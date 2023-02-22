Assemblywoman Schiavo Introduces Bill to Ensure More Affordable Housing Units for Former Foster Youth

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo announced the introduction of a new bill (AB963),focused on funding affordable housing development for former foster youth.
In a recent survey of California foster youth, one quarter of former foster youth experienced homelessness in California between the ages of 21-23, with an additional 28% reporting that they had “couch surfed,” according to seminal research. More broadly, nearly one in three transition-age foster youth in California experiences homelessness. Stable housing impacts virtually all aspects of life and is a critical social determinant of health.
“By leveraging the backing of the state for low-risk loans to build more affordable housing serving foster youth, California will be able to accelerate housing construction while supporting thousands of foster youth with the goal of forestalling homelessness,” said Assemblywoman Schiavo. “One easy step in addressing our homeless crisis is an investment in prevention. That is, doing everything we can to make sure foster youth have an affordable place to live after leaving foster care.”
AB 963 will: 1) Require the California Infrastructure Bank to establish one or more programs to guarantee qualified loans for construction of housing for current or former foster youth; 2) Provide guidance for prioritizing loan guarantees; 3) Outline the extent to which the State guarantees loan reimbursement in the event of default; 4) Allow the IBank to adopt regulations to administer the programs
“AB 963 will expand the number of affordable housing units available to former foster youth struggling with housing security,” said Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo. “AB 963 does so by establishing an unfunded loan guarantee program to provide security to qualified lenders financing the development and acquisition of housing for current and former foster youth ages 18 to 25.”
Both the federal and state government have invested in ensuring foster youth, and those transitioning out of the system, can access affordable housing. These include programs like the Independent Living Program, Transitional Housing Placement Program for Non-Minor Dependents, HUD’s Foster Youth to Independence Initiative, and the Transitional Housing Program-Plus. Some of these programs use housing rented, or controlled by nonprofits, and others provide vouchers that can be used by the foster youth for rental assistance. Regardless of program, an essential need is adequate affordable housing dedicated to these young people.
While California has both grant and tax credit programs that support affordable housing, the opportunity here is to draw commercial debt and equity investments from the private and philanthropic sectors to develop and acquire affordable housing designed to support transition-aged foster youth.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 60 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,763 new cases countywide and 80 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley since Saturday. L.A. County did not issue a COVID report on Feb. 20 because of the President's Day holiday.
The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health in collaboration with the California Mental Health Services Authority is excited to announce a grant program with awards of up to $150,000 per grantee to promote well-being and community connection in Los Angeles County.
The New York Times published an article and podcast titled, “The most empty downtown in America.” It outlined the story of San Francisco’s rise as a tech hub, with highly paid young adults employed at growing companies such as Yelp, Salesforce and Uber.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger presented a $115,000 check to Carousel Ranch, a non-profit organization located in Santa Clarita dedicated to improving the lives of children and young adults with special needs.
Come see friends and neighbors in another light, performing live music. Residents are invited to purchase tickets for the next LOCALS ONLY! show, “Swing into Spring,” taking place Friday, March 31 at 7:00 p.m. at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.
The Fort Tejon Area Office of the California Highway Patrol is responsible for patrolling 1,300 square miles of freeway, roadway and unincorporated areas in three counties. This includes almost 400 miles of county roads and over 20 miles of Interstate 5.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating at risk missing person Norma Lidia Morales. She is a 72 year-old female Hispanic who was last seen on the 19000 block of Cedarcreek Street in Canyon Country, on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at approximately 7 a.m.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department will become the largest safety agency in the United States with mechanical CPR devices on every paramedic unit. The devices provide high-quality, life-sustaining CPR for critical cardiac arrest patients.
Santa Clarita is hosting a free document shredding event for all Santa Clarita residents on Saturday, March 18 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station, located at 19201 Via Princessa, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
As part of its celebration of Black History Month, the Anti-Racism Coalition of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church will welcome members of the Santa Clarita Valley Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People to its Sunday Forum at 11:45 a.m. on Feb. 26.
Santa Clarita Valley native and Cincinnati Bengals wide-receiver, Trenton Irwin, announces his 2nd annual charity football camp in collaboration with PO3 Agency on March 26, at College of the Canyons, which is located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road in Santa Clarita.
