April 29
2002 - LASD Deputy David March, Canyon grad & Saugus resident, murdered during traffic stop [story]
Deputy David March
Memorial Service Announced for Slain Idaho Deputy, TMU Alum
| Monday, Apr 29, 2024

Tobin BolterTobin Bolter, a 2017 graduate of The Master’s University, was killed earlier this month in the line of duty working as a deputy for the Ada County Sheriff’s Office in Boise, Idaho.

Join TMU in praying for Bolter’s family during this incredibly difficult time. A livestream of the memorial service for Tobin will be available on the Ada County Sheriff’s Office YouTube Channel Tuesday, April 30, at 2 p.m.

Bolter was on duty Saturday, April 20, while making a traffic stop on a gray, Chevy Suburban at approximately 8:55 p.m. in the area of W. Overland Road and S. Raymond Street in Boise.

Preliminary information indicates the 65-year-old male suspect had a misdemeanor warrant.

As Bolter approached the driver’s window, the driver shot Bolter and fled the scene. A citizen witnessed the shooting, called 911 and performed CPR until medics arrived. Bolter was transported to Saint Alphonsus in Boise.

Shortly after the shooting occurred, Boise Police located the suspect vehicle. Boise Police located the suspect during a search of the area and were involved in an officer involved shooting.

While on their way to assist Bolter, another ACSO deputy was involved in a two-vehicle crash involving a power pole near S. Meridian Road. and E. Amity Road. The deputy and the driver of the other vehicle were transported to the hospital. The deputy is in stable condition. Idaho State Police are investigating the crash.

On Sunday, April 21, Bolter succumbed to his injuries. He was 27. Bolter had seven years of law enforcement experience and had been with the ACSO since January 2024. Prior to the ACSO,mBolter worked with Meridian Police Department and Pleasant Hill Police Department in California.

Tobin-Bolter TMU

Tobin Bolter, a 2017 graduate, was a member of The Master’s University’s cross country and track and field teams.
May 2: Annual Cal Arts Expo Open to the Public

May 2: Annual Cal Arts Expo Open to the Public
Friday, Apr 26, 2024
California Institute of the Arts will present the annual CalArts Expo on Saturday, May 2. The Expo is an institute-wide event featuring interdisciplinary creative work from the CalArts community, ranging from current students to internationally renowned faculty and alumni creators.
FULL STORY...

CalArts Honors Scholarship Donors at Nickelodeon Event

CalArts Honors Scholarship Donors at Nickelodeon Event
Friday, Apr 26, 2024
Against a backdrop of cinematic magic at Nickelodeon Animation Studios in Burbank, California Institute of the Arts honored the transformative power that philanthropy has had in nurturing the dreams of CalArts students.
FULL STORY...

‘Changing Lenses’ Initiative Lends Voice to CSUN Film, TV Students

‘Changing Lenses’ Initiative Lends Voice to CSUN Film, TV Students
Thursday, Apr 25, 2024
An entertainment industry initiative to support the voices of California State University, Northridge film and TV students was celebrated with a recent screening of stories they created. 
FULL STORY...

TMU Biology Students Earn Recognition at Annual Research Conference

TMU Biology Students Earn Recognition at Annual Research Conference
Thursday, Apr 25, 2024
Earlier this month, a team of biology students at The Master’s University won a distinguished award at one of the oldest intercollegiate research conferences in the country.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Five Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of five productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, April 29 - Sunday, May 5.
Five Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
May 2: Parks Commission to Discuss Rink Sports Pavilion
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, May 2, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall.
May 2: Parks Commission to Discuss Rink Sports Pavilion
Today in SCV History (April 29)
2002 - LASD Deputy David March, Canyon grad & Saugus resident, murdered during traffic stop [story]
Deputy David March
May 18: Inaugural NextGen Mediamakers Festival
The Santa Clarita Valley Media Collaborative invites local creatives, media industry professionals, students, parents, teachers and others to celebrate the next generation of media makers participating in the inaugural NextGen MediaMakers Festival on Saturday, May 18 from 2-5 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center.
May 18: Inaugural NextGen Mediamakers Festival
Today in SCV History (April 28)
1943 - August Rübel, owner of Rancho Camulos, is killed when the ambulance he's driving hits a German land mine in North Africa [story]
August Rubel
Today in SCV History (April 27)
1971 - Tejon Ranch Co. allows Fire Dept. to torch the historic Hotel Lebec [story]
Lebec Hotel fire
May 2-4: ‘Chicago’ On Stage at West Ranch High School
In the Roaring ’20s in the big city, if there’s enough “razzle dazzle,” you just might get away with murder. That’s the premise of the hit musical “Chicago,” which has enjoyed success for nearly 50 years, and was based on true-crime stories of a century ago.
May 2-4: ‘Chicago’ On Stage at West Ranch High School
Saugus High Show Choir Captures Awards at Music Showcase
Blue Heat, the Saugus High School show choir team, ended its competition season on April 12 with a first-place finish in the mixed division Tier IV at John Burroughs Music Showcase 2024 held in Burbank. The team also won the awards for Best Musicianship and Best Showmanship.
Saugus High Show Choir Captures Awards at Music Showcase
May 10: Two Classic One Act Comedies Open at The Main
Two classic one-act comedies written by the late James McLure are coming to The Main in Old Town Newhall for a two-weekend run starting Friday, May 10.
May 10: Two Classic One Act Comedies Open at The Main
$4.1 Million Grant Program for Small, Micro Businesses in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity and the County Film Office, in partnership with Los Angeles County Board of Supervisor Chair Lindsey P. Horvath and Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, unveiled a new $4.1 million grant program to provide relief to small and micro businesses affected by both COVID-19 and the 2023 Hollywood double strikes.
$4.1 Million Grant Program for Small, Micro Businesses in L.A. County
June 8: Saugus High Instrumental Music Program Rummage Sale
Join the Saugus Instrumental Music Program at Saugus High School for a fun community event. Get ready, Santa Clarita, for an unforgettable morning of shopping, entertainment and support. The Saugus Instrumental Music Program Rummage Sale, where treasures abound and bargains await will be held Saturday, June 8, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
June 8: Saugus High Instrumental Music Program Rummage Sale
May 11: Placerita Canyon Nature Center Open House
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center Associates invite residents of the Santa Clarita Valley to the annual Placerita Canyon Nature Center Open House event to be held Saturday, May 11, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
May 11: Placerita Canyon Nature Center Open House
Today in SCV History (April 26)
1906 - Bobby Batugo, World Champion Mixologist in the 1970s, born in The Philippines [story]
Bobby Batugo
South Fork Trail Construction to Begin April 29
Starting Monday, April 29, construction on the South Fork Trail will begin to replace a portion of the lodgepole fencing, the city of Santa Clarita announced.
South Fork Trail Construction to Begin April 29
COC Standout Sam Regez Signs with University of Portland
College of the Canyons dual-sport athlete Sam Regez will continue his career at University of Portland with plans to run on both the cross country and track and field programs.
COC Standout Sam Regez Signs with University of Portland
SCVEDC Delves into Santa Clarita Film, Tourism Impact
How important is Film and Tourism to the Santa Clarita Valley Economy? 
SCVEDC Delves into Santa Clarita Film, Tourism Impact
TMU Women’s Basketball Coach to Resign
Lisa Zamroz has announced her intent to step down as the head coach of The Master's University's women's basketball team effective July 1, 2024.
TMU Women’s Basketball Coach to Resign
Cameron Smyth | Spring Cleaning Your Neighborhood
Spring heralds a time of renewal and rejuvenation, not just in the natural world, but within our homes and lives as well.
Cameron Smyth | Spring Cleaning Your Neighborhood
COC Names Gigi Garcia, Hannes Yngve Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Gigi Garcia (softball) and Hannes Yngve (men's golf) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's and Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running April 15-20.
COC Names Gigi Garcia, Hannes Yngve Athletes of the Week
SCVNews.com