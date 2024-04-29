SCAA Announces New Exhibit ‘Faces’

The Santa Clarita Artists Association’s Gallery is showcasing a new exhibit called, “Faces,” from May 3 to June 2.

The reception is free and will be held on Saturday, May 4, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at 22508 6th Street in Old Town Newhall.

“Faces” is an art show creating a world of connection through exploration of the face, each unique and telling; animal or human with subject matter in multiple mediums: acrylic, collage, gouache, oil, pencil, photography, and watercolor. “We wanted to highlight our artists’ talents in portraiture. It’s going to be so fun to walk into a room full of faces staring back!” stated 2024 SCAA Gallery Chair and Artist, Tobi Beck.

Old Town Junction and Sidecar Market will be donating wine for the reception and Honu Coffee will be providing coffee. Brewery Draconum is supplying beer and Neighbarista will be donating a dessert assortment. In addition to the fabulous libations, Sally Van Swearingen of the A List Hair & Makeup Studio next door, will be doing a make-up demonstration from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., during the reception. Be sure to pop into her salon to check out SCAA artist, Karina Medina, get made into an animal!

“We are so thankful for the support of our neighbors. Please visit their fine establishments before or after checking out Faces at the gallery,” said Qiana Tarlow, 2024 SCAA gallery co-chair and artist.

Tobi and Qiana will be sporting make-up looks also done by Sally. Three Feet Under will be performing for the crowd, a band made up of Matt Randall, Rob Ravitz and Ken Tucker.

The SCAA Gallery is located at 22508 6th Street in Old Town Newhall.

Show hours:

– Fridays: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

– Saturdays: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

– Sundays: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Save the date for the next SCAA Gallery show, Rhythm & Soul, which will run from June 20th – July 28th, with the Opening Reception on Saturday, June 22nd from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

