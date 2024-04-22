header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 22
1974 - Gov. Ronald Reagan speaks at dedication of COC's first permanent building, the William G. Bonelli Instructional Resource Center [story]
Ronald Reagan
DACC Pays Recognition to Volunteers
| Monday, Apr 22, 2024
DACC Volunteers 1

As Volunteer Appreciation Week approaches, the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control wishes to extend heartfelt gratitude to all its dedicated volunteers who tirelessly contribute to DACC’s mission of advancing the well-being of animals and people in the County.

Volunteers are the backbone of DACC, generously offering their time, skills, and compassion to support DACC’s efforts. Whether they are fostering animals in need, assisting with administrative tasks, cleaning facilities, socializing animals, or participating in outreach events, DACC volunteers play a crucial role in helping DACC achieve our goals.

In 2023 alone, DACC volunteers dedicated more than 81,000 hours, representing an astounding 50 percent increase from the previous year. This remarkable surge in volunteer hours underscores the unwavering commitment of our volunteers and highlights their pivotal role in our organization’s continued success.

“Volunteers enable DACC to be so much more for the animals in our care,” said DACC director Marcia Mayeda. “They fill vital roles to make the animals more comfortable, enhance adoptions, and engage visitors looking for their new family member. We couldn’t do this without them.”

This year as we celebrate Volunteer Appreciation Week we want to recognize the invaluable contributions of each and every volunteer dedicating themselves to DACC. Their selflessness and dedication inspire us all, and DACC is immensely grateful for their unwavering commitment.

“I wanted to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude for your unwavering dedication and commitment,” said Christine Quesada, volunteer programs director. “Your selfless contributions have made an immeasurable impact on our animals and community, and we are incredibly grateful for your tireless efforts. National Volunteer Week provides us with an opportunity to celebrate and honor the invaluable contributions of volunteers who dedicate their time, skills, and passion to make a difference. Your dedication serves as an inspiration to us all, and we want to ensure that you feel appreciated and recognized for your hard work and support. Thank you for your passion and for embodying the spirit of volunteerism.”

Throughout this week, DACC celebrates our volunteers through various activities and recognitions to express DACC’s appreciation for their hard work and dedication.

“Our volunteers are an important part of our Animal Care Centers,” said John Schatzel, volunteer coordinator. “Whether doing interactions, cleaning, helping customers, or any of the other myriad of tasks, they support the staff and the communities we serve. It is important work that we are grateful for.”

To all its volunteers, DACC again says thank you. Your passion, kindness, and dedication are truly appreciated, not just during Volunteer Appreciation Week, but every day of the year. We are honored to have you as part of the DACC team, and we look forward to continuing our shared mission of creating a better world for animals.

DACC welcomes individuals who are passionate about animal welfare and are interested in volunteering to contact DACC for more information on how to get involved at https://animalcare.lacounty.gov/become-a-volunteer/.

About the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC)

DACC is one of the largest animal care and control agencies in the nation, operating seven animal care centers and providing services to more than three million residents and their pets. DACC operates under the nationally recognized Socially Conscious Sheltering model to ensure the best possible outcomes for animals and the community. As a community resource center for pets and owners, DACC protects people and animals from harm, provides care for lost and unwanted animals, reunites lost pets with their families, and strives every day to move closer to its goal of finding a loving home for every adoptable pet that comes through its doors. To learn more about DACC, the resources DACC provides, and view its animals, visit www.animalcare.lacounty.gov or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter). To support DACC’s efforts, please donate to the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation at www.lacountyanimals.org. To learn more about Socially Conscious Sheltering, visit https://scsheltering.org/.

DACC Volunteers 2

DACC 3 copy
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

DACC Pays Recognition to Volunteers

DACC Pays Recognition to Volunteers
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
As Volunteer Appreciation Week approaches, the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control wishes to extend heartfelt gratitude to all its dedicated volunteers who tirelessly contribute to DACC's mission of advancing the well-being of animals and people in the County.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Unveils $45.4B Recommended Budget

L.A. County Unveils $45.4B Recommended Budget
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
FULL STORY...

LASD Deputy Dies Months After Pitchess Shooting Range Explosion

LASD Deputy Dies Months After Pitchess Shooting Range Explosion
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
A Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy, who was severely injured in October after an explosion and fire at a Pitchess Detention Center mobile shooting range, died Saturday, LASD announced Sunday.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Offers Help for Workers of 99 Cents Only Stores

L.A. County Offers Help for Workers of 99 Cents Only Stores
Friday, Apr 19, 2024
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity and its regional partners have held the first of several upcoming rapid response events to urgently connect soon-to-be laid off local workers, impacted by the recent bankruptcy and closure of dozens of local 99 Cents Only Stores, to critical workforce services.
FULL STORY...

Foster Youth Access Banking Program Available in L.A. County

Foster Youth Access Banking Program Available in L.A. County
Friday, Apr 19, 2024
Youth in Los Angeles County foster care as young as 13 can open their own checking and savings accounts without an adult co-owner through the Youth Access Banking program.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
DACC Pays Recognition to Volunteers
As Volunteer Appreciation Week approaches, the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control wishes to extend heartfelt gratitude to all its dedicated volunteers who tirelessly contribute to DACC's mission of advancing the well-being of animals and people in the County.
DACC Pays Recognition to Volunteers
April 24: Canyon Country Farmer’s Market Celebrates Two-Year Anniversary
The Canyon Country Farmers Market will be celebrating their two-year anniversary Wednesday, April 24.
April 24: Canyon Country Farmer’s Market Celebrates Two-Year Anniversary
Henry Mayo Auxiliary Fulfills $600K Patient Tower Pledge
The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Auxiliary presented a $35,000 check Monday to the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation for the foundation’s Patient Tower Capital Campaign.
Henry Mayo Auxiliary Fulfills $600K Patient Tower Pledge
Entries Needed for ‘Creature Feature’ Art Show
The Acton/Agua Dulce Arts Council has announced a call for entries for "Creature Feature," a juried art exhibition, with a theme of any living creature.
Entries Needed for ‘Creature Feature’ Art Show
Acton/Agua Dulce Arts Council Announces Call for Photographers
The Acton/Agua Dulce Arts Council has announced a call for entries for a juried exhibit open to all photographers, both professional and amateur.
Acton/Agua Dulce Arts Council Announces Call for Photographers
Marcia Mayeda | Current Challenges in Animal Sheltering
Recently I had the opportunity, along with spcaLA President Madeline Bernstein and Inland Valley Humane Society & SPCA President Nikole Bresciani, to meet with NBC 4 reporter Kathy Vara to discuss the current challenges facing animal sheltering organizations.
Marcia Mayeda | Current Challenges in Animal Sheltering
Ken Striplin | Visit Skyline Ranch Park – Santa Clarita’s Newest Amenity
As city manager for 12 years now and a longtime resident of Santa Clarita, I am always proud to see how our community continues to grow.
Ken Striplin | Visit Skyline Ranch Park – Santa Clarita’s Newest Amenity
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Six Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, April 22 - Sunday, April 28.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Six Productions
Henry Mayo Celebrating National Volunteer Week
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is recognizing its valued volunteers during National Volunteer Week April 21-27.
Henry Mayo Celebrating National Volunteer Week
April 23: Saugus Union to Discuss 2023/24 Personnel Report
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, April 23, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
April 23: Saugus Union to Discuss 2023/24 Personnel Report
April 24: COC Board of Trustees’ Self-Evaluation Workshop
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a self-evaluation workshop Wednesday, April 24, beginning at 2 p.m.
April 24: COC Board of Trustees’ Self-Evaluation Workshop
LASD Deputy Dies Months After Pitchess Shooting Range Explosion
A Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy, who was severely injured in October after an explosion and fire at a Pitchess Detention Center mobile shooting range, died Saturday, LASD announced Sunday.
LASD Deputy Dies Months After Pitchess Shooting Range Explosion
Today in SCV History (April 22)
1974 - Gov. Ronald Reagan speaks at dedication of COC's first permanent building, the William G. Bonelli Instructional Resource Center [story]
Ronald Reagan
Today in SCV History (April 21)
1994 - Sand Canyon homeowner Eddie Murray sets MLB record for switch-hit home runs in games (11 times) [story]
Eddie Murray
Today in SCV History (April 20)
1874 - First train out of L.A. to reach new town of San Fernando; Newhall 2 years later [story]
train tunnel
May 10: Second Annual SCV Military Spouse Appreciation Event
Hello Auto Group has announced its partnership with the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative for the second annual Military Spouse Appreciation Event. This event, dedicated to honoring military spouses, will take place on Military Spouse Appreciation Day Friday, May 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Anthony Vince Nail Spa at 24250 Town Center Drive #140, Valencia, CA 91355.
May 10: Second Annual SCV Military Spouse Appreciation Event
SCAA Announces 2024 Scholarship Award Honorees
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has announced the 2024 scholarship award recipients. These deserving individuals have shown excellence in their high school art education and shared their plans to continue their artistic endeavors.
SCAA Announces 2024 Scholarship Award Honorees
May 16: VIA Adds County Leader to Workforce Development Speakers List
The Valley Industry Association of Santa Clarita is set to ignite innovation and transformation with its VIA Workforce Development Conference 2024 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Thursday, May 16. Jorge Marquez, chairman of the Los Angeles County Workforce Development Board, has been added to the list of speakers appearing at the event. He will serve as the opening speaker at the conference.
May 16: VIA Adds County Leader to Workforce Development Speakers List
May 5: ‘Free to Be Me Festival’ at West Creek Park
The city of Santaw Clarita will host the Free To Be Me Festival for its third year at an exciting new location. On Sunday, May 5, from noon to 3 p.m., celebrate Santa Clarita’s special needs communities and their families at West Creek Park, 24247 Village Circle Drive, Valencia, CA 91354.
May 5: ‘Free to Be Me Festival’ at West Creek Park
L.A. County Offers Help for Workers of 99 Cents Only Stores
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity and its regional partners have held the first of several upcoming rapid response events to urgently connect soon-to-be laid off local workers, impacted by the recent bankruptcy and closure of dozens of local 99 Cents Only Stores, to critical workforce services.
L.A. County Offers Help for Workers of 99 Cents Only Stores
Foster Youth Access Banking Program Available in L.A. County
Youth in Los Angeles County foster care as young as 13 can open their own checking and savings accounts without an adult co-owner through the Youth Access Banking program.
Foster Youth Access Banking Program Available in L.A. County
April 23: City Council to Discuss Measure H Funds, Traffic Improvements
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, April 23 at 6 p.m. The council will meet at City Hall, City Council Chambers, Items on the agenda include: Measure H funding, awarding construction contracts for traffic improvements and updating criteria for speed hump installation or removal.
April 23: City Council to Discuss Measure H Funds, Traffic Improvements
SCVNews.com