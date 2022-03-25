April 30: YMCA Healthy Kids Day Free Day of Play for L.A.

Healthy Kids Day, a free Day of Play for L.A., is open to the entire community on Saturday, April 30, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event, hosted in part by the Santa Clarita Valley Family YMCA, will be held at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum, 3911 Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA 90037

The event, which features free family fun for all includes a rock climbing wall, live music, food trucks, heath fair and resources, sports and fitness activities, arts and crafts, petting zoo, obstacle courses, teen zone and other activities.

For 30 years, Healthy Kids Day has celebrated kids’ mental and physical health, while teaching healthy habits for kids and families, encouraging active play and inspiring a lifetime love of physical activity.

On April 30, more than 1,400 YMCA locations across all 50 states plus D.C. and Puerto Rico will be hosting events featuring fun games and activities to keep kids moving and learning.

For more information visit Healthy Kids Day.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...