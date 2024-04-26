header image

April 26
1906 - Bobby Batugo, World Champion Mixologist in the 1970s, born in The Philippines [story]
Bobby Batugo
May 2: Annual Cal Arts Expo Open to the Public
Friday, Apr 26, 2024
cal arts expo

California Institute of the Arts will present the annual CalArts Expo on Saturday, May 2. The Expo is an institute-wide event featuring interdisciplinary creative work from the CalArts community, ranging from current students to internationally renowned faculty and alumni creators.

Highlighting the creativity of the CalArts community for more than a decade, the event has fostered an environment of immersive, personal and communal spaces for exhibition and performance.

Audiences will experience CalArts Expo 2024 throughout 15 student-curated venues across campus, which will feature visual art, music and dance performances, film/video, installation art, lighting sculptures, virtual reality and multidisciplinary work by more than 600 artists.

A student-led exhibition, this year’s expo was organized by a team of 18 master of fine arts and bachelor of fine arts producers and curators representing all six CalArts schools: Art, Critical Studies, Dance, Film/Video, Music and Theater.

CalArts Expo started in 2013 as a small exhibition by students who, in need of space to display their creative work, set up a renegade exhibition in the hallways of CalArts. That exhibition brought an energy to campus for an event that was ambitious, student-led, interdisciplinary and collaborative.

Over the years, CalArts Expo has slowly grown to an event that annually supports the work of hundreds of artists representing every artistic discipline at CalArts and connects students with industry professionals.

In March 2020, with campus shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic less than two months before the CalArts Expo, the student team made an ambitious decision to move the entire event online. Students created an Expo app featuring a virtual campus in which viewers could explore the halls of CalArts and experience the work of its community.

Back in person for the past few years, CalArts 2024 marks the 11th anniversary of the event, which continues to grow bigger each year.

CalArts Expo is free and open to the public. Exhibitions and performances run from 2 p.m. to midnight. Artist listings and a detailed schedule will be available at expo.calarts.edu/2024 during the week of the event.

California Institute of the Arts

24700 McBean Parkway,

Valencia, CA 91355
