Downloads:
 Agenda  Agenda Packet
Call to Order
Roll Call
Roll Call
Flag Salute
Commission Secretary Announcement
Approval of Agenda
Approval of Regular Meeting Minutes
Minutes of Mar 9, 2023 6:00 PM
Arts Spotlight
Arts Recognition
Public Participation
Staff Comments
Unfinished Business
1. CIVIC ART – SANTA CLARITA VALLEY SHERIFF’S STATION

Update on the Civic Art Project incorporated with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, including the selected artist and concept recommended by the Artist Selection Committee.

 

 
document Arts Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Sheriff Station Civic Art Proposal_Blessing Hancock
New Business
2. ARTS COMMISSION ONE SHEET

The Arts Commission One Sheet is a document that details the vision, mission, goals, priorities, and accomplishments of the Arts Commission.
document Arts Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
Arts Commission Comments and Committee Reports
Arts Commission Status Updates
Work Plan Status Update – April 2023
Public Art Status Report – April 2023
Staff Comments
Items for future Consideration
Adjournment
Future Meetings