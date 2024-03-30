April 10: WiSH Education Foundation Financial Aid Webinar

Uploaded: , Friday, Mar 29, 2024

By Press Release

The WiSH Education Foundation will present a webinar focusing on scholarships and financial aid on Wednesday, April 10 at 6 p.m. The deadline to register for this webinar is Monday, April 8 at 5 p.m.

In this webinar learn how to navigate and apply for scholarships including scholarships available in the Santa Clarita Valley as well as national and institutional scholarships.

Other topics include:

How to pay for college

What is WUE? (Western Undergraduate Exchange)

How does WUE impact my choice?

Financial aid

AP transfers

School size

The difference between “need based” and “merit based” scholarships

Why choose an out-of-state school?

Does my student qualify?

How can my school counselor assist?

Resources for the FAFSA.

All webinars held 6 – 8 p.m.

Interactive; Q&A will be moderated.

ZOOM links will be provided one day prior to the webinar.

To register visit www.wisheducationfoundation.org/wish-webinar-wednesday/.

