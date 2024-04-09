header image

April 9
1937 - Pioneer aviator E.B. Christopher and passenger killed in crash of light plane on Ridge Route near Gorman [story]
wreckage
April 26-28: ‘Eleanor’s Story: An American Girl in Hitler’s Germany’
| Tuesday, Apr 9, 2024
Eleanors story

“Eleanor’s Story: An American Girl in Hitler’s Germany,” presented by Ingrid Garner will open Friday, April 26 at The MAIN theater in Old Town Newhall. The show will run for four performances.

Eleanor Ramrath Garner’s best-selling memoir, detailing her youth as an American caught in WWII Berlin is adapted into an internationally award-winning performance by her granddaughter, Ingrid Garner. Almost 80 years later, Eleanor’s odyssey of survival delivers a timely account of children in wartime.

Friday, April 26 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 27 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 27 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 28 at 2 p.m.

The MAIN

24266 Main St.,

Newhall, CA 91321

Tickets are $17-$22 and can be purchased at Eleanor’s Story: An American Girl in Hitler’s Germany.

For more information and other shows at The MAIN visit atthemain.org.
Santa Clarita Author Releases New Plant-Based Cookbook

Santa Clarita Author Releases New Plant-Based Cookbook
Monday, Apr 8, 2024
 Vegetable dishes just got tastier.
FULL STORY...

April 20: ‘Santa Clarita’s Heroes of 1850’ at Old Town Newhall Library

April 20: ‘Santa Clarita’s Heroes of 1850’ at Old Town Newhall Library
Friday, Apr 5, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting local history buffs and adventure lovers to a free presentation, “Santa Clarita’s Heroes of 1850,” featuring graphic novelist Deborah Fox, author of “The Man Who Beat Death Valley.”
FULL STORY...

June 8: Summer Breeze Concert Series ‘A Night of Motown’

June 8: Summer Breeze Concert Series ‘A Night of Motown’
Tuesday, Apr 2, 2024
The Summer Breeze concert series will present "A Night of Motown" on Saturday, June 8, 4-9 p.m. at California Institute of the Arts, 24700 McBean Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
FULL STORY...

‘Beyond the Palette’ Art Exhibit at The MAIN

‘Beyond the Palette’ Art Exhibit at The MAIN
Tuesday, Apr 2, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce “Beyond the Palette,” a group exhibition by artists of the LELA (Lantern of the East – Los Angeles) International Artists organization.
FULL STORY...
Today in SCV History (April 9)
1937 - Pioneer aviator E.B. Christopher and passenger killed in crash of light plane on Ridge Route near Gorman [story]
wreckage
