Rye Canyon Road Closures Scheduled for Bridge Construction

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Apr 18, 2023

By Press Release

As part of the I-5 North County Enhancements Project, Metro’s contractor OHLA-USA, will be extending the existing Rye Canyon Road Bridge to accommodate the new high-occupancy vehicle lanes along the I-5 corridor.

Construction will take place along the outside shoulders, center median and along Rye Canyon Road adjacent to the I-5. Activities will include excavation, shoring, pile driving, form, rebar, concrete and paving work, soil backfill, falsework installation and removal, girder installation, electrical, and paving work on Rye Canyon Road.

What to Expect/Traffic Control

Intermittent traffic control and lane closures of westbound Rye Canyon Road between The Old Road and Avenue Stanford begin the week of Monday, April 17 through Friday, April 21 from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. for crane maintenance work and pile driving.

Full closures of Rye Canyon Road between The Old Road and Avenue Stanford will take place on Wednesday, April 19 and Thursday, April 20, if needed, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for crane assembly.

Detour 1: Traveling northbound on The Old Road, turn left on Henry Mayo Drive, enter eastbound SR-126/Newhall Ranch Road, continue Newhall Ranch Road to Rye Canyon Road.

Detour 2: Traveling southbound on The Old Road, turn left on Magic Mountain Parkway, left on McBean Parkway, left on Newhall Ranch Road, continue Newhall Ranch Road to Rye Canyon Road.

Detour 3: Traveling westbound on Rye Canyon Road, turn left on Newhall Ranch Road, right on McBean Parkway, right on Magic Mountain Parkway, continue to The Old Road/Rye Canyon Road.

For more information visit https://www.metro.net/projects/i-5-enhancements.

