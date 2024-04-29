header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 29
2002 - LASD Deputy David March, Canyon grad & Saugus resident, murdered during traffic stop [story]
Deputy David March
Five Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
| Monday, Apr 29, 2024
Filming in Santa Clarita
File photo of production being filmed at The Plaza at Golden Valley.


The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of five productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, April 29 – Sunday, May 5.

The productions filming locally are:

“The Sheriff” – Feature

“Coltrane Legacy” – Television

“And We Danced” – Short

“Lava vs. Laser” – Internet/Web

“C3G7B” – Student

**Note: Filming in Santa Clarita was impacted by the 2023 Writer’s Guild and SAG strikes that affected the filming industry throughout Southern California. Those numbers are not yet available. However, the data for 2022 is available below.

The city of Santa Clarita saw an increase in location filming in 2022 with the Film Office reporting 591 film permits and 1,549 location film days, which generated an estimated $38.5 million in economic impact to the local community. This represents a 3.7 percent increase in permits, a 2.9 percent increase in film days and a 2.2 percent increase to the estimated economic impact when compared to 2021.

Coming off of a solid year in 2021, which saw 579 film permits, 1,505 film days and over $37 million in positive estimated economic impact, the 2022 numbers were records in all categories. The Santa Clarita Film Office has averaged over 500 permits processed, over 1,300 film days and over $30 million in estimated economic impact annually since 2014. Not included in the reported numbers are the film days and economic benefit from filming that takes place on certified sound stages, which do not require a film permit.

Many factors have contributed to the continued success and appeal of filming in Santa Clarita, including the city’s Film Incentive Program, Movie Ranch Overlay Zone, low cost permit fees and expedited permit processing, along with the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program. Additionally, Santa Clarita is home to several studios and movie ranches that attract a large number of productions to the area. Santa Clarita is also located within the entertainment industry’s advantageous “Thirty-Mile Zone” and offers thousands of film-friendly locations that can double as almost anywhere in the world.

“Our city continues to earn the moniker of Hollywood North,” said Mayor Cameron Smyth. “Our Santa Clarita Film Office has seen dynamic growth since it was established in 2003. Thanks to our versatile landscape and the many sound stages, studios and movie ranches, local filming continues to flourish, enhancing our local economy and creating significant job opportunities.”

Last year, countless television shows took advantage of all that Santa Clarita has to offer and more than half of the film days reported in 2022 were attributed to television production alone. Many of the shows which were either locally based or frequently filmed in town included “Your Honor,” “CSI: Vegas,” “Bosch Legacy,” “Lincoln Lawyer,” “9-1-1,” “The Patient,” “Mayans MC,” “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers,” “NCIS,” “S.W.A.T.,” “The Old Man,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “The Morning Show.”

Numerous feature films were shot in Santa Clarita in 2022, including “The Fablemans,” ”Eighty for Brady,” “Don’t Worry Darling,” “Oppenheimer,” “Amsterdam” and “Purple Hearts.” In addition, many music videos, including those by artists such as Black Pink, Charlie Puth, Michael Bublé and Taylor Swift, were filmed on location in Santa Clarita, as were various commercials and online content.

Filming benefits the local economy in several ways. Productions spend several millions of dollars each year on rentals and goods from businesses (small and large), local agencies, school districts, homeowners and non-profits. Hotels, restaurants, attractions, shopping centers and hardware stores, among others, receive direct compensation and generate tax revenue that contributes heavily to the quality of life in Santa Clarita by helping fund roads, programs, recreation and public safety.

For more information about filming in Santa Clarita, please visit FilmSantaClarita.com or contact the Film Office at (661) 284-1425.

For a behind the scenes peek at filming in Santa Clarita, follow the Santa Clarita Film Office on Instagram (@FilmSantaClarita).
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Five Productions Filming in Santa Clarita

Five Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of five productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, April 29 - Sunday, May 5.
FULL STORY...

May 2: Parks Commission to Discuss Rink Sports Pavilion

May 2: Parks Commission to Discuss Rink Sports Pavilion
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, May 2, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall.
FULL STORY...

South Fork Trail Construction to Begin April 29

South Fork Trail Construction to Begin April 29
Thursday, Apr 25, 2024
Starting Monday, April 29, construction on the South Fork Trail will begin to replace a portion of the lodgepole fencing, the city of Santa Clarita announced.
FULL STORY...

West Creek Park Playground Closed for Repairs

West Creek Park Playground Closed for Repairs
Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita has notified the public that the playground at West Creek Park, 24247 Village Circle Drive, Valencia, CA 91354, is currently closed for repairs on the rubberized surface.
FULL STORY...

Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Six Productions

Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Six Productions
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, April 22 - Sunday, April 28.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Five Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of five productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, April 29 - Sunday, May 5.
Five Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
May 2: Parks Commission to Discuss Rink Sports Pavilion
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, May 2, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall.
May 2: Parks Commission to Discuss Rink Sports Pavilion
Memorial Service Announced for Slain Idaho Deputy, TMU Alum
Tobin Bolter, a 2017 graduate of The Master’s University, was killed earlier this month in the line of duty working as a deputy for the Ada County Sheriff’s Office in Boise, Idaho.
Memorial Service Announced for Slain Idaho Deputy, TMU Alum
Today in SCV History (April 29)
2002 - LASD Deputy David March, Canyon grad & Saugus resident, murdered during traffic stop [story]
Deputy David March
May 18: Inaugural NextGen Mediamakers Festival
The Santa Clarita Valley Media Collaborative invites local creatives, media industry professionals, students, parents, teachers and others to celebrate the next generation of media makers participating in the inaugural NextGen MediaMakers Festival on Saturday, May 18 from 2-5 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center.
May 18: Inaugural NextGen Mediamakers Festival
Today in SCV History (April 28)
1943 - August Rübel, owner of Rancho Camulos, is killed when the ambulance he's driving hits a German land mine in North Africa [story]
August Rubel
Today in SCV History (April 27)
1971 - Tejon Ranch Co. allows Fire Dept. to torch the historic Hotel Lebec [story]
Lebec Hotel fire
May 2-4: ‘Chicago’ On Stage at West Ranch High School
In the Roaring ’20s in the big city, if there’s enough “razzle dazzle,” you just might get away with murder. That’s the premise of the hit musical “Chicago,” which has enjoyed success for nearly 50 years, and was based on true-crime stories of a century ago.
May 2-4: ‘Chicago’ On Stage at West Ranch High School
May 2: Annual Cal Arts Expo Open to the Public
California Institute of the Arts will present the annual CalArts Expo on Saturday, May 2. The Expo is an institute-wide event featuring interdisciplinary creative work from the CalArts community, ranging from current students to internationally renowned faculty and alumni creators.
May 2: Annual Cal Arts Expo Open to the Public
Saugus High Show Choir Captures Awards at Music Showcase
Blue Heat, the Saugus High School show choir team, ended its competition season on April 12 with a first-place finish in the mixed division Tier IV at John Burroughs Music Showcase 2024 held in Burbank. The team also won the awards for Best Musicianship and Best Showmanship.
Saugus High Show Choir Captures Awards at Music Showcase
CalArts Honors Scholarship Donors at Nickelodeon Event
Against a backdrop of cinematic magic at Nickelodeon Animation Studios in Burbank, California Institute of the Arts honored the transformative power that philanthropy has had in nurturing the dreams of CalArts students.
CalArts Honors Scholarship Donors at Nickelodeon Event
May 10: Two Classic One Act Comedies Open at The Main
Two classic one-act comedies written by the late James McLure are coming to The Main in Old Town Newhall for a two-weekend run starting Friday, May 10.
May 10: Two Classic One Act Comedies Open at The Main
$4.1 Million Grant Program for Small, Micro Businesses in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity and the County Film Office, in partnership with Los Angeles County Board of Supervisor Chair Lindsey P. Horvath and Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, unveiled a new $4.1 million grant program to provide relief to small and micro businesses affected by both COVID-19 and the 2023 Hollywood double strikes.
$4.1 Million Grant Program for Small, Micro Businesses in L.A. County
June 8: Saugus High Instrumental Music Program Rummage Sale
Join the Saugus Instrumental Music Program at Saugus High School for a fun community event. Get ready, Santa Clarita, for an unforgettable morning of shopping, entertainment and support. The Saugus Instrumental Music Program Rummage Sale, where treasures abound and bargains await will be held Saturday, June 8, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
June 8: Saugus High Instrumental Music Program Rummage Sale
May 11: Placerita Canyon Nature Center Open House
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center Associates invite residents of the Santa Clarita Valley to the annual Placerita Canyon Nature Center Open House event to be held Saturday, May 11, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
May 11: Placerita Canyon Nature Center Open House
Today in SCV History (April 26)
1906 - Bobby Batugo, World Champion Mixologist in the 1970s, born in The Philippines [story]
Bobby Batugo
South Fork Trail Construction to Begin April 29
Starting Monday, April 29, construction on the South Fork Trail will begin to replace a portion of the lodgepole fencing, the city of Santa Clarita announced.
South Fork Trail Construction to Begin April 29
COC Standout Sam Regez Signs with University of Portland
College of the Canyons dual-sport athlete Sam Regez will continue his career at University of Portland with plans to run on both the cross country and track and field programs.
COC Standout Sam Regez Signs with University of Portland
‘Changing Lenses’ Initiative Lends Voice to CSUN Film, TV Students
An entertainment industry initiative to support the voices of California State University, Northridge film and TV students was celebrated with a recent screening of stories they created. 
‘Changing Lenses’ Initiative Lends Voice to CSUN Film, TV Students
SCVEDC Delves into Santa Clarita Film, Tourism Impact
How important is Film and Tourism to the Santa Clarita Valley Economy? 
SCVEDC Delves into Santa Clarita Film, Tourism Impact
TMU Biology Students Earn Recognition at Annual Research Conference
Earlier this month, a team of biology students at The Master’s University won a distinguished award at one of the oldest intercollegiate research conferences in the country.
TMU Biology Students Earn Recognition at Annual Research Conference
TMU Women’s Basketball Coach to Resign
Lisa Zamroz has announced her intent to step down as the head coach of The Master's University's women's basketball team effective July 1, 2024.
TMU Women’s Basketball Coach to Resign
Cameron Smyth | Spring Cleaning Your Neighborhood
Spring heralds a time of renewal and rejuvenation, not just in the natural world, but within our homes and lives as well.
Cameron Smyth | Spring Cleaning Your Neighborhood
COC Names Gigi Garcia, Hannes Yngve Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Gigi Garcia (softball) and Hannes Yngve (men's golf) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's and Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running April 15-20.
COC Names Gigi Garcia, Hannes Yngve Athletes of the Week
SCVNews.com