Aug. 23: I-5 North County Enhancements Project Community Meeting

Uploaded: , Friday, Aug 11, 2023

By Press Release

Join Metro’s I-5 North County Enhancements Project for the next community meeting to receive updates on the construction activities along the I-5 freeway. The meeting will be held Wednesday, Aug. 23 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Project staff will outline upcoming construction timelines and provide an update on activities in the Santa Clarita Valley and North LA County communities, including the demolition of the Weldon Canyon Rd bridge this Fall. We look forward to hearing your questions, comments and to keeping you informed for the duration of construction.

The virtual meeting can be accessed here: Zoom Link: us02web.zoom.us/j/99714777647

Webinar ID: 997 1477 7647

Call-in: (213) 338-8477

For more information on the I-5 North County Enhancements Project sign up for project email notifications here.

