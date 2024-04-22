Henry Mayo Auxiliary Fulfills $600K Patient Tower Pledge

The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Auxiliary presented a $35,000 check Monday to the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation for the foundation’s Patient Tower Capital Campaign. The $35,000 donation fulfilled a $600,000 campaign pledge the Auxiliary made in 2015.

“We are very excited to fulfill a pledge we made nine years ago,” said Auxiliary president Debbie Burkhart. “Since making that pledge Auxiliary members have spent countless hours on various fundraising events and volunteering in the Henry Mayo Auxiliary Gift Shop. All proceeds from the gift shop go directly toward patient care services.”

The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Auxiliary was formed in 1962 to support the hospital and its patients, and to help the hospital promote optimal health and wellness to the community. 62 years later, Auxiliary members unwavering commitment continues to make a significant contribution to Henry Mayo.

“We are so grateful to the Auxiliary and its dedicated members for theirs support,” said Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation president Marlee Lauffer. “Their passion and dedication is truly inspiring!”

To learn more about the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Auxiliary please contact Auxiliary president Debbie Burkhart at hmnhauxpresident@gmail.com.

###

About Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital:

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is a 356-bed not-for-profit acute care hospital serving the Santa Clarita Valley since 1975. In 2019 Henry Mayo opened a patient tower that includes 90 private patient rooms and a new Center for Women and Newborns, also with all private rooms. Henry Mayo is an Advanced Primary Stroke Center and a STEMI Receiving Center. The hospital features state-of-the-art inpatient facilities, a neonatal intensive care unit, catheterization lab, infusion center, breast center and an outpatient surgery center. Additional services include cardiovascular, trauma, emergency, intensive care, maternity, surgery, nursing, wound care, spine and joint, behavioral health, and acute rehab, as well as cancer, imaging, lab, digestive, respiratory services and physical and occupational therapies. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is located at 23845 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355-2083. For more information, visit henrymayo.com or call (661) 200-2000.

