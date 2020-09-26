Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV

Air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley will be unhealthy for sensitive groups/individuals Saturday, Sept. 26, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast.

An air quality advisory has also been issued for the following areas:

– Antelope Valley

– West San Fernando Valley

– East San Fernando Valley

– East San Gabriel Valley

– Pomona/Walnut Valley

The air will be unhealthy for all groups/individuals in the San Gabriel Mountains.

Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, advises people living or working in these areas with heart disease, asthma or other respiratory diseases to minimize outdoor activities.

Children who have sensitive conditions, including heart disease, asthma, and other chronic respiratory diseases, should not participate in outdoor physical activity and should stay indoors as much as possible.

For current air quality maps and forecast, visit the AQMD website at www.aqmd.gov/home/air-quality.