header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 22
1974 - Gov. Ronald Reagan speaks at dedication of COC's first permanent building, the William G. Bonelli Instructional Resource Center [story]
Ronald Reagan
Henry Mayo Auxiliary Fulfills $600K Patient Tower Pledge
| Monday, Apr 22, 2024
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
Auxiliary president Debbie Burkhart (far right) presenting the last $35,000 donation, fulfilling their nine year old pledge, to Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation President Marlee Lauffer (center) and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital President/CEO Kevin A. Klockenga.


The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Auxiliary presented a $35,000 check Monday to the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation for the foundation’s Patient Tower Capital Campaign. The $35,000 donation fulfilled a $600,000 campaign pledge the Auxiliary made in 2015.

“We are very excited to fulfill a pledge we made nine years ago,” said Auxiliary president Debbie Burkhart. “Since making that pledge Auxiliary members have spent countless hours on various fundraising events and volunteering in the Henry Mayo Auxiliary Gift Shop. All proceeds from the gift shop go directly toward patient care services.”

The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Auxiliary was formed in 1962 to support the hospital and its patients, and to help the hospital promote optimal health and wellness to the community. 62 years later, Auxiliary members unwavering commitment continues to make a significant contribution to Henry Mayo.

“We are so grateful to the Auxiliary and its dedicated members for theirs support,” said Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation president Marlee Lauffer. “Their passion and dedication is truly inspiring!”

To learn more about the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Auxiliary please contact Auxiliary president Debbie Burkhart at hmnhauxpresident@gmail.com.

###

About Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital:

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is a 356-bed not-for-profit acute care hospital serving the Santa Clarita Valley since 1975. In 2019 Henry Mayo opened a patient tower that includes 90 private patient rooms and a new Center for Women and Newborns, also with all private rooms. Henry Mayo is an Advanced Primary Stroke Center and a STEMI Receiving Center. The hospital features state-of-the-art inpatient facilities, a neonatal intensive care unit, catheterization lab, infusion center, breast center and an outpatient surgery center. Additional services include cardiovascular, trauma, emergency, intensive care, maternity, surgery, nursing, wound care, spine and joint, behavioral health, and acute rehab, as well as cancer, imaging, lab, digestive, respiratory services and physical and occupational therapies. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is located at 23845 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355-2083. For more information, visit henrymayo.com or call (661) 200-2000.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Henry Mayo Auxiliary Fulfills $600K Patient Tower Pledge

Henry Mayo Auxiliary Fulfills $600K Patient Tower Pledge
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Auxiliary presented a $35,000 check Monday to the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation for the foundation’s Patient Tower Capital Campaign.
FULL STORY...

Entries Needed for ‘Creature Feature’ Art Show

Entries Needed for ‘Creature Feature’ Art Show
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
The Acton/Agua Dulce Arts Council has announced a call for entries for "Creature Feature," a juried art exhibition, with a theme of any living creature.
FULL STORY...

Acton/Agua Dulce Arts Council Announces Call for Photographers

Acton/Agua Dulce Arts Council Announces Call for Photographers
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
The Acton/Agua Dulce Arts Council has announced a call for entries for a juried exhibit open to all photographers, both professional and amateur.
FULL STORY...

Henry Mayo Celebrating National Volunteer Week

Henry Mayo Celebrating National Volunteer Week
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is recognizing its valued volunteers during National Volunteer Week April 21-27.
FULL STORY...

SCAA Announces 2024 Scholarship Award Honorees

SCAA Announces 2024 Scholarship Award Honorees
Friday, Apr 19, 2024
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has announced the 2024 scholarship award recipients. These deserving individuals have shown excellence in their high school art education and shared their plans to continue their artistic endeavors.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
DACC Pays Recognition to Volunteers
As Volunteer Appreciation Week approaches, the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control wishes to extend heartfelt gratitude to all its dedicated volunteers who tirelessly contribute to DACC's mission of advancing the well-being of animals and people in the County.
DACC Pays Recognition to Volunteers
April 24: Canyon Country Farmer’s Market Celebrates Two-Year Anniversary
The Canyon Country Farmers Market will be celebrating their two-year anniversary Wednesday, April 24.
April 24: Canyon Country Farmer’s Market Celebrates Two-Year Anniversary
Henry Mayo Auxiliary Fulfills $600K Patient Tower Pledge
The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Auxiliary presented a $35,000 check Monday to the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation for the foundation’s Patient Tower Capital Campaign.
Henry Mayo Auxiliary Fulfills $600K Patient Tower Pledge
Entries Needed for ‘Creature Feature’ Art Show
The Acton/Agua Dulce Arts Council has announced a call for entries for "Creature Feature," a juried art exhibition, with a theme of any living creature.
Entries Needed for ‘Creature Feature’ Art Show
Acton/Agua Dulce Arts Council Announces Call for Photographers
The Acton/Agua Dulce Arts Council has announced a call for entries for a juried exhibit open to all photographers, both professional and amateur.
Acton/Agua Dulce Arts Council Announces Call for Photographers
Marcia Mayeda | Current Challenges in Animal Sheltering
Recently I had the opportunity, along with spcaLA President Madeline Bernstein and Inland Valley Humane Society & SPCA President Nikole Bresciani, to meet with NBC 4 reporter Kathy Vara to discuss the current challenges facing animal sheltering organizations.
Marcia Mayeda | Current Challenges in Animal Sheltering
Ken Striplin | Visit Skyline Ranch Park – Santa Clarita’s Newest Amenity
As city manager for 12 years now and a longtime resident of Santa Clarita, I am always proud to see how our community continues to grow.
Ken Striplin | Visit Skyline Ranch Park – Santa Clarita’s Newest Amenity
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Six Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, April 22 - Sunday, April 28.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Six Productions
Henry Mayo Celebrating National Volunteer Week
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is recognizing its valued volunteers during National Volunteer Week April 21-27.
Henry Mayo Celebrating National Volunteer Week
April 23: Saugus Union to Discuss 2023/24 Personnel Report
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, April 23, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
April 23: Saugus Union to Discuss 2023/24 Personnel Report
April 24: COC Board of Trustees’ Self-Evaluation Workshop
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a self-evaluation workshop Wednesday, April 24, beginning at 2 p.m.
April 24: COC Board of Trustees’ Self-Evaluation Workshop
LASD Deputy Dies Months After Pitchess Shooting Range Explosion
A Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy, who was severely injured in October after an explosion and fire at a Pitchess Detention Center mobile shooting range, died Saturday, LASD announced Sunday.
LASD Deputy Dies Months After Pitchess Shooting Range Explosion
Today in SCV History (April 22)
1974 - Gov. Ronald Reagan speaks at dedication of COC's first permanent building, the William G. Bonelli Instructional Resource Center [story]
Ronald Reagan
Today in SCV History (April 21)
1994 - Sand Canyon homeowner Eddie Murray sets MLB record for switch-hit home runs in games (11 times) [story]
Eddie Murray
Today in SCV History (April 20)
1874 - First train out of L.A. to reach new town of San Fernando; Newhall 2 years later [story]
train tunnel
May 10: Second Annual SCV Military Spouse Appreciation Event
Hello Auto Group has announced its partnership with the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative for the second annual Military Spouse Appreciation Event. This event, dedicated to honoring military spouses, will take place on Military Spouse Appreciation Day Friday, May 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Anthony Vince Nail Spa at 24250 Town Center Drive #140, Valencia, CA 91355.
May 10: Second Annual SCV Military Spouse Appreciation Event
SCAA Announces 2024 Scholarship Award Honorees
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has announced the 2024 scholarship award recipients. These deserving individuals have shown excellence in their high school art education and shared their plans to continue their artistic endeavors.
SCAA Announces 2024 Scholarship Award Honorees
May 16: VIA Adds County Leader to Workforce Development Speakers List
The Valley Industry Association of Santa Clarita is set to ignite innovation and transformation with its VIA Workforce Development Conference 2024 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Thursday, May 16. Jorge Marquez, chairman of the Los Angeles County Workforce Development Board, has been added to the list of speakers appearing at the event. He will serve as the opening speaker at the conference.
May 16: VIA Adds County Leader to Workforce Development Speakers List
May 5: ‘Free to Be Me Festival’ at West Creek Park
The city of Santaw Clarita will host the Free To Be Me Festival for its third year at an exciting new location. On Sunday, May 5, from noon to 3 p.m., celebrate Santa Clarita’s special needs communities and their families at West Creek Park, 24247 Village Circle Drive, Valencia, CA 91354.
May 5: ‘Free to Be Me Festival’ at West Creek Park
L.A. County Offers Help for Workers of 99 Cents Only Stores
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity and its regional partners have held the first of several upcoming rapid response events to urgently connect soon-to-be laid off local workers, impacted by the recent bankruptcy and closure of dozens of local 99 Cents Only Stores, to critical workforce services.
L.A. County Offers Help for Workers of 99 Cents Only Stores
Foster Youth Access Banking Program Available in L.A. County
Youth in Los Angeles County foster care as young as 13 can open their own checking and savings accounts without an adult co-owner through the Youth Access Banking program.
Foster Youth Access Banking Program Available in L.A. County
April 23: City Council to Discuss Measure H Funds, Traffic Improvements
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, April 23 at 6 p.m. The council will meet at City Hall, City Council Chambers, Items on the agenda include: Measure H funding, awarding construction contracts for traffic improvements and updating criteria for speed hump installation or removal.
April 23: City Council to Discuss Measure H Funds, Traffic Improvements
SCVNews.com