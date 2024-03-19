April 25: Wine on the Roof Benefits WiSH Education Foundation

The popular Wine on the Roof fundraiser will be held on Thursday, April 25 from 6:30-10 p.m. at The Centre (the former Sports Complex), 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

This unique fundraising event benefits the WiSH Education Foundation and features a six course sit down dinner featuring a different chef’s creation for every course, each paired with a different wine.

We kick off the event with a one hour tasting while our guests enjoy live jazz music in an atmosphere reminiscent of a rooftop party! Joining us once again as emcee is former SCV Man of the Year Ed Masterson and popular local musician Lance Allyn.

Hear from our chefs and winemakers throughout the evening as they describe their creations and offerings.

Early bird tickets are available through March 31, $25 off an individual ticket and $125 off a table of 10.

After April 1, general admission tickets are $150 per person.

Get nine of your friends together for your own table of 10 and you go free, 10 tickets for the price of nine, $1,350,

The 2024 participants include: Salt Creek Grille, Marston’s, Newhall Press Room, Nealie’s Skillet, Wolf Creek Restaurant, Old Town Junction, Tea Elle C Garden, Truffles N Toffee, Olive Terrace Bar & Grill, the Carbfather, Cass Winery, Entourage/Two Papas Wines, Fellow Wines, Familia Hicks Winery, Domaine Bousquet, Classic Wines of California, Cardenas Legacy Tequila, Paul Charles Wines and Honu. Check the website event page for weekly updates.

The WiSH Education Foundation thanks the event’s corporate sponsors: Morgan Stanley, Variety SoCal, LBW, Boston Scientific, Hello Auto, Santa Clarita Magazine, Peterson Printing, KHTS Radio, The Signal and SCVTV.

“Guests will have the opportunity to listen to our amazing Valencia High School Jazz Band as well as watch the new Golden Valley Ballet Folklorico group perform. They will have the opportunity to meet students and teachers who have received support from WiSH; it’s important that our donors and supporters know that their dollars go directly to student programs,” said WiSH Executive Director Amy Daniels.

Net proceeds go directly towards benefitting student programs for more than 21,000 students in the William S. Hart Union High School District. Questions? Want to be a sponsor? Email wish@hartdistrict.org.

To learn more and purchase tickets, visit WiSH online at www.wisheducationfoundation.org.

