The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, May 2, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall.

The Commission is scheduled to receive a presentation on the Rink Sports Pavilion, which will be located at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex, adjacent to the gymnasium.

Background

The Rink Sports Pavilion (Rink) will be the first of its kind in the City of Santa Clarita (City) and will offer the community a new intergenerational recreation amenity. It will offer a roller-skating rink, as well as a basketball court, pickleball courts, a volleyball court, spectator seating, an audio/disc jockey booth with a sound and lighting system, a dedicated space for special events, a commercial kitchen, and a concession area. The Rink will also feature landscape and hardscape enhancements surrounding the building. This project supports the Building and Creating Community theme of the City’s five-year strategic plan, Santa Clarita 2025.

The full agenda is available below.

