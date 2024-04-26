May 10: Two Classic One Act Comedies Open at The Main

Two classic one-act comedies written by the late James McLure are coming to The Main in Old Town Newhall for a two-weekend run starting Friday, May 10.

The plays tell the story of a small 1970s Texas town from two very different perspectives.

The one-acts, “Laundry and Bourbon” and “Lone Star” are presented by Front Row Center.

The two classic one-act companion pieces follow a slice-of-life in the small town of Maynard, Texas in the 1970’s where the women wile away gossiping and drinking during the day, as the men get drunk at night. These two black comedies depict the effects of the Vietnam War on those who went and those who didn’t.

In the first play, “Laundry and Bourbon,” Elizabeth, Hattie and Amy Lee share a daily tradition of sipping bourbon, folding laundry and swapping local gossip about the men in act two.

In the second play, “Lone Star,” the audience meets the men of the same town: Roy, his younger brother Ray and Cletis. They are set up outside a local bar sharing tales of their glory days. Roy, however, is a Vietnam veteran and has problems of his own.

The production, directed and produced by Eric Clarke, opens May 10-12 for two weekends through May 17-19. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

The MAIN

24266 Main St.,

Santa Clarita, CA 91321

Tickets ($18-$20) available at the door or at LoneStar.eventbrite.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...