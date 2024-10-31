American Cancer Society See’s Candies Fundraiser

The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley invites all to join its holiday “YUM-raising” event with See’s irresistible candies. This fundraising event supports the fight to end cancer for everyone.

From now until Friday, Dec. 6, visit tinyurl.com/SCVCandy to order special Holiday Boxes, one-pound and two-pound boxes of distinctive assorted chocolates, See’s original recipe peanut brittle, Toffee-ettes, lollypops, candy bars, and more, including $25 gift cards. See’s Candies is donating profits of every sale to American Cancer Society. Anyone from across the country can participate, and See’s will ship the candy directly to their home, or deliver it to another address for a gift-giving sweet treat. Orders over $75, shipping is free.

Order early to ensure delivery in time Thanksgiving feast, holiday parties, hostess gifts, stocking stuffers and treats for Santa.

This fundraising event supports the American Cancer Society Santa Clarita Valley Relay for Life.

When buying See’s Candies treats through this fundraising effort you support the American Cancer Society’s mission of advocacy, research and patient support, to ensure everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat and survive cancer. American Cancer Society offers free programs and services for local cancer survivors and their caretakers, including the 24/7 cancer support live chat line. To access these resources, visit www.cancer.org or contact ACS toll-free at 1 (800) 227-2345.

