header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 29
2002 - LASD Deputy David March, Canyon grad & Saugus resident, murdered during traffic stop [story]
Deputy David March
Hart District to Hear Superintendent Search Firm Presentations
| Monday, Apr 29, 2024
Hart District

A special meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 1. It will be followed by the regular meeting of the Hart Board at 7 p.m.

The special meeting at 4:30 p.m. will be an in person meeting. The meeting can also be viewed at https://youtube.com/live/rjXV16iO4l8.

PLEASE NOTE: Comments will only be heard regarding items on the Special Meeting agenda.

The regular meeting at 7 p.m. will be an in person meeting. The meeting can be viewed at https://youtube.com/live/3SdVNC0r54s.

PLEASE NOTE THE FOLLOWING: Speaker cards will be accepted beginning at 6:30 p.m. and will be time-stamped in the order they are received.

The Board is scheduled to hear presentations from three firms at the special meeting to determine who will be selected to conduct a comprehensive search for the new district superintendent to replace Mike Kuhlman who is resigning effective June 30.

The firms will be:

– Leadership Associates

– Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates

– McPerson & Jacobson, LLC

The Board is also scheduled to discuss the personnel report at the regular meeting regarding certificated, non-certificated and non-classified employees for approval.

The full agenda of the Hart Board special meeting at 4:30 p.m. is available [here].

Special Meeting

The full agenda of the Hart Board regular meeting at 7 p.m. is available [here].

Regular Meeting
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

Hart District to Hear Superintendent Search Firm Presentations

Hart District to Hear Superintendent Search Firm Presentations
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
A special meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 1. It will be followed by the regular meeting of the Hart Board at 7 p.m.
FULL STORY...

May 2-4: ‘Chicago’ On Stage at West Ranch High School

May 2-4: ‘Chicago’ On Stage at West Ranch High School
Friday, Apr 26, 2024
In the Roaring ’20s in the big city, if there’s enough “razzle dazzle,” you just might get away with murder. That’s the premise of the hit musical “Chicago,” which has enjoyed success for nearly 50 years, and was based on true-crime stories of a century ago.
FULL STORY...

Saugus High Show Choir Captures Awards at Music Showcase

Saugus High Show Choir Captures Awards at Music Showcase
Friday, Apr 26, 2024
Blue Heat, the Saugus High School show choir team, ended its competition season on April 12 with a first-place finish in the mixed division Tier IV at John Burroughs Music Showcase 2024 held in Burbank. The team also won the awards for Best Musicianship and Best Showmanship.
FULL STORY...

June 8: Saugus High Instrumental Music Program Rummage Sale

June 8: Saugus High Instrumental Music Program Rummage Sale
Friday, Apr 26, 2024
Join the Saugus Instrumental Music Program at Saugus High School for a fun community event. Get ready, Santa Clarita, for an unforgettable morning of shopping, entertainment and support. The Saugus Instrumental Music Program Rummage Sale, where treasures abound and bargains await will be held Saturday, June 8, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
FULL STORY...

State Superintendent Makes Historic Push for Results-Proven Training in Literacy, Math as Sponsor of SB 1115

State Superintendent Makes Historic Push for Results-Proven Training in Literacy, Math as Sponsor of SB 1115
Wednesday, Apr 24, 2024
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond testified today in the Senate Education Committee about the need for results-proven training for all teachers of reading and math.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
COC Hosting Info Sessions for Prospective Board Candidates
Three seats on the Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, will be up for election in November 2024.
COC Hosting Info Sessions for Prospective Board Candidates
TMU Men’s Track Brings Home GSAC Title, Women Finish Second
The second and final day of the Golden State Athletic Conference Track and Field Championships gave The Master's University men's team their second championship in a row, while the women finished second.
TMU Men’s Track Brings Home GSAC Title, Women Finish Second
May 20: SCAA to Feature Artist Rex Kochel
Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association at Barnes and Noble Valencia May 20, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., for its SCAA monthly meeting, featuring Rex Kochel.
May 20: SCAA to Feature Artist Rex Kochel
Santa Clarita Announces Newest Exhibits, Calls for Artworks
The city of Santa Clarita has released a list of arts-related events happening in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Santa Clarita Announces Newest Exhibits, Calls for Artworks
SCAA Announces New Exhibit ‘Faces’
The Santa Clarita Artists Association’s Gallery is showcasing a new exhibit called, "Faces," from May 3 to June 2.
SCAA Announces New Exhibit ‘Faces’
Kathryn Barger | Focusing on Mental Health
At the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors meeting this week, we reviewed the Chief Executive Officer's proposed $45.4 billion budget for the next fiscal year.
Kathryn Barger | Focusing on Mental Health
Hart District to Hear Superintendent Search Firm Presentations
A special meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 1. It will be followed by the regular meeting of the Hart Board at 7 p.m.
Hart District to Hear Superintendent Search Firm Presentations
COC Foundation Launches Bench Dedication Program
The College of the Canyons Foundation has launched a bench program to allow individuals the unique opportunity to dedicate a bench in honor of a loved one.
COC Foundation Launches Bench Dedication Program
Five Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of five productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, April 29 - Sunday, May 5.
Five Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
May 2: Parks Commission to Discuss Rink Sports Pavilion
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, May 2, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall.
May 2: Parks Commission to Discuss Rink Sports Pavilion
Memorial Service Announced for Slain Idaho Deputy, TMU Alum
Tobin Bolter, a 2017 graduate of The Master’s University, was killed earlier this month in the line of duty working as a deputy for the Ada County Sheriff’s Office in Boise, Idaho.
Memorial Service Announced for Slain Idaho Deputy, TMU Alum
Today in SCV History (April 29)
2002 - LASD Deputy David March, Canyon grad & Saugus resident, murdered during traffic stop [story]
Deputy David March
May 18: Inaugural NextGen Mediamakers Festival
The Santa Clarita Valley Media Collaborative invites local creatives, media industry professionals, students, parents, teachers and others to celebrate the next generation of media makers participating in the inaugural NextGen MediaMakers Festival on Saturday, May 18 from 2-5 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center.
May 18: Inaugural NextGen Mediamakers Festival
Today in SCV History (April 28)
1943 - August Rübel, owner of Rancho Camulos, is killed when the ambulance he's driving hits a German land mine in North Africa [story]
August Rubel
Today in SCV History (April 27)
1971 - Tejon Ranch Co. allows Fire Dept. to torch the historic Hotel Lebec [story]
Lebec Hotel fire
May 2-4: ‘Chicago’ On Stage at West Ranch High School
In the Roaring ’20s in the big city, if there’s enough “razzle dazzle,” you just might get away with murder. That’s the premise of the hit musical “Chicago,” which has enjoyed success for nearly 50 years, and was based on true-crime stories of a century ago.
May 2-4: ‘Chicago’ On Stage at West Ranch High School
May 2: Annual Cal Arts Expo Open to the Public
California Institute of the Arts will present the annual CalArts Expo on Saturday, May 2. The Expo is an institute-wide event featuring interdisciplinary creative work from the CalArts community, ranging from current students to internationally renowned faculty and alumni creators.
May 2: Annual Cal Arts Expo Open to the Public
Saugus High Show Choir Captures Awards at Music Showcase
Blue Heat, the Saugus High School show choir team, ended its competition season on April 12 with a first-place finish in the mixed division Tier IV at John Burroughs Music Showcase 2024 held in Burbank. The team also won the awards for Best Musicianship and Best Showmanship.
Saugus High Show Choir Captures Awards at Music Showcase
CalArts Honors Scholarship Donors at Nickelodeon Event
Against a backdrop of cinematic magic at Nickelodeon Animation Studios in Burbank, California Institute of the Arts honored the transformative power that philanthropy has had in nurturing the dreams of CalArts students.
CalArts Honors Scholarship Donors at Nickelodeon Event
May 10: Two Classic One Act Comedies Open at The Main
Two classic one-act comedies written by the late James McLure are coming to The Main in Old Town Newhall for a two-weekend run starting Friday, May 10.
May 10: Two Classic One Act Comedies Open at The Main
$4.1 Million Grant Program for Small, Micro Businesses in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity and the County Film Office, in partnership with Los Angeles County Board of Supervisor Chair Lindsey P. Horvath and Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, unveiled a new $4.1 million grant program to provide relief to small and micro businesses affected by both COVID-19 and the 2023 Hollywood double strikes.
$4.1 Million Grant Program for Small, Micro Businesses in L.A. County
June 8: Saugus High Instrumental Music Program Rummage Sale
Join the Saugus Instrumental Music Program at Saugus High School for a fun community event. Get ready, Santa Clarita, for an unforgettable morning of shopping, entertainment and support. The Saugus Instrumental Music Program Rummage Sale, where treasures abound and bargains await will be held Saturday, June 8, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
June 8: Saugus High Instrumental Music Program Rummage Sale
May 11: Placerita Canyon Nature Center Open House
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center Associates invite residents of the Santa Clarita Valley to the annual Placerita Canyon Nature Center Open House event to be held Saturday, May 11, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
May 11: Placerita Canyon Nature Center Open House
Today in SCV History (April 26)
1906 - Bobby Batugo, World Champion Mixologist in the 1970s, born in The Philippines [story]
Bobby Batugo
SCVNews.com