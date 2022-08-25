Weekly California Monkeypox Update

The California Department of Public Health has released their weekly numbers for monkeypox pandemic up to Aug. 24.

Cases

-California has reported 3,065 probable and confirmed MPX cases.

-Cases have been reported in 36 local health jurisdictions.

-Complete case data is available on the state’s MPX data dashboard.

Hospitalizations

-There have been 81 hospitalizations in California due to the MPX virus and no reported deaths.

Vaccines

-To date, California has received 123,971 vials of MPX vaccine, including 49,062 delivered directly to Los Angeles County from the federal government.

-CDPH has distributed 65,130 vials to other local public health departments.

-Complete allocation and distribution data is available on the MPX vaccine page.

Treatment

-To date, the state has distributed 3,401 oral treatment courses and 331 IV treatment doses of Tecovirimat (TPOXX).

CDPH Monkeypox (MPX) Naming Convention

Earlier this month, CDPH introduced new naming conventions when discussing MPX. In written communication, CDPH will use monkeypox on first use, followed by the abbreviation MPX on all additional uses. When spoken, CDPH will refer to the virus as Mpox (pronounced M-P-X or “em-pox”). In Spanish, CDPH will use “viruela del mono” on first use and the abbreviation MPX on all additional uses. CDPH is also using Mpox (M-P-X or “em-pox”) when speaking Spanish, as well.

“California’s Department of Public Health is aware of concerns of stigma associated with the name monkeypox, including racist connotations. As such, CDPH has switched to using the acronym MPX (pronounced M-P-X or “em-pox”) while the World Health Organization explores renaming the disease to align with its 2015 best practices for naming human infectious diseases.” – Dr. Tomás Aragón, State Public Health Officer and Director of the California Department of Public Health

MPX Guidance for Congregate Shelters

On Monday, August 22, CDPH shared MPX infection control guidance for clients in congregate shelters, including shelters for people experiencing homelessness. This guidance is intended to provide congregate shelters, including homeless service providers, the information necessary regarding the risks associated with MPX to ensure the health and well-being of their staff and of people experiencing unsheltered and sheltered homelessness.

The guidance discusses symptoms, transmission, prevention, employee health and safety requirements, how to care for clients with MPX, and more.

Know the Signs

People with MPX may first develop flu-like illness with fever, headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, and enlarged lymph nodes. A characteristic rash, which can appear like blisters or pimples in certain parts of the body, may occur a few days later. These blisters or pimples may be very painful. MPX may require hospitalization in rare instances. In some cases, no flu-like symptoms appear, and individuals only develop a rash. People with the virus may experience all or only a few of these symptoms. The illness may last for up to 2 to 4 weeks and usually resolves without specific treatment.

Slow & Prevent Spread

There are several measures that can be taken to prevent infection with MPX virus:

Avoid any physical contact like hugging, kissing, or sexual intimacy with people who have symptoms of MPX, including a rash or sores.

Talk to sexual partner/s about any recent illness. Be aware of new or unexplained sores or rashes on your body or a partner’s body, including on the genitals and anus.

Do not share eating utensils or cups with a person with MPX.

Do not handle or touch bedding, towels, clothing, or other fabrics that have been in contact with someone with MPX.

Wash hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Read the CDC’s latest information on safer sex, social gatherings and MPX.

If you have symptoms:

Reach out to a health care provider to get checked out. If you don’t have a provider or health insurance, visit a public health clinic near you.

Take a break from sexual and intimate contact as well as attending public gatherings.

Isolate from others you live with.

Wear a mask and cover rashes if needing to be around others and when visiting a health care provider.

Health care providers should use standard and recommended isolation precautions when caring for patients with suspected or confirmed MPX infection.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...