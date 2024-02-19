March 16: Ken and Joe’s Powersports’ Pet Adoption Day

Ken and Joe’s Powersports Dealership, which is located at 21618 Golden Triangle Road in Santa Clarita, is thrilled to announce a special Pet Adoption Event taking place on March 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event aims to unite adorable puppies with loving families while offering a day of fun-filled activities for all attendees.

Partnering with Sunny Day Acres, a trusted nonprofit animal rescue, training and boarding facility in Agua Dulce, Ken and Joe’s Powersports will host a variety of puppies available for adoption. From playful pups to loyal companions, there will be a furry friend for everyone seeking to expand their family.

In the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day, attendees can indulge in delicious Traditional Irish Food throughout the event, generously provided by Law Tigers Los Angeles, who also proudly sponsor this heartwarming initiative. Additionally, SCV Pet Supply has donated Puppy Supplies filled with essential goodies for Silent Auction valued at $150 containing multiple products like toys, chewies, food, and a $50.99 gift card to their store, with 100% of the Silent Auction proceeds being donated to Sunny Day Acres.

But that’s not all! For motorcycle enthusiasts in attendance, Ken and Joe’s Powersports has an exciting offer: Purchase a Kawasaki Motorcycle during the event and receive a $50 Ken and Joe’s Gift Card, redeemable for parts or service for your new ride.

“We are thrilled to host this Pet Adoption Event and play a part in finding forever homes for these wonderful animals,” says Jonathan Bivens, marketing manager at Ken and Joe’s Powersports. “We invite the community to join us for a day of family-friendly fun, where they can make a difference in the lives of these deserving pets.”

Don’t miss this opportunity to make a positive impact while enjoying a day of furry cuddles, delicious food, and exciting motorcycle deals.

About Ken and Joe’s Powersports Dealership

Ken and Joe’s Powersports Dealership is a leading provider of motorcycles, ATVs, and other powersports vehicles in Santa Clarita. Committed to serving the community, they regularly host events and initiatives that bring people together and support worthy causes.

About Sunny Day Acres

Sunny Day Acres is a nonprofit animal rescue, training and boarding facility located in Agua Dulce. Their mission is to provide a safe haven for animals in need and facilitate their adoption into loving homes.

About Law Tigers Los Angeles

Law Tigers Los Angeles is a dedicated team of motorcycle injury lawyers committed to protecting the rights of riders across California. They actively support initiatives that promote motorcycle safety and community involvement.

About SCV Pet Supply

SCV Pet Supply is a local pet store in Santa Clarita offering a wide range of products and services to meet the needs of pets and their owners. They are passionate about animal welfare and frequently partner with organizations to support pet adoption and care initiatives.

