Act Clears the Senate
 Senator Scott Wilk  announces that Senate Bill 1089 has successfully passed out of the Senate Floor.
Today in SCV History (May 25)
1966 - Mustang Drive-In theater opens on Soledad Canyon Road [story]
Santa Clarita Bike to Work Challenge Winners Announced
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the winners of the 18th annual Bike to Work Challenge, which took place Monday, May 16, through Friday, May 20, 2022.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Nine New Deaths, 3,589 New Cases in County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday nine new deaths and 3,589 new positive cases in Los Angeles County and 100 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,095, county case totals to 2,945,669 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 76,205 since March of 2020.
Registration Now Open for 2022 COC Volleyball Camp
The College of the Canyons women's volleyball program invites girls and boys ages 9-14 to participate in the 2022 COC Volleyball Camp, with two sessions beginning in July.
TMU Students Present Original Work at Biological Sciences Conference
Science students from The Master’s University gained valuable hands-on experience and bolstered their resumes for graduate school last month when they presented original research at the West Coast Biological Sciences Undergraduate Research conference in San Diego.
COVID was Second Leading Cause of Death in L.A. County in 2020
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has released a new report, "Mortality in Los Angeles County, 2020: Provisional Report." The report compares the provisional number of deaths and associated death rates and leading causes of death among L.A. County residents in 2020 with what was reported in 2019.
Los Angeles County Partners With K-12 Schools to Prevent Diabetes
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is expanding its type 2 diabetes prevention efforts into the classroom in response to an increased prevalence of the disease in the county.
White Ribbon Campaign Reminds Students to Drive Safe
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with Frontier Toyota, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, is proud to sponsor the 2022 White Ribbon Campaign in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Fundraiser Challenges Gibbon Conservation Center to Add 100 Members
The Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus has been challenged by two donors to increase membership by 100 new members by June 30 to earn an additional $6,500.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Participates in Annual LASD Memorial Torch Relay Run
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station personnel participated in the annual Los Angeles Sheriff's Department Memorial Torch Relay Run honoring fallen officers throughout the nation.
At 72, COC Welding Graduate Donald Volkmann is Just Getting Started
As aerospace and defense contracts started dwindling at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Donald Volkmann, owner of VP Manufacturing in Canyon Country, made the difficult decision to close in August 2020 after 33 years in the aerospace manufacturing business.
Suspected Case of Monkeypox in Sacramento County, Public Risk is Low
The California Department of Public Health, working with Sacramento County Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is investigating its first suspected case of monkeypox infection in Sacramento County in a person who recently traveled abroad.
CalArts Graphic Design Program Scores High in Animation Career Review’s 2022 Rankings
Animation Career Review, an online resource site for those researching careers in animation, game design, graphic design, digital art, and related fields, has recognized California Institute of the Arts in six categories in its 2022 Graphic Design School Rankings, including two top spots for schools in California and the West Coast.
Registration Now Open for 2022 Howard Fisher Cougar Basketball Camp
The College of the Canyons men's basketball program invites girls and boys from third to eighth grade to participate in the 2022 Howard Fisher's Cougar Basketball Camp, with two sessions beginning in June.
Today in SCV History (May 24)
1860 - Colonel Thomas F. Mitchell arrives in Soledad Canyon [story]
CSUN’s Botanical Garden a Hidden Gem in Middle of SFV
Nestled near the eastern edge of California State University, Northridge campus, as the California Towhee softly calls, sits an often-overlooked environmental gem in the heart of the San Fernando Valley - CSUN’s Botanic Garden.
