header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 7
1861 - Andres Pico and partners granted state franchise to build toll road and cut 50-foot-deep cleft through (Newhall) Pass; they failed; Beale later succeeded [story]
Andres Pico
Schiavo Announces Key Progress on Legislation Package
| Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Sacramento, State Capitol Building

California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, announced that 18 of her bills have successfully passed out of their respective Assembly policy committees, with most now moving to the Assembly Appropriations Committee.

“My legislative package this year is focused on putting money back in people’s pockets to reduce the stress of everyday costs to families, as well as focusing on our three main policy priorities, our three Hs, housing, homelessness and health care,” said Schiavo. “As the chair of the Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, we also have bills to support our veterans and servicemembers and we have done a lot of listening in our district to ensure our legislation is meeting the key needs of our community. With many bills receiving bipartisan support, I am hopeful that these bills will continue to advance through the process.

Below is a summary of the bills:

Protecting Californians’ Pocketbooks

AB 2863: “Click to Cancel” – Protecting Consumers from Expensive Subscriptions

Puts money back in people’s pockets and helps protect consumers by making it easier for people to cancel costly subscriptions easily and transparently.

AB 2424: Protecting Homeowners During Foreclosure

In an effort to protect homeowners’ equity during the foreclosure process, this bill provides common-sense provisions, such as preventing bank foreclosures when owners have an opportunity to recover more of their investment by selling or by establishing minimum bid-requirements on an attempted foreclosure.

AB 2135: Protecting Workers from Wage Theft

To ensure workers’ hard earned wages are protected, this bill extends the period of time that the Labor Commission is able to review complaints of wage theft, as well as ensures investigations by the Labor Commission are not unduly cut short, which often leaves victims of wage theft without a resolution.

AB 1854: Reservist Financial Support

Members of the Guard and Reserve are often called to active duty on very short notice, and sometimes don’t learn of the financial protections they’re offered until it is too late to take advantage of them. This bill will allow them to apply for retroactive deferment of payment and interest on specified debts, such as credit cards, vehicle loans, mortgages.

Housing & Homelessness

AB 2674: Supporting Foster Youth and Affordable Housing

Establishes programs to support funding for affordable housing projects that include units dedicated to current and former foster youth, as well as low-income Californians struggling to pay for housing.

AB 1820: Eliminating Roadblocks for Housing Development

This bill provides fee transparency to housing developers, which helps to get housing built faster, prevent surprise fees that stall projects and create predictability for financing, all which will help to remove roadblocks to needed housing development.

AB 2343: Childcare Access for Parents and Children Experiencing Homelessness or Domestic Violence

This bill would allow some child care agencies to provide enhanced support for families experiencing homelessness or surviving domestic violence. These services may be provided in partnership with homeless service agencies, domestic violence agencies, or other supportive housing groups

Healthcare, Mental Health and Abortion Care

AB 2999: Healthy Homework Act to Protect Student Mental Health

Given the current student mental health crisis, and that recent studies show students cite homework as a top three stressor in their life, addressing homework requirements will allow us to protect student mental health. This bill will require school boards to consider mental health, physical health and inequities when creating guidelines for homework, including using research to determine how much homework to assign, grading practices, and if homework is optional and not graded.

AB 2670: Abortion Access Transparency

Launches a public awareness campaign to provide medically accurate information as to the availability of abortions via the abortion.ca.gov web site, so that all people seeking abortion information and resources know where they can find reliable and safe information.

AB 2637: Support for Healthcare Facilities

Connects hospitals and health facilities with needed long-term financing to cover operating costs, salaries, and more, beyond the current limit of two years, to help support these facilities that are providing care to millions of Californians.

AB 2015: Addressing Nursing Shortage

Helps to address our nursing shortage by providing both teaching nurses and their prospective employers greater confidence in the hiring process by decoupling the teaching credential approval process from the hiring process.

AB 3106: Protecting School Employee Health

Seeks to ensure school employees who are symptomatic can access exclusion pay consistent with the California Department of Public Health isolation period.

Veterans

AB 1908: Increasing Transparency for Department of Veterans Affairs

Improves government transparency and performance by requiring the California Department of Veterans Affairs to report to the Legislature on the findings of its internal audits.

AB 1994: Strengthening Representation for Minority and Underrepresented Veterans

Strengthens representation of minority and underrepresented veterans by making the Deputy Secretary of Minority and Underrepresented Veterans Affairs permanent with those deputies whose appointments are specified in statute. Minority veterans are less likely to receive benefits that they were entitled to, or could have established eligibility for, and often live in areas where there are service gaps.

Community Safety and Protections

AB 2499: Crime Survivor Trauma Leave

Will allow employees to take their sick leave if they or a family member was a victim of a qualifying act of violence. It will prohibit an employer from discharging or discriminating against an employee who is a victim, or has a family member who was a victim, of an act of violence after taking time off to obtain relief.

AB 3074: Derogatory Mascot Ban

Aims to ban derogatory or culturally insensitive terms from being used as a public school mascot. Will give schools time to find a different name and reorder uniforms or remove any inappropriate signage or logos. Exempts tribal schools.

AB 2233: Expanding Accessibility for Seniors and those with Disabilities

Seeks to increase the number of bathrooms in new buildings to have multiple stalls with grab bars for those with movement disabilities.

AB 2086: Transportation Funding Oversight

Requires Caltrans to enhance an existing public online dashboard, such as Rebuilding California, to display how annual project investments are advancing the vision and goals of the California Transportation Plan to provide good jobs, protect vulnerable communities and meet environmental goals.

Schiavo also has one additional bill in the Senate Appropriations committee to address gun violence through stricter concealed carry requirements with AB 1133.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
June 8: Bark in the Park at Castaic Lake
Tuesday, May 7, 2024
June 8: Bark in the Park at Castaic Lake
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation in cooperation with Friends of Castaic Lake will host Bark in the Park on Saturday, June 8 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Schiavo Announces Key Progress on Legislation Package
Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Schiavo Announces Key Progress on Legislation Package
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, announced that 18 of her bills have successfully passed out of their respective Assembly policy committees, with most now moving to the Assembly Appropriations Committee.
FULL STORY...
Hart High School District Graduation Schedule
Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Hart High School District Graduation Schedule
Graduation season is around the corner for the graduating seniors of the William S. Hart Union High School District.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
June 8: Bark in the Park at Castaic Lake
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation in cooperation with Friends of Castaic Lake will host Bark in the Park on Saturday, June 8 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
June 8: Bark in the Park at Castaic Lake
Schiavo Announces Key Progress on Legislation Package
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, announced that 18 of her bills have successfully passed out of their respective Assembly policy committees, with most now moving to the Assembly Appropriations Committee.
Schiavo Announces Key Progress on Legislation Package
Free Life Skills Classes for SCV Youth
A 10-week Life Skills course underwritten by the Old West Masonic Lodge No. 813 in Newhall will be offered free to Santa Clarita Valley youth.
Free Life Skills Classes for SCV Youth
May 13: SCV Water Holds Special Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold a special board meeting on Monday, May 13 at 6 p.m. Board meetings have been temporarily relocated to the SCV Water Agency Training Room location at 23780 Pine St., Newhall, CA 91321.
May 13: SCV Water Holds Special Board Meeting
May 10: Keanu Reeves, Gina Prince Bythewood CalArts Graduation Honorees
The 2024 California Institute of the Arts graduation ceremony will be held Friday, May 10 on the Valencia campus of CalArts. Honorary Degree recipients will include actor Keanu Reeves and director/writer/producer Gina Prince Bythewood.
May 10: Keanu Reeves, Gina Prince Bythewood CalArts Graduation Honorees
Hart High School District Graduation Schedule
Graduation season is around the corner for the graduating seniors of the William S. Hart Union High School District.
Hart High School District Graduation Schedule
CalArts 2024 Character Animation Producers’ Show
Members of the California Institute of the Arts community, industry representatives and friends and family journeyed to Los Angeles's Miracle Mile neighborhood to celebrate Character Animation students’ films at the 2024 Character Animation Producers’ Show.
CalArts 2024 Character Animation Producers’ Show
Princess Cruises Announces Return to San Juan, Puerto Rico
Princess Cruises, headquartered in Valencia, has announced it will return to San Juan, Puerto Rico after more than a decade, for a season of Southern Caribbean cruises onboard Grand Princess, from October 2025 through March 2026.
Princess Cruises Announces Return to San Juan, Puerto Rico
May 15: SCV Chamber After Hours Mixer at Chronic Tacos
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Wednesday, May 15, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., for the monthly After Hours Mixer, an evening of networking and fun at Chronic Tacos.
May 15: SCV Chamber After Hours Mixer at Chronic Tacos
May 9: Free Small Business Summit at Mission College
Get ready to level up your small business game. The next Los Angeles Region Small Business Summit will be held Thursday, May 9 and features Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, Los Angeles County Team Department of Economic Opportuntiy, city of Los Angeles and partners at Mission College in Sylmar.
May 9: Free Small Business Summit at Mission College
COC Men’s Golf Wins SoCal Title, Advances to State Championship
College of the Canyons has captured the 3C2A Southern California Regional Championship, the ninth in program history, after turning its opening round lead into a four-stroke advantage over runner-up Cypress College on Monday, May 6 at Rio Bravo Country Club.
COC Men’s Golf Wins SoCal Title, Advances to State Championship
May is Trauma Awareness Month, Blood, Platelet Donors Needed
When every second counts, blood products can provide lifesaving care. The American Red Cross asks the public to give blood or platelets during Trauma Awareness Month in May to keep hospitals prepared for all transfusion needs, including emergencies.
May is Trauma Awareness Month, Blood, Platelet Donors Needed
May 8: Bouquet Canyon Park Pickleball Courts Closed for Maintenance
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the pickleball courts at Bouquet Canyon Park will be closed on Wednesday, May 8, for necessary maintenance on the windscreens.
May 8: Bouquet Canyon Park Pickleball Courts Closed for Maintenance
June 1: Inaugural California Adopt-a-Pet Day
The California Animal Welfare Association, the San Francisco Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals have announced the inaugural California Adopt-a-Pet Day will take place on Saturday, June 1.
June 1: Inaugural California Adopt-a-Pet Day
Today in SCV History (May 7)
1861 - Andres Pico and partners granted state franchise to build toll road and cut 50-foot-deep cleft through (Newhall) Pass; they failed; Beale later succeeded [story]
Andres Pico
Lady Mustangs Add Leah Burke to Soccer Roster
Gilbert, Arizona's Leah Burke has signed her National Letter of Intent to play soccer at The Master's University.
Lady Mustangs Add Leah Burke to Soccer Roster
Mustangs Drop NAIA Championship Game
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa  - The Master's University struggled against a high-energy Georgetown (KY) Tigers squad, losing in straight sets 23-25, 18-25, 20-25 in the championship match of the 2024 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Men's Volleyball Championships.
Mustangs Drop NAIA Championship Game
COC Names Nichole Muro, Owen Crockett Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Nichole Muro (softball) and Owen Crockett (men's golf) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's and Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running April 29 to May 4.
COC Names Nichole Muro, Owen Crockett Athletes of the Week
‘Lone Star, Laundry, and Bourbon’ Coming to The MAIN
Step into the Heart of 1970s Texas at The MAIN as Front Row Center presents, "Lone Star, Laundry, and Bourbon."
‘Lone Star, Laundry, and Bourbon’ Coming to The MAIN
Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita Dodger Day Celebrates 45 Years
Warmer weather, longer days and the sound of baseball is officially back!
Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita Dodger Day Celebrates 45 Years
May 18: Stop the Stigma Community Event
Mental Health Hookup, in partnership with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, will conduct the third annual Stop the Stigma community event on May 18, from 10 a.m. to  2 p.m., on the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital campus, located at 23803 McBean Parkway in Valencia.
May 18: Stop the Stigma Community Event
CSUN Set to Open First of Its Kind Student Resource Center
California State University, Northridge is set to open a first of its kind resource center in the CSU system to provide basic needs services such as food, clothing and wellness in a centralized location on campus.
CSUN Set to Open First of Its Kind Student Resource Center
Three Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of three productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, May 6 - Sunday, May 12.
Three Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Kathryn Barger | Bolstering Entertainment Businesses
In an effort to bolster local businesses, Los Angeles County just launched the Entertainment Business Interruption Fund, a $4.1 million grant program aimed to serve businesses that were impacted by the Hollywood strikes and the pandemic.
Kathryn Barger | Bolstering Entertainment Businesses
SCVNews.com