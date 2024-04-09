April 26-28: ‘Eleanor’s Story: An American Girl in Hitler’s Germany’

“Eleanor’s Story: An American Girl in Hitler’s Germany,” presented by Ingrid Garner will open Friday, April 26 at The MAIN theater in Old Town Newhall. The show will run for four performances.

Eleanor Ramrath Garner’s best-selling memoir, detailing her youth as an American caught in WWII Berlin is adapted into an internationally award-winning performance by her granddaughter, Ingrid Garner. Almost 80 years later, Eleanor’s odyssey of survival delivers a timely account of children in wartime.

Friday, April 26 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 27 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 27 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 28 at 2 p.m.

The MAIN

24266 Main St.,

Newhall, CA 91321

Tickets are $17-$22 and can be purchased at Eleanor’s Story: An American Girl in Hitler’s Germany.

For more information and other shows at The MAIN visit atthemain.org.

