October 31
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce petitions state to pave Spruce Street (now Main); it happens three years later [story]
Spruce Street
American Cancer Society See’s Candies Fundraiser
Thursday, Oct 31, 2024
Sees candy event

The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley invites all to join its holiday “YUM-raising” event with See’s irresistible candies. This fundraising event supports the fight to end cancer for everyone.

From now until Friday, Dec. 6, visit tinyurl.com/SCVCandy to order special Holiday Boxes, one-pound and two-pound boxes of distinctive assorted chocolates, See’s original recipe peanut brittle, Toffee-ettes, lollypops, candy bars, and more, including $25 gift cards. See’s Candies is donating profits of every sale to American Cancer Society. Anyone from across the country can participate, and See’s will ship the candy directly to their home, or deliver it to another address for a gift-giving sweet treat. Orders over $75, shipping is free.

Order early to ensure delivery in time Thanksgiving feast, holiday parties, hostess gifts, stocking stuffers and treats for Santa.

This fundraising event supports the American Cancer Society Santa Clarita Valley Relay for Life.

When buying See’s Candies treats through this fundraising effort you support the American Cancer Society’s mission of advocacy, research and patient support, to ensure everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat and survive cancer. American Cancer Society offers free programs and services for local cancer survivors and their caretakers, including the 24/7 cancer support live chat line. To access these resources, visit www.cancer.org or contact ACS toll-free at 1 (800) 227-2345.
NONPROFIT HEADLINES
‘Good Karma Coffee’ Benefits Yes I Can Unity Through Music & Education

‘Good Karma Coffee’ Benefits Yes I Can Unity Through Music & Education
Tuesday, Oct 29, 2024
Yes I Can Unity Through Music & Education, a nonprofit organization that provides career-skills training and employment services to individuals with disabilities, has announced a new partnership with Road Roaster Coffee Company.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 2: First Presbyterian Church of Newhall Candlelight Organ Concert

Nov. 2: First Presbyterian Church of Newhall Candlelight Organ Concert
Monday, Oct 28, 2024
First Presbyterian Church of Newhall will host a Candlelight Organ Concert Saturday, Nov. 2, 7-8:15 p.m. at 24317 Newhall Ave., Newhall, CA 91321.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 3: Sierra Hillbillies Dr. Seuss Square Dance

Nov. 3: Sierra Hillbillies Dr. Seuss Square Dance
Monday, Oct 28, 2024
The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance club is hosting a Dr. Seuss themed Square Dance, Sunday Nov. 3 from 2-5 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 2-3: Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council Adult Fine Art Show

Nov. 2-3: Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council Adult Fine Art Show
Thursday, Oct 24, 2024
The Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council will host its annual Adult Fine Art Show Nov. 2-3 at its art gallery in Acton. This open-themed art show will be judged by Andi Campognone, senior curator at the Lancaster Museum of Art and History.
FULL STORY...
‘Safeguarding the Election’ Event Held at County Ballot Processing Center
Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan and Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna hosted a press conference at the Los Angeles County Ballot Processing Center on Tuesday, Oct. 29, regarding safeguarding the election in Los Angeles County.
‘Safeguarding the Election’ Event Held at County Ballot Processing Center
COC Women’s Cross Country Wins First Conference Title
College of the Canyons has established women's cross country program history with the team claiming its first Western State Conference Championship after a triumphant run on the course at Oxnard College.
COC Women’s Cross Country Wins First Conference Title
Woodside Homes to Build Townhome Community in Santa Clarita
Woodside Homes is building its first community in  northern Los Angeles, with the announcement of Wayfare Station in Santa Clarita.
Woodside Homes to Build Townhome Community in Santa Clarita
L.A. County Sues Pepsi, Coke on Plastic Beverage Pollution
Los Angeles County filed a lawsuit today against PepsiCo and Coca-Cola for their significant role in plastic pollution's negative impacts on the environment and public health.
L.A. County Sues Pepsi, Coke on Plastic Beverage Pollution
Nov.23: Tickets Now Available for Santa Clarita 40 Under Forty
Tickets for the 2024 Santa Clarita Valley 40 Under Forty are now open for the Nov. 23 event. 
Nov.23: Tickets Now Available for Santa Clarita 40 Under Forty
Federal Disaster Assistance for Bridge Fire Victims
California residents and business owners affected by the Bridge Fire may apply for low-interest federal disaster loans.
Federal Disaster Assistance for Bridge Fire Victims
‘Movie Theatres Aren’t Going Away Anytime Soon,’ CSUN Prof says
As the future of the Hollywood film industry remains uncertain, filled with both challenges and opportunities, the viability of a movie theater has also come into focus as streaming and shorter release windows have raised concerns about its survival.
‘Movie Theatres Aren’t Going Away Anytime Soon,’ CSUN Prof says
SCV Water Wins Seven PRSA L.A. Awards
In recognition of its outstanding achievements in public relations, SCV Water received seven prestigious awards from the Public Relations Society of America’s Los Angeles chapter.
SCV Water Wins Seven PRSA L.A. Awards
MOOYAH Burgers Announces Results of it’s Nationwide Best Burger of the United States Competition.
MOOYAH Burgers, Fries and Shakes is thrilled to announce the results of its nationwide Best Burger of the United States (BOTUS) competition.
MOOYAH Burgers Announces Results of it’s Nationwide Best Burger of the United States Competition.
CSUN’s Jewish Studies Department to Host Series on Peacebuilding
CSUN’s Jewish Studies Program is hosting a series of workshops on peacebuilding as a way to strengthen community and fight antisemitism.
CSUN’s Jewish Studies Department to Host Series on Peacebuilding
County Grants Cali Lake RV Park Appeal, Residents Can Remain Indefinitely
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger lauded the Board of Supervisors’ approval on Tuesday, Oct. 29, of her motion and an appeal by Cali Lake RV Park’s owner that will allow the 175 people living onsite to remain housed there, indefinitely.
County Grants Cali Lake RV Park Appeal, Residents Can Remain Indefinitely
Justice Department, DOT Launch Public Inquiry into Competition in Air Travel
The United States Justice Department’s Antitrust Division and Department of Transportation have jointly announced a broad public inquiry into the state of competition in air travel.
Justice Department, DOT Launch Public Inquiry into Competition in Air Travel
Oct. 30: SUSD Hosts Joint Board, Asset Management Advisory Committee Meeting
The Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will hold a joint meeting with the Asset Management Advisory Committee on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 6:30 p.m., in the multipurpose room of Bridgeport Elementary School.
Oct. 30: SUSD Hosts Joint Board, Asset Management Advisory Committee Meeting
Barger, Horvath Support Entertainment Sector Tax Credit Expansion
Barger, Horvath introduce motion upporting governor’s expansion of tax credit program for the California entertainment sector.
Barger, Horvath Support Entertainment Sector Tax Credit Expansion
Nov. 19: SCV Water to Host Ribbon-Cutting at PFAS Treatment Facility
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will host an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Santa Clara and Honby Wells PFAS Groundwater Treatment Facility on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 9 a.m. at 27100 Furnivall Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91351. Members of the public are invited.
Nov. 19: SCV Water to Host Ribbon-Cutting at PFAS Treatment Facility
‘Good Karma Coffee’ Benefits Yes I Can Unity Through Music & Education
Yes I Can Unity Through Music & Education, a nonprofit organization that provides career-skills training and employment services to individuals with disabilities, has announced a new partnership with Road Roaster Coffee Company.
‘Good Karma Coffee’ Benefits Yes I Can Unity Through Music & Education
Honorees Announced for 14th Annual Salute to Patriots
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the City of Santa Clarita, has announced the honorees for the 14th Annual Salute to Patriots
Honorees Announced for 14th Annual Salute to Patriots
Oct. 29: SUSD Regular Board of Trustees Meeting
The Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 29 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 29: SUSD Regular Board of Trustees Meeting
TMU Swim Dominates in Quad Meet
The men only lost one event while the women only lost four as The Master's University swim teams had a dominating performance in the ACU/TMU/OUAZ/SOKA quad-meet in Surprise, Ariz. Saturday afternoon, Oct. 26.
TMU Swim Dominates in Quad Meet
Foothill League Football in Final Week
With the final Foothill League football contests coming this Friday, Nov. 1, six teams have a last opportunity to hold on or shake things up. Castaic (2-4, 4-6) has a bye and will have to see how it all plays out. Post season games will depend on the final league standings, and the CIF Southern Section will live-announce post season playoff teams and brackets for 11-man football on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. at cifss.org.
Foothill League Football in Final Week
