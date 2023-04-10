The Santa Clarita Arts Commission is holding its regular meeting Thursday, April 13, at 6 p.m., in the Orchard Room at City Hall.

Items on the agenda include an update on the proposed Civic Art Project at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The Orchard Room is located on the first floor of City Hall, which is located at 23920 Valencia Blvd. in Santa Clarita.

The full agenda is available in its entirety below.

