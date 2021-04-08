Animal Care & Control Temporarily Waives Pet Licensing Fees

Because of the economic downturn brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, some pet owners may have delayed purchasing their annual pet licenses and are now subject to late penalty fees.

To provide opportunities for pet owners to economically renew their pet licenses, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) is waiving late fees for renewed or new licenses purchased between Thursday, April 15 and Wednesday, June 30, 2021. These fee waivers are open for residents of all unincorporated Los Angeles County areas and the participating cities of Agoura Hills, Azusa, Carson, Inglewood, Irwindale, La Habra Heights, Maywood, Palmdale, Rolling Hills, Rolling Hills Estates, and Walnut.

In addition to the late fee waiver, DACC is happy to offer a free microchip for all non-microchipped pets licensed during this time. Microchipping is highly encouraged because it greatly increases the likelihood that lost pets will be returned to their families. Microchipping is mandatory in all unincorporated County jurisdictions and many cities in Los Angeles County. The free microchip offer is redeemable by appointment at any of DACC’s seven animal care centers.

“We hope this license penalty amnesty program and the offer of free microchips encourages pet owners to license and protect their pets,” said DACC Director Marcia Mayeda. “Ensuring pets are properly identified is the best way to reunite them with their families if they become lost or stolen.”

Pet owners can access their pets’ licensing records on the DACC website at https://animalcare.lacounty.gov/, or call (562) 345-0400, or email licensing@animalcare.lacounty.gov.

DACC is committed to protecting and serving pets and their families.

