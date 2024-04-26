header image

1906 - Bobby Batugo, World Champion Mixologist in the 1970s, born in The Philippines [story]
Bobby Batugo
June 8: Saugus High Instrumental Music Program Rummage Sale
Friday, Apr 26, 2024

Saugus music rummage sale flyerJoin the Saugus Instrumental Music Program at Saugus High School for a fun community event. Get ready, Santa Clarita, for an unforgettable morning of shopping, entertainment and support. The Saugus Instrumental Music Program Rummage Sale, where treasures abound and bargains await will be held Saturday, June 8, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Find new homes for your unwanted items, purchase eclectic goods, from vintage finds to household essentials, connect with neighbors and help protect the environment. Enjoy live music from the Saugus Jazz Band, as you snack on homemade treats, made by SHS families.

Best of all, every purchase made and every dollar spent goes directly to benefit the Saugus Instrumental Music Program, ensuring that the talented musicians at Saugus High School have the resources they need to flourish in the 2024/25 season.

Everyone is welcome to shop and support the Saugus Instrumental Music Program.

Saugus Instrumental Music Program Rummage Sale including Bake Sale and live music by Saugus Jazz will be held at Rosedell Elementary School, 27853 Urbandale Ave., Santa Clarita CA 91350 (Front parking lot, do not go to the school office).

Advance Donation Drop-offs:

Saturdays: April 27, May 11, June 1 9 a.m. – noon.

Mondays: April 29, May 6 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

In preparation of this event, Saugus High School Instrumental Music is now accepting donations of any unwanted items, including clothes, toys, books, household items, kitchenware, furniture, tools, jewelry, electronics in working condition, bikes, sports equipment, etc.

NOTE: Items should be in relatively good condition and working order. No e-waste or hazardous waste, please. If you would like to support by donating, please drop off at Rosedell Elementary School, 27853 Urbandale Avenue Saugus, CA 91350, during one of the drop-off days listed above.

Please direct any questions to your Marching Centurions Booster Club VP, Andrew Sherman, at SaugusBandBoosterVP@gmail.com.

Can’t attend our fundraising event? The Saugus Instrumental Music Program accepts tax-deductible donations year-round at saugusband.com/donate or send a check payable to:

Saugus Band and Flag Team Booster Club

Mail to: Saugus Band and Colorguard

P.O. Box 801211

Santa Clarita, CA 91380-1211

Follow the Marching Centurions on social media at:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/marchingcenturions/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/marchingcenturions

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@marchingcenturions
