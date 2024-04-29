header image

April 29
2002 - LASD Deputy David March, Canyon grad & Saugus resident, murdered during traffic stop
Deputy David March
Santa Clarita Announces Newest Exhibits, Calls for Artworks
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
Sweet Flypaper

The city of Santa Clarita has released a list of arts-related events happening in the Santa Clarita Valley. Scroll below for the newest art exhibits and calls for artworks.

“From the Sweet Flypaper of Life”

May 10 – July 16, 2024
Reception: Saturday, May 11, 1:00-3:00pm
Old Town Newhall Library

This exhibition borrows its title from the book, The Sweet Flypaper of Life by Roy DeCarava and Langston Hughes. Inspired by its intimate portrayal of Black family life in the 1950s Harlem, students from the CalArts CAP Photography Program captured different facets of their own “home,” whether it is a physical house, a city or a home away from home. The resulting series of analog photographs explore the youth’s homemaking process and answers the question: What makes a home, home?

The CalArts Community Arts Partnership (CAP) Photography Lab Program invites high school students to a 12-week course on photography, taught by California Institute of the Arts School of Art faculty and students. Aimed at all skill levels, this free program provides all necessary equipment and culminates in a student photography exhibition. To learn more about California Institute of the Arts and the Community Arts Partnership, please visit www.calarts.edu.

Learn More

“Flawless Chaos” by Angel Barris

May 23 – August 21, 2024
Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library

“Flawless Chaos” by emerging artist Angel Barris embodies chaos and order, showcasing a series of vibrant portraits by the artist. Barris’ use of diverse materials such as acrylics, oils, laundry detergent and markers on canvas brings each piece to life in a flurry of color, pattern and texture. This exhibition promises to immerse visitors in a world where the pandemonium of mediums and precision of artistic intent come together into flawlessly chaotic art pieces.
Learn More

“The Human Condition” by May Roded

May 31 – August 28, 2024
Valencia Public LibraryIn her work, May Roded explores behavioral psychology and identity through printmaking. Roded is curious about the relationships and feelings we develop with symbols, material possessions and time, which ultimately influence and become a part of our identity. In the Clothing Pile Etchings, the artist explores how clothing expresses our character while being worn but can also represent our states of emotions or being once disassociated from our bodies.
Learn More

Call for Art: Nature’s Palette

Deadline: July 29, 2024

The City of Santa Clarita (City) is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration for our upcoming “Nature’s Palette” juried exhibition, which will be on view at the First Floor Gallery located in Santa Clarita City Hall. We are seeking original artwork in any medium that captures the essence of the natural world around us. Artwork should highlight the intricate hues, textures, and forms that define our planets, landscapes and ecosystems.
Learn More

Call for Art: Autumn Expressions

Deadline: August 5, 2024

The City of Santa Clarita (City) is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration for our upcoming “Autumn Expressions” juried exhibition, which will be on view at the Newhall Community Center. We are seeking original artwork in any medium that captures the essence of the season’s transient beauty. Artwork should explore autumn’s unique influence on landscapes, cultures and personal reflections.
Learn More
