City Announces ‘From the Sweet Flypaper of Life’ Exhibit

The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the upcoming exhibition, “From the Sweet Flypaper of Life,” featuring the remarkable works of high school students enrolled in the CalArts Community Arts Partnership (CAP) Photography Lab Program. This exhibition will be on display at the Old Town Newhall Library Branch (24500 Main Street) from Friday, May 10 through Tuesday, July 16. There will also be a reception held on Saturday, May 11 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at the Old Town Newhall Library Branch, featuring speeches and a certificate ceremony to honor the students’ accomplishments. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy light refreshments while admiring the captivating photographs on display.

Drawing inspiration from the acclaimed book, “The Sweet Flypaper of Life” by Roy DeCarava and Langston Hughes, this exhibition offers a poignant exploration of Black family life in 1950s Harlem. Students from the CalArts CAP Photography Program have masterfully captured diverse facets of “home,” whether it be a physical dwelling, a bustling landscape or a cherished refuge away from home. Through a series of analog photographs, these young artists delve into the essence of homemaking, inviting viewers to ponder the question: What truly makes a home, home?

The Photography Lab Program, a cornerstone initiative of the CalArts Community Arts Partnership, provides high school students with a transformative 12-week journey into the world of photography. Under the mentorship of esteemed faculty and current CalArts students, participants are equipped with the skills and tools to express their unique perspectives through photography. High school students interested in joining the CAP Photography Lab program at CalArts are encouraged to apply. For more information, please visit CalArts.edu/CAP.

Don’t miss the chance to experience the incredible narratives captured by these talented young photographers through “From the Sweet Flypaper of Life.” For more information about this exhibition or the reception, please visit SantaClaritaArts.com, or email Stephanie Jacinto at sjacinto@santaclarita.gov.

