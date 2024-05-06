header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 6
1971 - Fort Tejon added to National Register of Historic Places [story]
Fort Tejon
City Announces ‘From the Sweet Flypaper of Life’ Exhibit
| Monday, May 6, 2024

From the Sweet Flypaper of LifeThe city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the upcoming exhibition, “From the Sweet Flypaper of Life,” featuring the remarkable works of high school students enrolled in the CalArts Community Arts Partnership (CAP) Photography Lab Program. This exhibition will be on display at the Old Town Newhall Library Branch (24500 Main Street) from Friday, May 10 through Tuesday, July 16. There will also be a reception held on Saturday, May 11 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at the Old Town Newhall Library Branch, featuring speeches and a certificate ceremony to honor the students’ accomplishments. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy light refreshments while admiring the captivating photographs on display.

Drawing inspiration from the acclaimed book, “The Sweet Flypaper of Life” by Roy DeCarava and Langston Hughes, this exhibition offers a poignant exploration of Black family life in 1950s Harlem. Students from the CalArts CAP Photography Program have masterfully captured diverse facets of “home,” whether it be a physical dwelling, a bustling landscape or a cherished refuge away from home. Through a series of analog photographs, these young artists delve into the essence of homemaking, inviting viewers to ponder the question: What truly makes a home, home?

The Photography Lab Program, a cornerstone initiative of the CalArts Community Arts Partnership, provides high school students with a transformative 12-week journey into the world of photography. Under the mentorship of esteemed faculty and current CalArts students, participants are equipped with the skills and tools to express their unique perspectives through photography. High school students interested in joining the CAP Photography Lab program at CalArts are encouraged to apply. For more information, please visit CalArts.edu/CAP.

Don’t miss the chance to experience the incredible narratives captured by these talented young photographers through “From the Sweet Flypaper of Life.” For more information about this exhibition or the reception, please visit SantaClaritaArts.com, or email Stephanie Jacinto at sjacinto@santaclarita.gov.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Three Productions Filming in Santa Clarita

Three Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Monday, May 6, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of three productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, May 6 - Sunday, May 12.
FULL STORY...

City Announces ‘From the Sweet Flypaper of Life’ Exhibit

City Announces ‘From the Sweet Flypaper of Life’ Exhibit
Monday, May 6, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the upcoming exhibition, “From the Sweet Flypaper of Life,” featuring the remarkable works of high school students enrolled in the CalArts Community Arts Partnership (CAP) Photography Lab Program.
FULL STORY...

May 9: Arts Commission to Hear Updates on Civic Art Projects

May 9: Arts Commission to Hear Updates on Civic Art Projects
Friday, May 3, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita Arts Commission is holding its regular meeting in City Hall's Council Chambers Thursday, May 9 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.
FULL STORY...

May 7: City Council Conducts Budget Study Session

May 7: City Council Conducts Budget Study Session
Friday, May 3, 2024
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a study session on Tuesday, May 7 at 5 p.m. The council will meet at City Hall, Carl Boyer Room, 23920 Valencia Blvd., First Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
FULL STORY...

Garbage Inspectors to Look for Improper Recycling

Garbage Inspectors to Look for Improper Recycling
Friday, May 3, 2024
Garbage inspectors will soon be paying a visit to neighborshoods throughout the Santa Clarita Valley to inspect recycling bins to insure residents are following the recycling rules in the SCV.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
May 18: Stop the Stigma Community Event
Mental Health Hookup, in partnership with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, will conduct the third annual Stop the Stigma community event on May 18, from 10 a.m. to  2 p.m., on the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital campus, located at 23803 McBean Parkway in Valencia.
May 18: Stop the Stigma Community Event
CSUN Set to Open First of Its Kind Student Resource Center
California State University, Northridge is set to open a first of its kind resource center in the CSU system to provide basic needs services such as food, clothing and wellness in a centralized location on campus.
CSUN Set to Open First of Its Kind Student Resource Center
Three Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of three productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, May 6 - Sunday, May 12.
Three Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Kathryn Barger | Bolstering Entertainment Businesses
In an effort to bolster local businesses, Los Angeles County just launched the Entertainment Business Interruption Fund, a $4.1 million grant program aimed to serve businesses that were impacted by the Hollywood strikes and the pandemic.
Kathryn Barger | Bolstering Entertainment Businesses
City Announces ‘From the Sweet Flypaper of Life’ Exhibit
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the upcoming exhibition, “From the Sweet Flypaper of Life,” featuring the remarkable works of high school students enrolled in the CalArts Community Arts Partnership (CAP) Photography Lab Program.
City Announces ‘From the Sweet Flypaper of Life’ Exhibit
Bill Miranda | Free To Be Me Celebrates Inclusivity
As a City dedicated to inclusivity and community, we aim to create world-class events to bring our residents together.
Bill Miranda | Free To Be Me Celebrates Inclusivity
Today in SCV History (May 6)
1971 - Fort Tejon added to National Register of Historic Places [story]
Fort Tejon
Donohoe, Kurowski Named 2024 SCV Man, Woman of the Year
Dale Donohoe and Kim Kurowski were named the Santa Clarita Valley's top volunteers of the year at the 2024 SCV Man and Woman of the Year dinner celebration held Friday, May 3 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia. The event also honored all of the 17 men and 17 woman nominated for the award.
Donohoe, Kurowski Named 2024 SCV Man, Woman of the Year
Today in SCV History (May 5)
1828 - Soledad Canyon settler John Lang born in Herkimer County, N.Y. [story]
Lang
Today in SCV History (May 4)
1903 - President Teddy Roosevelt visits Gov. Henry Gage at Acton Hotel [story]
Acton Hotel
May 7: Regular Meeting of the Saugus School Board
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, May 7, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
May 7: Regular Meeting of the Saugus School Board
May 9: Arts Commission to Hear Updates on Civic Art Projects
The city of Santa Clarita Arts Commission is holding its regular meeting in City Hall's Council Chambers Thursday, May 9 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.
May 9: Arts Commission to Hear Updates on Civic Art Projects
Experience the Butterfly Encounter at Gilchrist Farm
Experience the Butterfly Encounter at Gilchrist Farm open now on weekends thorugh Sunday, June 18. Walk through a tent of beautiful flowers hosting live butterflies that fly freely throughout the tent.
Experience the Butterfly Encounter at Gilchrist Farm
May 8: COC Board Business Meeting Considers Contracts
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, May 8, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 4:15 p.m.
May 8: COC Board Business Meeting Considers Contracts
May 8: Castaic Union School Board Regular Meeting
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, May 8, at 6 p.m. A closed session will be held at 5:30 p.m.
May 8: Castaic Union School Board Regular Meeting
May 4: LACoFD Hosts Countywide Open House at All Fire Stations
Fire Service Day Open House will be held at all County of Los Angeles Fire Department fire stations on Saturday, May 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
May 4: LACoFD Hosts Countywide Open House at All Fire Stations
May 18: Support Young Creatives at NextGen MediaMakers Festival
The Santa Clarita Valley Media Collaborative invites the public as well as local creatives, media industry professionals, students, parents, teachers and others to celebrate the next generation of media makers participating in the inaugural NextGen MediaMakers Festival on Saturday, May 18 from 2-5 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center.
May 18: Support Young Creatives at NextGen MediaMakers Festival
Vasquez Rocks Full Moon Twilight Hikes
Explore Vasquez Rocks during the magical twilight and early evening full moon hours. These fun, collaborative, interpretive hikes are led by trained staff and volunteers and will highlight the park's natural and human history.
Vasquez Rocks Full Moon Twilight Hikes
Princess Cruises Sails to Prime Viewing Spot for 2026 Total Solar Eclipse in Europe
Astrotourism is top of mind for travelers making special trips for experiences in the sky, and with the recent “take-your-breath-away” total solar eclipse, thousands of cruisers onboard Emerald Princess and Discovery Princess off the coast of Mexico caught a glimpse of the total darkness event.
Princess Cruises Sails to Prime Viewing Spot for 2026 Total Solar Eclipse in Europe
May 7: City Council Conducts Budget Study Session
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a study session on Tuesday, May 7 at 5 p.m. The council will meet at City Hall, Carl Boyer Room, 23920 Valencia Blvd., First Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
May 7: City Council Conducts Budget Study Session
Garbage Inspectors to Look for Improper Recycling
Garbage inspectors will soon be paying a visit to neighborshoods throughout the Santa Clarita Valley to inspect recycling bins to insure residents are following the recycling rules in the SCV.
Garbage Inspectors to Look for Improper Recycling
Canyons Advances to Day 3 of 3C2A State Championships
College of the Canyons competed at the 3C2A State Singles & Doubles Championships for a second straight year, with the doubles duo of Sydney Tamondong and Estrella Segura establishing program history by advancing to the round of 16 at the Ojai Athletic Club.
Canyons Advances to Day 3 of 3C2A State Championships
Registration Open for 2024 Howard Fisher Cougar Basketball Camp
College of the Canyons men's basketball head coach Howard Fisher's Cougar Basketball Camp returns in 2024 with three sessions open to boys and girls ages 8 to 14.
Registration Open for 2024 Howard Fisher Cougar Basketball Camp
May 4-12: Spring Bag Sale at Santa Clarita Public Library
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library is hosting a “Spring Bag Sale” event at the Valencia, Canyon Country and Newhall branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library, during normal operating hours from Saturday, May 4 to Sunday, May 12.
May 4-12: Spring Bag Sale at Santa Clarita Public Library
SCVNews.com