Mar.18: American Cancer Society See’s Candies Fundraiser

The Santa Clarita Valley Relay For Life of the American Cancer Society invites you to join their online Spring FUNdraiser with See’s Candies treats from now through Mar. 18.

Go to the link and order hand-decorated Easter chocolate eggs, one-pound and two-pound boxes of distinctive assorted chocolates, See’s original recipe peanut brittle, Toffee-ettes, lollypops, truffles, and more, including gift cards and See’s merchandise.

See’s Candies is donating profits from every sale to ACS. Anyone from across the country can participate in the FUNdraiser, and See’s will ship the candy directly to their homes.

Order before the fundraising store closes on Mar. 18 to ensure delivery in time for Easter (March 31).

This fundraising event supports the Santa Clarita Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley taking place this year on May 4 at Central Park located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon, Saugus. For more information and to register for Relay go to the website.

When you buy your See’s Candies treats through this fundraising effort you support the American Cancer Society’s important work of funding breakthrough cancer research to identify causes, discover effective treatments, and improve cancer survivors’ quality of life. ACS also offers free programs and life-saving services for our local cancer patients and survivors, including the 24/7 cancer support live chat line.

To access these resources, visit the website or contact ACS toll-free at 1-800-227-2345. For more information contact Abby Smith at abby.smith@cancer.org (661-855-4541).

