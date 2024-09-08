All SUSD Schools Earn PBIS Recognition

The Saugus Union School District has received recognition for all of its school campuses from California Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports.

PBIS has announced the 2024 PBIS Statewide Recognition award recipients for school sites based on the implementation of PBIS.

Saugus schools were among 611 schools statewide that were recognized.

All 15 of the Saugus School District schools received state recognition. For the 2024 school year, two SUSD schools received Platinum recognition, 11 of SUSD schools received gold recognition and one SUSD school received silver recognition.

California PBIS initiated the first statewide effort in 2015 to implement a recognition system to acknowledge schools for implementing PBIS with fidelity to the national framework. Schools may apply to be recognized as Bronze, Silver, Gold or Platinum PBIS schools.

Schools apply for recognition based on how deeply they implement the PBIS systems, including team analysis of practices supporting student behavior, data informing decision making and systems supporting staff response and behavior.

SUSD schools that received platinum recognition are: Cedarcreek Elementary and West Creek Academy.

“We are so excited and proud of the work at all of the schools, but in particular we are honored to receive notification that Cedarcreek and West Creek each received platinum status this year. Great job school teams,” said SUSD Superintendent Colleen Hawkins.

Schools that received gold recognition are: Charles Helmers Elementary, Mountainview Elementary, Rio Vista Elementary, Skyblue Mesa Elementary, Tesoro del Valle Elementary, Plum Canyon Elementary, Bridgeport Elementary, Emblem Academy, Highlands Elementary, James Foster Elementary, Rosedell Elementary and Santa Clarita Elementary.

The school that received silver recognition is Northpark Elementary.

California PBIS is a collaborative organization using evidence-based culturally relevant practices to build the capacity for stakeholders in the implementation of PBIS, a multi-tiered system following the National PBIS Blueprint for professional development, implementation and evaluation. The primary goal of CA PBIS is to support the sustainable development of a safe, equitable and positive climate and social culture for all. For more information visit https://pbisca.org.

