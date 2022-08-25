header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly clear
Mostly clear
77°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 24
1974 - Covering a section of the 1933 Ridge Route Alternate (US 99), Pyramid Lake opens to the public [story]
Pyramid Lake
Weekly California Monkeypox Update
| Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022
Water drop


The California Department of Public Health has released their weekly numbers for monkeypox pandemic up to Aug. 24.

Cases

-California has reported 3,065 probable and confirmed MPX cases.

-Cases have been reported in 36 local health jurisdictions.

-Complete case data is available on the state’s MPX data dashboard.

 

Hospitalizations

-There have been 81 hospitalizations in California due to the MPX virus and no reported deaths.

 

Vaccines

-To date, California has received 123,971 vials of MPX vaccine, including 49,062 delivered directly to Los Angeles County from the federal government.

-CDPH has distributed 65,130 vials to other local public health departments.

-Complete allocation and distribution data is available on the MPX vaccine page.

 

Treatment

-To date, the state has distributed 3,401 oral treatment courses and 331 IV treatment doses of Tecovirimat (TPOXX).

 

CDPH Monkeypox (MPX) Naming Convention

Earlier this month, CDPH introduced new naming conventions when discussing MPX. In written communication, CDPH will use monkeypox on first use, followed by the abbreviation MPX on all additional uses. When spoken, CDPH will refer to the virus as Mpox (pronounced M-P-X or “em-pox”). In Spanish, CDPH will use “viruela del mono” on first use and the abbreviation MPX on all additional uses. CDPH is also using Mpox (M-P-X or “em-pox”) when speaking Spanish, as well.

“California’s Department of Public Health is aware of concerns of stigma associated with the name monkeypox, including racist connotations. As such, CDPH has switched to using the acronym MPX (pronounced M-P-X or “em-pox”) while the World Health Organization explores renaming the disease to align with its 2015 best practices for naming human infectious diseases.” – Dr. Tomás Aragón, State Public Health Officer and Director of the California Department of Public Health

MPX Guidance for Congregate Shelters

On Monday, August 22, CDPH shared MPX infection control guidance for clients in congregate shelters, including shelters for people experiencing homelessness. This guidance is intended to provide congregate shelters, including homeless service providers, the information necessary regarding the risks associated with MPX to ensure the health and well-being of their staff and of people experiencing unsheltered and sheltered homelessness.

The guidance discusses symptoms, transmission, prevention, employee health and safety requirements, how to care for clients with MPX, and more.

 

Know the Signs

People with MPX may first develop flu-like illness with fever, headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, and enlarged lymph nodes. A characteristic rash, which can appear like blisters or pimples in certain parts of the body, may occur a few days later. These blisters or pimples may be very painful. MPX may require hospitalization in rare instances. In some cases, no flu-like symptoms appear, and individuals only develop a rash. People with the virus may experience all or only a few of these symptoms. The illness may last for up to 2 to 4 weeks and usually resolves without specific treatment.

Slow & Prevent Spread

There are several measures that can be taken to prevent infection with MPX virus:

  • Avoid any physical contact like hugging, kissing, or sexual intimacy with people who have symptoms of MPX, including a rash or sores.
  • Talk to sexual partner/s about any recent illness. Be aware of new or unexplained sores or rashes on your body or a partner’s body, including on the genitals and anus.
  • Do not share eating utensils or cups with a person with MPX.
  • Do not handle or touch bedding, towels, clothing, or other fabrics that have been in contact with someone with MPX.
  • Wash hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
  • Read the CDC’s latest information on safer sex, social gatherings and MPX.

 

If you have symptoms:

  • Reach out to a health care provider to get checked out. If you don’t have a provider or health insurance, visit a public health clinic near you.
  • Take a break from sexual and intimate contact as well as attending public gatherings.
  • Isolate from others you live with.
  • Wear a mask and cover rashes if needing to be around others and when visiting a health care provider.

 

Health care providers should use standard and recommended isolation precautions when caring for patients with suspected or confirmed MPX infection.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Oct 2: Painted Turtle Host Fundraising Pickleball Tournament
Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022
Oct 2: Painted Turtle Host Fundraising Pickleball Tournament
The Painted Turtle summer camp is hosting a pickleball tournament to raise money for the camp. 
FULL STORY...
Weekly California Monkeypox Update
Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022
Weekly California Monkeypox Update
The California Department of Public Health has released their weekly numbers for monkeypox pandemic for the week of Aug. 22. 
FULL STORY...
Wednesday COVID Roundup: SCV Totals Almost 89k Cases
Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022
Wednesday COVID Roundup: SCV Totals Almost 89k Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 19 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 3,860 new cases countywide and 85 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Oct 2: Painted Turtle Host Fundraising Pickleball Tournament
The Painted Turtle summer camp is hosting a pickleball tournament to raise money for the camp. 
Oct 2: Painted Turtle Host Fundraising Pickleball Tournament
Six SCV Companies Rank Among Fastest-Growing In L.A.
The Los Angeles Business Journal releases their fastest-growing companies in LA County list each year, ranking them by their revenue growth.
Six SCV Companies Rank Among Fastest-Growing In L.A.
Weekly California Monkeypox Update
The California Department of Public Health has released their weekly numbers for monkeypox pandemic for the week of Aug. 22. 
Weekly California Monkeypox Update
Wednesday COVID Roundup: SCV Totals Almost 89k Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 19 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 3,860 new cases countywide and 85 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: SCV Totals Almost 89k Cases
Sept. 16: Impulse Music Co. Open House Day
Impulse Music Co. will be hosting their very first Open House Day on Friday, Sept. 16 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Sept. 16: Impulse Music Co. Open House Day
CSUN Hosts SDSU & SIUE For Regular Season Open This Week
CSUN opens its 44th season of varsity men's soccer this week with a pair of home matches. The Matadors begin a season for the first time on the Matador Soccer Field pitch since 2017 Thursday night when CSUN welcomes San Diego State to Northridge at 7 p.m.
CSUN Hosts SDSU & SIUE For Regular Season Open This Week
Porsche Santa Clarita Wins People’s Choice Award For Its 1974 Porsche Carrera Targa “Safari”
Porsche Santa Clarita, member of the Galpin Motors family, won the People’s Choice Award at Werks Reunion on Aug. 19.
Porsche Santa Clarita Wins People’s Choice Award For Its 1974 Porsche Carrera Targa “Safari”
Sept. 15: Children’s Bureau Offering Virtual Orientations to Learn About Foster Parenting
To learn about foster care and how to help, Children’s Bureau, a nonprofit leader in protecting vulnerable children, is hosting a live Zoom Orientation on Sept. 15th from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. featuring a Children’s Bureau team member and foster parent.
Sept. 15: Children’s Bureau Offering Virtual Orientations to Learn About Foster Parenting
Sept. 21: Valencia Based Nonprofit Hosts ‘Runway to Compassion’
Carletta Cole is on a mission to provide care and special treatment to Southern California caregivers who need a break.
Sept. 21: Valencia Based Nonprofit Hosts ‘Runway to Compassion’
Public Health Expands MonkeyPox Vaccine Eligibility
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has expanded eligibility for those seeking to get the monkeypox vaccine.
Public Health Expands MonkeyPox Vaccine Eligibility
Public Health Notice on Posting of Personal Information in Mobile Food Facility Inspection Reports
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Environmental Health Division is providing notice that that Mobile Food Facility Official Inspection Reports containing personal information of approximately 806 Mobile Food Facility Persons-In-Charge and Permittees were posted on Environmental Health Division’s website. 
Public Health Notice on Posting of Personal Information in Mobile Food Facility Inspection Reports
Sheriff’s Station, Canyon Country Community Center Awarded LEED Silver Certification
A testament to the city of Santa Clarita’s commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and Canyon Country Community Center have been awarded LEED Silver certification.
Sheriff’s Station, Canyon Country Community Center Awarded LEED Silver Certification
Oct 8: MetGala SCV Helps Fight Metastatic Cancer
METAvivor, the organization at the helm of metastatic research funding, has partnered with Bill Miranda, Eva Miranda Crawford & Amy Steffe Lohmann to promote the Gala to be held at Porsche Santa Clarita.
Oct 8: MetGala SCV Helps Fight Metastatic Cancer
Today in SCV History (Aug. 24)
1974 - Covering a section of the 1933 Ridge Route Alternate (US 99), Pyramid Lake opens to the public [story]
Pyramid Lake
California Smoke Spotter 2.0 App Tracks Smoke Forecasts for SCV
California Air Resources Board releases California Smoke Spotter 2.0. The new app features will help users track wildfire smoke.
California Smoke Spotter 2.0 App Tracks Smoke Forecasts for SCV
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Cases in L.A. County Continue to Decline
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 14 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,314 new cases countywide and 42 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Cases in L.A. County Continue to Decline
Oct. 8: Santa Clarita Elks Celebrate Veterans, First Responders Appreciation Day
Express your gratitude for veterans and first responders at the free Veterans and First Responders Appreciation Day on Saturday, Oct, 8.
Oct. 8: Santa Clarita Elks Celebrate Veterans, First Responders Appreciation Day
Wilk Recognizes Black-Owned Job Creators for Black Business Month
In celebration of Black Business Month, Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita is recognizing four black-owned businesses from the 21st Senate District: Belizean Jamaican Cuisine, Morgan’s Naturals, TaxTackTics and CTM Connections.
Wilk Recognizes Black-Owned Job Creators for Black Business Month
Arrest Made by SCV Sheriff’s Station in Felony Child Abuse Incident
Officers from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station have arrested Regan Coultas, 46, of Palmdale, for felony child abuse. He was booked into the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station and remains in custody at this time.
Arrest Made by SCV Sheriff’s Station in Felony Child Abuse Incident
Sept. 6: Sierra Hillbillies Offers Social Square Dance Class
The Sierra Hillbillies Square & Round Dance Club will offer a 14-week Social Square Dance class through the city of Santa Clarita Parks and Recreation Department.
Sept. 6: Sierra Hillbillies Offers Social Square Dance Class
TMU Women’s Soccer Falls to Raiders in Season Opener
The opening game of the 2022 season for The Master's University women's soccer team did not go as hoped as the Southern Oregon Raiders defeated the Mustangs 1-0 in front of a capacity crowd at a windy Reese Field in Newhall on Aug. 20.
TMU Women’s Soccer Falls to Raiders in Season Opener
Sept. 15: VIA Hosts ‘An Evening with Kathryn Barger’
The Valley Industry Association is hosting VIA Cocktails & Conversation: An Evening with Kathryn Barger, Fifth District Supervisor, County of Los Angeles on Thursday, Sept. 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Sept. 15: VIA Hosts ‘An Evening with Kathryn Barger’
Porsche Santa Clarita Debuts 1974 Porsche Carrera Targa ‘Safari’
Porsche Santa Clarita, member of the Galpin Motors family, has unveiled its 1974 Porsche Carrera Targa “Safari” at the recent Werks Reunion event in Monterey, Calif. as part of the Porsche Classic Restoration Challenge.
Porsche Santa Clarita Debuts 1974 Porsche Carrera Targa ‘Safari’
Canyons Names John Wissmath Women’s Basketball Coach
College of the Canyons has announced the appointment of longtime coach and Kinesiology & Physical Education faculty member John Wissmath as head coach of its women's basketball program, effective immediately.
Canyons Names John Wissmath Women’s Basketball Coach
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: