[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in SCV History (April 28)
April 28
| Tuesday, Apr 28, 2020

1943 – August Rubel, owner of Rancho Camulos, is killed when the ambulance he’s driving hits a German land mine in North Africa [story]
Comment On This Story

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Related Content
Latest Stories on SCVNews.com
No Shortage of Chromebooks for Hart District Students
According to news stories published across the State of California, hundreds of thousands of students are without any device that is required for Distance Learning as a result of novel coronavirus campus closures.
No Shortage of Chromebooks for Hart District Students
Loved One Hospitalized? | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Here are some questions you should ask doctors or nurses on the phone when your loved one is hospitalized.
Loved One Hospitalized? | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Haddad: Valencia Developer Looking to Attract Healthcare Businesses
As the COVID-19 crisis sparks increased demand and innovation in the healthcare industry, Five Point Holdings LLC is telling healthcare businesses to "Come Home to Valencia."
Haddad: Valencia Developer Looking to Attract Healthcare Businesses
Barger Calls for Action Plan to Relax Safer at Home Orders
Supervisor Kathryn Barger authored a motion that guides the directors of Public Health, Health Services, Mental Health and other appropriate departments to develop an action plan detailing measures needed to contain COVID-19 and outlining the prerequisites for relaxing the Safer at Home Public Health Order.
Barger Calls for Action Plan to Relax Safer at Home Orders
California Tuesday: 45,031 Cases, 1,809 Deaths
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health announced Tuesday the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 45,031 confirmed cases and 1,809 deaths.
California Tuesday: 45,031 Cases, 1,809 Deaths
L.A. County Tuesday: 20,976 Cases, 1,000 Deaths; 439 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 59 new deaths and 597 new cases of COVID-19.
L.A. County Tuesday: 20,976 Cases, 1,000 Deaths; 439 SCV Cases
City Reacts to BLM’s Formal Notice Demanding CEMEX to Pay Up
In what has been a decades long battle to ensure that mega-mining never occurs in the Santa Clarita Valley, on Friday, April 24, 2020, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued a formal notice to CEMEX regarding the outstanding amount of $6.3 million owed to BLM.
City Reacts to BLM’s Formal Notice Demanding CEMEX to Pay Up
Barger Unveils Framework for County’s Economic Recovery
Supervisor Kathryn Barger introduced a motion, co-authored by Supervisor Hilda Solis and unanimously approved by the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, that outlines the framework for economic recovery and development in Los Angeles County following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Barger Unveils Framework for County’s Economic Recovery
Exer, AFC Urgent Care Now Offering COVID-19 Antibody Testing
Antibody testing for novel coronavirus is now available to Santa Clarita Valley residents.
Exer, AFC Urgent Care Now Offering COVID-19 Antibody Testing
Mission Valley Bank Reports Higher 1Q Earnings
Mission Valley Bancorp announced Tuesday net income of $816 thousand, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $701 thousand, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019, representing an increase of 16.47%.
Mission Valley Bank Reports Higher 1Q Earnings
West Ranch Student Recipient of $40K College Board Scholarship
New York, N.Y. – The College Board awarded $1 million Monday to recipients of its first ever Complete Your Journey Opportunity Scholarship.
West Ranch Student Recipient of $40K College Board Scholarship
‘Mask Initiative’ Provides Free Face Masks Amid COVID-19 Shortages
Inside a Canyon Country strip mall, machines ring out through a building that was not nearly as crowded just three weeks ago.
‘Mask Initiative’ Provides Free Face Masks Amid COVID-19 Shortages
UPDATE: Missing Valencia Woman Found
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Gloria Hope Mauldin.
UPDATE: Missing Valencia Woman Found
Fitucci Cabinets Holding Free Meal Event for Those Out of Work Due to COVID-19
Valencia's Fitucci Custom Cabinets will be holding a free meal event for families and individuals who are out of work due to COVID-19.
Fitucci Cabinets Holding Free Meal Event for Those Out of Work Due to COVID-19
Air Quality Unhealthy in SCV for Sensitive Individuals
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive individuals today, Tuesday, April 28, in the following areas:
Air Quality Unhealthy in SCV for Sensitive Individuals
May 4: Bridge to Home Virtual Chili Cook Out Fundraiser
Bridge to Home is partnering with Wolf Creek Restaurant & Brewery Company, Salt Creek Grille, The Local Pub & Grill, and Old Town Junction for a fundraising event.
May 4: Bridge to Home Virtual Chili Cook Out Fundraiser
Today in SCV History (April 28)
1943 - August Rübel, owner of Rancho Camulos, is killed when the ambulance he's driving hits a German land mine in North Africa [story]
August Rubel
DACC Reunites Stolen Dog with Its Humans in San Francisco
A dog taken to the Palmdale Animal Care Center as a stray on April 20 has been reunited with its owners in San Francisco thanks a microchip, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control.
DACC Reunites Stolen Dog with Its Humans in San Francisco
Lee, Egetoe, Miller Win 2020 SCAA Student Scholarship Awards
After a round of virtual interviews, the nonprofit Santa Clarita Artists Association has chosen the top three winners in the 2020 SCAA Student Scholarship Awards.
Lee, Egetoe, Miller Win 2020 SCAA Student Scholarship Awards
May 1-10: CSUN, UNAM Virtual Film Festival
California State University, Northridge and Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México are teaming up to host a virtual, international student film festival May 1-10
May 1-10: CSUN, UNAM Virtual Film Festival
L.A. County Monday: 431 SCV Cases; Big Jump in Val Verde, 1st for Elizabeth Lake
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 900 new cases of COVID-19 and 29 new deaths from the disease, with a minimum of 430 cases identified to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Monday: 431 SCV Cases; Big Jump in Val Verde, 1st for Elizabeth Lake
Supes to Weigh More COVID-19 Protections for Skilled Nursing Home Residents
Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas is calling for comprehensive measures that would strengthen protections for skilled nursing home residents and staff, who tend to be particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.
Supes to Weigh More COVID-19 Protections for Skilled Nursing Home Residents
California Monday: 43,464 Cases, 1,755 Deaths to Date
California has had 43,464 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,755 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state's Department of Public Health announced Monday.
California Monday: 43,464 Cases, 1,755 Deaths to Date
Getz Named New Student Services Director for Hart District
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board voted unanimously to name Dr. Pete Getz the new Director of Student Services.
Getz Named New Student Services Director for Hart District
%d bloggers like this: