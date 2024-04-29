Hart District to Hear Superintendent Search Firm Presentations

A special meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 1. It will be followed by the regular meeting of the Hart Board at 7 p.m.
The special meeting at 4:30 p.m. will be an in person meeting. The meeting can also be viewed at https://youtube.com/live/rjXV16iO4l8.
PLEASE NOTE: Comments will only be heard regarding items on the Special Meeting agenda.
The regular meeting at 7 p.m. will be an in person meeting. The meeting can be viewed at https://youtube.com/live/3SdVNC0r54s.
PLEASE NOTE THE FOLLOWING: Speaker cards will be accepted beginning at 6:30 p.m. and will be time-stamped in the order they are received.
The Board is scheduled to hear presentations from three firms at the special meeting to determine who will be selected to conduct a comprehensive search for the new district superintendent to replace Mike Kuhlman who is resigning effective June 30.
The firms will be:
– Leadership Associates
– Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates
– McPerson & Jacobson, LLC
The Board is also scheduled to discuss the personnel report at the regular meeting regarding certificated, non-certificated and non-classified employees for approval.
The full agenda of the Hart Board special meeting at 4:30 p.m. is available [here].
The full agenda of the Hart Board regular meeting at 7 p.m. is available [here].
