Jan. 26: Submissions Deadline for Hart District Talent Show

The WiSH Education Foundation is proud to announce the first district-wide talent show for all students, teachers and administrators from all grades in the William S. Hart Union High School District. Held at Castaic High School’s Performing Art Center on March 15-16, tickets are only $15 for General Admission and $20 for VIP. Any available seating at showtime will be available at the door. Doors open at 5 p.m. for open seating and the performances begin at 6 p.m. WiSH will be accepting digital auditions now through Jan. 26, at 10 p.m.

**Submissions must follow guidelines on the event page at wisheducationfoundation.org. You are not limited to talent categories – show us what you’ve got!

This is your opportunity to perform on stage and get positive feedback from an industry professional to help you put your best foot forward on show night! WiSH is thrilled to have Entertainer/Producer Terrell Edwards, Composer/Producer/Director/Guitarist Michael NOMAD Ripoll, and Performance Coach/Field Producer/Casting & Tour Manager Danyelle LOLA Sanders joining the HDGT Variety Showcase team. Check it all out now at www.wisheducationfoundation.org. Prizes and trophies will be awarded.

We hope you’ll want to sponsor this event and gain exposure through newsletters, emails, social media and printed event t-shirts! See sponsor levels on our event page or email us at wish@hartdistrict.org for more information. Many thanks to in-kind sponsors Santa Clarita Magazine, Hello Subaru of Valencia, SCVTV, The Signal and KHTS.

Established in 2011, WiSH “bridges the gap” in state funding for education and answers the call of teachers and administrators for program resources and supplies that enrich the educational experience of the over 21,000 students in the William S. Hart School District, 30% of which are socioeconomically challenged. WiSH’s funding focus is STEAM with an emphasis on Student Wellness. To learn more about programs, events, sign up for newsletters and support and enrich student programs through WiSH, please visit www.wisheducationfoundation.org to make your tax-deductible, impactful difference this holiday season. WiSH is a 501 (c)3 nonprofit.

