Public Health Expands MonkeyPox Vaccine Eligibility

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has expanded eligibility for those seeking to get the monkeypox vaccine.

The Vaccine is now available to those who attest to being in high-risk groups:

1 Gay and Bisexual Men and transgender people who had

-Multiple or anonymous sex partners in the last 14 days or

–NEW Skin-to-skin or intimate contact (e.g. kissing, hugging) with persons at large venues or events in the last 14 days

2 New Persons or any gender or sexual orientation who engaged in commercial and/or transactional sex in the past 14 days (e.g. sex in exchange for money, shelter, food and other goods or needs.)

Residents who received their first dose more than 28 days ago can receive their second dose the following ways:

-Residents who received their first dose through their healthcare provider over 28 days ago should contact their provider to schedule an appointment.

-Residents who registered through the Public Health registration system and were vaccinated at a Public Health location will receive a second text message when their second dose is due with instructions on where to receive their second dose.

Those without access to the internet or needing help with registration, can call the Public Health Call Center at for more information on monkeypox, including general information, testing, treatment, and vaccines at (833) 540-0473. The Public Health Call Center is open 7 days a week 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

