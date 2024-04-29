COC Foundation Launches Bench Dedication Program

The College of the Canyons Foundation has launched a bench program to allow individuals the unique opportunity to dedicate a bench in honor of a loved one.

Donors may sponsor one or more benches located on the Valencia or Canyon Country campuses, which play host to numerous college and community events and activities.

“Dedicating a bench provides welcome seating for students, staff and visitors to read, study, relax and socialize,” said Jerry De Felice, COC Foundation chief development officer. “A commemorative bench can memorialize a loved one, congratulate a graduate, or show appreciation for an exceptional professor and makes a thoughtful gift for occasions such as birthdays, anniversaries, or a graduation.”

Bench naming opportunities—which are good for five years or the bench’s lifetime—are tax deductible.

Benches can be purchased with one payment or over a 12-month period. COC employees can purchase a bench through a payroll deduction option.

Some examples of bench plaque inscriptions include:

– IN LOVING MEMORY OF JANE SMITH 1923 – 2023

– IN RECOGNITION OF PROFESSOR JONES FOR HER DEDICATION TO STUDENTS

– IN HONOR OF JANE SMITH FOR HER SERVICE TO COC

– THE JOHN SMITH MEMORIAL BENCH, HAVE A SEAT, RELAX, ENJOY LIFE

The COC Foundation reserves the right to approve all inscriptions.

To learn more about placing a commemorative bench at the Valencia or Canyon Country campus and details regarding the plaque inscription, contact the COC Foundation at cocfoundation@canyons.edu or by phone at (661) 362-3434.

For more information about the COC Bench Program, please click [here].

