April 20: VIA Virtual Series to Discuss Cybersecurity

Another day, another breach. Media reporting suggests that hackers may have the upper hand. Perhaps they do. Even basic, preemptive cybersecurity tactics can substantially mitigate an attack on your business.

Join Valley Industry Association virtually on Tuesday, April 20, at 11:00 a.m. to hear more about defensive tactics.

Fraud and Cyber Crime: Are you Really Protected?

Over the past year, the pandemic has fundamentally changed the ways we work, learn, shop and bank. Unfortunately, that increase in digital transactions has also provided new opportunities for cyber criminals to leverage and gain access to sensitive information.

Phishing and Brand Abuse are most prevalent during the pandemic, but all other areas of fraud and cybercrime continue to grow.

“Is our behavior in this ‘new normal’ allowing cyber criminals to grow and succeed?”

Speakers:

Sergeant Peter Hish

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

Fraud & Cyber Crimes Bureau

Helen Fournier

CEO & Operating Owner

TeamLogic IT

Moderated by: Ed Masterson, SOS Entertainment and

VIA Vice Chair Workforce Development

Questions may be submitted in advance to kathy@via.org.

This is a VIA virtual program and will be presented in Zoom.

VIA Members: $15.00

Non-Members: $20.00

To register now, click [here].

