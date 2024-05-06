Kathryn Barger | Bolstering Entertainment Businesses

Dear Friends,

In an effort to bolster local businesses, Los Angeles County just launched the Entertainment Business Interruption Fund, a $4.1 million grant program aimed to serve businesses that were impacted by the Hollywood strikes and the pandemic. Through a motion I coauthored with Supervisor Horvath, the Department of Economic Opportunity is now taking applications to provide relief to prop houses, florists, caterers, and other small and micro businesses that need a helping hand to rebuild. These small businesses are an integral part of the industry and are crucial to keeping productions afloat.

The entertainment industry makes up a significant portion of our local economy. According to the latest Otis College Report on the Creative Economy, prior to the strikes, the industry directly employed more than 1 million workers and brought in more than $208 billion in revenue. Research indicates that the double strikes cost the California economy between $3 to $4 billion. Los Angeles County bore the brunt since our communities have the highest concentration of production facilities, studios, unions, guilds, and associations.

With that in mind, the Entertainment Business Interruption Fund, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, will provide grants of $10,000 for businesses with less than $1 million in revenue and $25,000 for businesses with revenue between $1 million and $3 million. To qualify, businesses must make at least 70% of their revenue from the entertainment industry. The fund is slated to serve about 230 small and micro businesses countywide. I highly encourage business to access this important opportunity to get support as they reopen and revitalize. The deadline to apply for the grant is May 24, 2024 at 5 p.m. Click here to learn more and apply today.

Best wishes,



Kathryn Barger

Supervisor, Fifth District, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley.

