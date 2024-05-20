Brad Meza Named New Hart High Baseball Coach

Hart High School is proud to announce Brad Meza as the new varsity head baseball coach for its program. Meza takes over a program that was league champions on all three levels in 2024, and most recently the CIF Southern Section Division 2 Champions. Meza has previously been a coach at Hart on the freshman and varsity levels from 2018-2021.

In 2022, Meza accepted the varsity head coaching job at Valencia High School where he led the Vikings to a Foothill League championship in 2023. His overall coaching record at the school was 53-32-1. He was a major contributor to the 2014 and 2015 Foothill League champion Hart Baseball team, who were CIF Southern Section finalists during his senior year. After graduating from Hart, Meza played college baseball at Northern Arizona University for two years and majored in English. Meza is currently a Hart District employee and plans to continue with his special education assistant job on campus at Hart High School next year. He also plans to continue having the Hart Baseball program be a Tradition of Champions.

Meza believes that through discipline, fundamentals, hard work and competition, his student athletes will gain the necessary life tools to live successful lives both on and off the field. Hart High School welcomes Coach Brad Meza back to its family and are excited for the continued success that he will bring to the Hart High School baseball program.

