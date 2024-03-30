Wish education foundation

April 10: WiSH Education Foundation Financial Aid Webinar

Uploaded: , Friday, Mar 29, 2024

By Press Release

The WiSH Education Foundation will present a webinar focusing on scholarships and financial aid on Wednesday, April 10 at 6 p.m. The deadline to register for this webinar is Monday, April 8 at 5 p.m.

In this webinar learn how to navigate and apply for scholarships including scholarships available in the Santa Clarita Valley as well as national and institutional scholarships.

Other topics include:

How to pay for college

What is WUE? (Western Undergraduate Exchange)

How does WUE impact my choice?

Financial aid

AP transfers

School size

The difference between “need based” and “merit based” scholarships

Why choose an out-of-state school?

Does my student qualify?

How can my school counselor assist?

Resources for the FAFSA.

All webinars held 6 – 8 p.m.

Interactive; Q&A will be moderated.

ZOOM links will be provided one day prior to the webinar.

To register visit www.wisheducationfoundation.org/wish-webinar-wednesday/.

No Comments for : April 10: WiSH Education Foundation Financial Aid Webinar


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • April 10: WiSH Education Foundation Financial Aid Webinar

    April 10: WiSH Education Foundation Financial Aid Webinar

    36 mins ago
  • April 2: World Autism Day Informational Webinar

    April 2: World Autism Day Informational Webinar

    1 hour ago
  • Hart District Celebrates Academic Excellence with CIF Award Wins

    Hart District Celebrates Academic Excellence with CIF Award Wins

    3 hours ago
  • Kathryn Barger | In Recognition of Cesar Chavez Day

    Kathryn Barger | In Recognition of Cesar Chavez Day

    3 hours ago
  • TMU Track Teams Earn 12 New NAIA Qualifying Marks

    TMU Track Teams Earn 12 New NAIA Qualifying Marks

    3 hours ago
  • COC Announces Express Admission Days in April

    COC Announces Express Admission Days in April

    4 hours ago
  • April 19: Floral Workshop with Florist Paige Stone

    April 19: Floral Workshop with Florist Paige Stone

    4 hours ago
  • June 28: SCV Chamber 2024 Business Expo at Hyatt

    June 28: SCV Chamber 2024 Business Expo at Hyatt

    5 hours ago
  • April 26: SCV Education Foundation Hosts 40th Annual Teacher Tribute

    April 26: SCV Education Foundation Hosts 40th Annual Teacher Tribute

    6 hours ago
  • ‘Liquid Botanicals’ Art Exhibit at the Canyon Theatre Guild

    ‘Liquid Botanicals’ Art Exhibit at the Canyon Theatre Guild

    7 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.