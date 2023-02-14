April 27: WiSH Education Foundation Wine on the Roof

Wine on the Roof to benefit the WiSH Education Foundation will be held Thursday, April 27, 6-10 p.m., in Cedar Hall at The Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

This unique fundraising event features a multi-course, sit down dinner featuring a different chef’s creation for every course, each paired with a different wine.

The event kicks off with a one hour tasting while our guests enjoy live jazz music in an atmosphere reminiscent of a rooftop party!

Emcee of the event is former Santa Clarita Valley Man of the Year Ed Masterson. Performing at the event is popular local musician Lance Allyn.

Hear from chefs and winemakers throughout the evening as they describe their creations and offerings. Tickets are $125 per person, or get nine of your friends together for your own table of 10 and you go free – 10 tickets for the price of nine, $1,125.

To date Marston’s, Nealie’s Skillet, Wolf Creek Restaurant, Honu and PRP Wine International are scheduled to attend. Check the Wine on the Roof website event page for weekly updates.

WiSH Education Foundation thanks corporate sponsors: Damien White Farmer’s Insurance, Santa Clarita Magazine, Peterson Printing, KHTS Radio, The Signal and SCVTV, among others.

To learn more or to purchase tickets, visit WiSH online at www.wisheducationfoundation.org and click on “Events.”

All net proceeds go directly towards benefitting student programs in the William S. Hart Union High School District.

The WiSH Education Foundation is a 501(c)3 foundation benefitting the 22,000 students of the William S. Hart Union School District, grades 7-12. Other successful fundraising events benefitting WiSH include Cocktails on the Roof, Share the Love, The SCV Music Festival and many more.

This is a 21 and older only event.

Questions should be directed to Executive Director Amy Daniels at wish@hartdistrict.org.

