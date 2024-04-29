Memorial Service Announced for Slain Idaho Deputy, TMU Alum

Tobin Bolter, a 2017 graduate of The Master’s University, was killed earlier this month in the line of duty working as a deputy for the Ada County Sheriff’s Office in Boise, Idaho.

Join TMU in praying for Bolter’s family during this incredibly difficult time. A livestream of the memorial service for Tobin will be available on the Ada County Sheriff’s Office YouTube Channel Tuesday, April 30, at 2 p.m.

Bolter was on duty Saturday, April 20, while making a traffic stop on a gray, Chevy Suburban at approximately 8:55 p.m. in the area of W. Overland Road and S. Raymond Street in Boise.

Preliminary information indicates the 65-year-old male suspect had a misdemeanor warrant.

As Bolter approached the driver’s window, the driver shot Bolter and fled the scene. A citizen witnessed the shooting, called 911 and performed CPR until medics arrived. Bolter was transported to Saint Alphonsus in Boise.

Shortly after the shooting occurred, Boise Police located the suspect vehicle. Boise Police located the suspect during a search of the area and were involved in an officer involved shooting.

While on their way to assist Bolter, another ACSO deputy was involved in a two-vehicle crash involving a power pole near S. Meridian Road. and E. Amity Road. The deputy and the driver of the other vehicle were transported to the hospital. The deputy is in stable condition. Idaho State Police are investigating the crash.

On Sunday, April 21, Bolter succumbed to his injuries. He was 27. Bolter had seven years of law enforcement experience and had been with the ACSO since January 2024. Prior to the ACSO,mBolter worked with Meridian Police Department and Pleasant Hill Police Department in California.

