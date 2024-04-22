DACC Pays Recognition to Volunteers

As Volunteer Appreciation Week approaches, the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control wishes to extend heartfelt gratitude to all its dedicated volunteers who tirelessly contribute to DACC’s mission of advancing the well-being of animals and people in the County.

Volunteers are the backbone of DACC, generously offering their time, skills, and compassion to support DACC’s efforts. Whether they are fostering animals in need, assisting with administrative tasks, cleaning facilities, socializing animals, or participating in outreach events, DACC volunteers play a crucial role in helping DACC achieve our goals.

In 2023 alone, DACC volunteers dedicated more than 81,000 hours, representing an astounding 50 percent increase from the previous year. This remarkable surge in volunteer hours underscores the unwavering commitment of our volunteers and highlights their pivotal role in our organization’s continued success.

“Volunteers enable DACC to be so much more for the animals in our care,” said DACC director Marcia Mayeda. “They fill vital roles to make the animals more comfortable, enhance adoptions, and engage visitors looking for their new family member. We couldn’t do this without them.”

This year as we celebrate Volunteer Appreciation Week we want to recognize the invaluable contributions of each and every volunteer dedicating themselves to DACC. Their selflessness and dedication inspire us all, and DACC is immensely grateful for their unwavering commitment.

“I wanted to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude for your unwavering dedication and commitment,” said Christine Quesada, volunteer programs director. “Your selfless contributions have made an immeasurable impact on our animals and community, and we are incredibly grateful for your tireless efforts. National Volunteer Week provides us with an opportunity to celebrate and honor the invaluable contributions of volunteers who dedicate their time, skills, and passion to make a difference. Your dedication serves as an inspiration to us all, and we want to ensure that you feel appreciated and recognized for your hard work and support. Thank you for your passion and for embodying the spirit of volunteerism.”

Throughout this week, DACC celebrates our volunteers through various activities and recognitions to express DACC’s appreciation for their hard work and dedication.

“Our volunteers are an important part of our Animal Care Centers,” said John Schatzel, volunteer coordinator. “Whether doing interactions, cleaning, helping customers, or any of the other myriad of tasks, they support the staff and the communities we serve. It is important work that we are grateful for.”

To all its volunteers, DACC again says thank you. Your passion, kindness, and dedication are truly appreciated, not just during Volunteer Appreciation Week, but every day of the year. We are honored to have you as part of the DACC team, and we look forward to continuing our shared mission of creating a better world for animals.

DACC welcomes individuals who are passionate about animal welfare and are interested in volunteering to contact DACC for more information on how to get involved at https://animalcare.lacounty.gov/become-a-volunteer/.

About the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC)

DACC is one of the largest animal care and control agencies in the nation, operating seven animal care centers and providing services to more than three million residents and their pets. DACC operates under the nationally recognized Socially Conscious Sheltering model to ensure the best possible outcomes for animals and the community. As a community resource center for pets and owners, DACC protects people and animals from harm, provides care for lost and unwanted animals, reunites lost pets with their families, and strives every day to move closer to its goal of finding a loving home for every adoptable pet that comes through its doors. To learn more about DACC, the resources DACC provides, and view its animals, visit www.animalcare.lacounty.gov or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter). To support DACC’s efforts, please donate to the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation at www.lacountyanimals.org. To learn more about Socially Conscious Sheltering, visit https://scsheltering.org/.

