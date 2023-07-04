Aug. 11-Sept. 3: ‘The Andrews Brothers’ Musical

“The Andrews Brothers” is a jukebox musical featuring 30 songs with the music of an entire generation. This musical is a valentine to the heroes of World War II. Produced by Olive Branch Theatricals and Raising the Curtain Foundation. Performances will take place Aug. 11-Sept. 3 at the historic Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts.
The show, created by Roger Bean, revolves around a USO performance from the Andrews Sisters that is in jeopardy of cancellation when they fail to appear shortly before curtain. Thankfully, three earnest stagehands are determined to go on with the show.
“The Andrews Brothers” is filled to the brim with 30 songs made famous by The Andrews Sisters and other top artists of the era, including the showstoppers “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy,” “Don’t Sit Under the Apple Tree,” “Three Little Sisters,” and “Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate the Positive.”
Mistaken identities and madcap adventures abound in this comedy musical… imagine Bing Crosby and Bob Hope in a road movie of “Some Like It Hot.”
Performance dates:
Friday, Aug. 11, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 12, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 12, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 13, 2 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 18, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 19, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 19, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 20, 2 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 25, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 26, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 26, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 27, 2 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 1, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 2, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 2, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 3, 2 p.m.
Ticket Price: $10-$22.
To purchase tickets click here.
Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts
24607 Walnut St.,
Santa Clarita, CA 91321
For more information visit www.olivebranchtheatricals.com.
