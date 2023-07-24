Allison Miller Signs Letter of Intent with TMU

Allison Miller has signed her national letter of intent to continue her basketball career with The Master’s University.

A 5-10 multi-sport athlete from Mesa, Ariz., Allison earned CAA All-State her final three years of high school and won Arizona state championships her junior and senior years. During her senior year, she averaged 16 points, five rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block per game.

“I knew Allison would be a great fit for our team before I ever saw her on the court,” said TMU head coach Lisa Zamroz. “She brings additional depth to our guard play. Allison’s a steady player who does a bit of everything on both sides of the floor.”

In addition to basketball, Allison played varsity soccer and volleyball all four years of high school, earning All-State in soccer twice and All-State in volleyball her senior year. Her teams also won state championships in both sports.

“I chose Master’s for many different reasons, but what stands out most is the commitment to Christ and the culture it creates,” Miller said. “I knew TMU was a special place from the second I stepped on campus. Throughout the college process, the Lord has been faithful in leading me to TMU and has shown me how blessed I am to attend this unique university and play my favorite sport.”

