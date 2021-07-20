header image

2001 - Then-Assemblyman George Runner introduces legislation to memorialize the historic Ridge Route. Enacted Oct. 4. [story]
Ridge Route
Amazon, Carbon Health Partner with Valladares for Free Vaccine Clinic
| Tuesday, Jul 20, 2021
Nurses Getting Ready to Administer Vaccine
Registered Nurse Trish Thuy Mai, left, and Nurse Practitioner Irene Orozco of Carbon Health prepare to administer vaccine shots at an all day, pop-up vaccination site organized by Assembywoman Suzette Valladares which was held at American Family Funding in Valencia on Saturday, 0711721. Dan Watson/The Signal

 

A free vaccine clinic welcomed Santa Clarita Valley residents to get first and second doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine all day Saturday at a Valencia business.

The pop-up vaccine clinic was the result of collaboration between Amazon Studios and Carbon Health, which administered the vaccines.

The two companies partnered with the office of Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, to use the location.

“Amazon called (Valladares) because they knew (her) as a nonprofit leader, now (an) assemblywoman,” said Javier Reyes, a spokesperson with Valladares’ office. “She had a plethora of contacts in the community and that’s how she was able to connect (Amazon) with American Family Funding.”

Amazon Studios and Carbon Health estimated they would will administer up to 150 COVID-19 vaccinations per day, according to a press release.

“We’re at a critical point in the fight against this pandemic, and I’m excited to work with community partners to boost vaccination rates in our community. Every extra vaccine administered gets us closer to defeating COVID-19,” Valladares said in a prepared statement Friday.

The initiative, by Amazon Studios and Carbon Health, is planned to continue throughout the summer in communities across Los Angeles and New York and started earlier this month in Brooklyn.

Vaccine

Registered Nurse Trish Thuy Mai of Carbon Health prepares a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at an all-day, pop-up vaccination site organized by Assembywoman Suzette Valladares which was held at American Family Funding in Valencia on Saturday, 0711721. Dan Watson/The Signal
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday five new deaths and 1,821 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 29,002 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
A free vaccine clinic welcomed Santa Clarita Valley residents to get first and second doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine all day Saturday at a Valencia business.
A Metrolink train struck an unoccupied vehicle that was stuck on the tracks in Newhall Monday night.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday five new deaths and 1,821 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 29,002 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Santa Clarita’s Volunteer Engagement Program Earns National Recognition
The National Association of Volunteer Programs in Local Government (NAVPLG) awarded the city of Santa Clarita's Volunteer Engagement Program the prestigious "Rising to Excellence Award" on June 23.
A free vaccine clinic welcomed Santa Clarita Valley residents to get first and second doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine all day Saturday at a Valencia business.
Canyon Theatre Guild Returns with ‘Suite Surrender,’ ‘Pride and Prejudice’
Join the Canyon Theatre Guild for some much needed laughter and delight with the hysterical comedy farce, "Suite Surrender."
TMU Adds Abby Perrigoue to Lady Mustangs Midfield
Incoming midfielder Abby Perrigoue will help TMU Women's Soccer maintain the style of possession it desires on the field.
Metrolink Train Strikes Unoccupied Car Stuck on Tracks in Newhall
A Metrolink train struck an unoccupied vehicle that was stuck on the tracks in Newhall Monday night.
L.A. County Awards Several SCV Arts Organizations More than $56K Grants
The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture announced $4,518,000 million in grant awards, which include $57,600 to five Santa Clarita Valley arts organizations, through L.A. County's Organizational Grant Program.
Santa Clarita Teen Zuriel Oduwole Encourages Civic Participation
One thing parents and adults share about youths today in the country, is their historical apathy when it comes to participating in their civic duty during election cycles. But one area they seem to have no shortage of ideas, is complaining about things and how they are.
Today in SCV History (July 20)
2001 - Then-Assemblyman George Runner introduces legislation to memorialize the historic Ridge Route. Enacted Oct. 4. [story]
July 18-24: Probation Services Week in LA County Announced
Gov. Gavin Newsom and Chief Probation Officer Dr. Adolfo Gonzales announced this year's annual Probation Service Week is taking place July 18th to July 24th, 2021 to honor probation professionals who support the rehabilitative process of individuals under their supervision and care.
July 25: Rancho Camulos Museum Announces Launch of ‘Last Sundays at the Landmark’
Rancho Camulos Museum is launching a new visitor experience, "Last Sundays at the Landmark," at the Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark starting Sunday, July 25.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Reports Hospitalization Rates Increased in LA County; 28,956 Total Cases in SCV
On Monday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed two new deaths and 1,233 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 28,956 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Community Hiking Club Seeks Volunteers for Dagger Flat Trail Restoration
With the recent re-opening of Forest Route 3N17, the Community Hiking Club is searching for volunteers to help restore Dagger Flat Trail.
July 20, August 3: Planning Commission Regular Meetings Cancelled
The Planning Commission Regular Meetings scheduled for July 20 and August 3, 2021, have been cancelled, as announced by the city of Santa Clarita.
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Dollface,’ ‘Scream: The True Story,’ 9 More Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported nine productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of Monday, July 19 - Sunday, July 25, 2021
Four New Administrators Approved by Hart District Governing Board
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of four new administrators.
Garcia Secures Funds for New Equipment at COC, Henry Mayo Hospital
Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, announced this week he secured $1 million for College of the Canyons and $610,000 for Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital to be included in the 2022 Labor, Health, and Human Services Appropriations bill.
City Remains Undecided on District-Based Election
Santa Clarita City Council members continued their deliberations on the future of council elections Tuesday during a closed session special meeting.
City Takes Positions on Housing, Environment, Justice Bills
The Santa Clarita City Council considered issues of the environment, housing and justice when it took positions on several pieces of state and federal legislation Tuesday night.
July 22: America’s Job Center to Hold Forklift Driver Recruitment Event
America’s Job Center of California, in partnership with ResourceMFG, located at 25128 Avenue Tibbits in Valencia, will host a recruitment event for forklift drivers on Thursday, July 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Today in SCV History (July 19)
1915 - Ince, Griffith, Sennett form Triangle Film Corp.; it produces & distributes early William S. Hart films [story]
Today in SCV History (July 18)
1928 - L.A. City makes first payment on death & disability claim arising from St. Francis Dam disaster [report]
Today in SCV History (July 17)
1834 - Sinforosa, daughter of Narciso and Crisanta, born at Mission San Fernando; mom from Tejon, dad from Piru; believed to be last speaker of Tataviam language (died 1915) [record]
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Masking Indoors Becomes Effective Saturday Night; 28,760 Total SCV Cases
On Friday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed six new death and 1,902 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 28,760 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
