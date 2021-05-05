Six Flags To Host State Of The County Event

Uploaded: , Wednesday, May 5, 2021

By Press Release

The annual State of the County will be held in-person at Six Flags Magic Mountain, the Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday. The SCV Chamber and Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office have been working to create an event to celebrate the reopening of our economy which will include remarks by the Supervisor and full access to rides at Six Flags Magic Mountain.

“I am thrilled to be back with you in person to present my annual State of the County address, especially after what our community, our County and the world experienced this past year,” said LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “This year I look forward to celebrating what is ahead and talking about our bright future together. Please join me at Six Flags Magic Mountain to have some fun and enjoy the roller coasters together.”

This year’s format is a first of its kind. The SCV Chamber team, Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office and Six Flags Magic Mountain have met over the past few months to ensure a safe, and fun event can be brought to the community. The event will begin at 4pm with live entertainment, followed by a brief update by the Supervisor and will conclude with a sponsor dinner reception and taking a ride on roller coasters with Supervisor Barger. General ticket holders will receive meal vouchers, with unlimited drinks, to use anywhere in the park. A virtual component will be announced leading up to the event for those unable to attend in person.

“We are very excited to bring back one of our most successful events to our community and adding the thrill of Six Flags Magic Mountain in the process,” stated John Vance, SCV Chamber Chair of the Board. “It was difficult to make the decision to not have this event last year, especially with the ever-changing rules and regulations given the pandemic, but more so as having Supervisor Barger as Chair of the Board. I’m proud of the planning that has been put into this event and we are pleased with its return.”

The SCV Chamber welcomes back UCLA Health, who over the past five years, has been the Title Sponsor for this event. Other confirmed sponsors as of today include Six Flags Magic Mountain, City of Santa Clarita, Wells Fargo, FivePoint, Tejon Ranch, Williams Homes, Chiquita Canyon, SchlickArt Photography and Video, and LBW Insurance & Financial Services.

“The SCV Chamber is proud of its accomplishments from the past year, and continuously working to ensure our business community maintains and survives,” stated Ivan Volschenk, Managing Partner at Evolve Business Strategies, which manages the SCV Chamber. “From the start of the pandemic we’ve worked with Supervisor Barger to bring essential resources to our business community. We are excited to bring the community our annual State of the County again where we can reconnect with our Supervisor and the business community.”

Business who are interested in sponsoring can reach out to hello@scvchamber.com. There will be a limited amount of Gold Sponsorships, which will include a private VIP reception and appetizers with Supervisor Barger. All sponsorships will include parking, popcorn and reserved seating for the entertainment and the Supervisor’s address, a sponsor dinner reception, and entry to the park. Single ticket purchasers will include parking at the park, popcorn and open seating for the entertainment and the Supervisor’s address, a food voucher with unlimited drinks and entry to the park. More details and tickets can be found at www.scvchamber.com. Limited tickets are available.

