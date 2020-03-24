All MRCA Trails Closed: Towsley, Pico, Whitney, Etc.

Uploaded: , Monday, Mar 23, 2020

By SCVNews.com

The Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority has announced that in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, all parks, trails, and facilities that it owns or operates will be closed until further notice. This includes all parkland that is owned by the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy.

In the Santa Clarita Valley this includes but is not necessarily limited to East Canyon, Ed Davis Park in Towsley Canyon, Mentryville, Michael D. Antonovich Open Space, Newhall Pass Trailhead, Pico Canyon, Rice Canyon, Santa Clarita Woodlands Park and Whitney Canyon Park.

A list of the MRCA’s most popular parks can be found at this link on its website: https://mrca.ca.gov/parks/parklisting/.  However, all parks and open space operated by the MRCA, even those that are not listed online are CLOSED in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

 

The Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority (MRCA) is a local government public entity dedicated to the preservation and management of open space and parkland, watershed lands, trails, and wildlife habitat. The MRCA works in cooperation with other government partners to acquire parkland, participate in vital planning processes, provide natural resources and scientific expertise, and complete major park improvement projects. The MRCA manages and provides ranger services and fire protection for almost 75,000 acres of parkland that it owns and that are owned by the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy or other agencies and provides comprehensive education and interpretation and leadership programs for youth. It is one of the lead agencies providing for the revitalization of the Los Angeles River.

 

