Public Health Recommends All Children Six Months, Older be Vaccinated

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that all children six months and older be vaccinated against COVID-19.

In Los Angeles County, more than 900 vaccination sites are scheduled to offer the vaccines to these youngest children including more than 500 mobile sites, 200 pharmacies and seven Public Health Points of Dispensing. Some pharmacy sites are only licensed to vaccinate children age three and older, so parents are encouraged to reach out ahead of time to verify hours and availability.

The L.A. County Department of Public Health continues to offer vaccination for all the current eligible groups which is now expanded to children six months and older.

Check the L.A. County Covid-19 website on information on where to vaccinate children under five.

Public Health will continue to offer mobile vaccination clinics at no cost. If you have a special event coming up or your organization is interested in hosting a vaccination clinic, please submit a request using the following form which is available in english or spanish.

Do you have questions about vaccine safety and effectiveness? Reach out to your pediatrician or clinician using LACDPH’s Questions You Can Ask Your Child’s Doctor About the COVID-19 Vaccine or speak with a LACDPH staff member at the COVID-19 call center, 1(833)540-0473 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., seven days a week.

Families may have questions about caring for their child with common side effects after their vaccine. LACDPH’s After you get the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 may answer some of these questions.

For further information on COVID vaccines for children and teens, visit the CDC website specifically for Children and Teen information. Another informative website for frequently asked questions is Healthy Children which has information for children six months and older.

Also every home in the U.S. is now eligible to order a third round of eight additional free at-home tests. At-home test kits can be ordered at the Covid.gov website. Additional help to place an order for at-⁠home tests is available at the following phone numbers, 1(800)232-0233 and 1(888)720-7489.

The California Department of Public Health has provided a communication toolkit on how to address infant formula needs in the community.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...